Element (formerly known as Vector and Riot) is a Matrix web client built using the Matrix React SDK.
Element has several tiers of support for different environments:
For accessing Element on an Android or iOS device, we currently recommend the native apps element-android and element-ios.
The easiest way to test Element is to just use the hosted copy at https://app.element.io.
The
develop branch is continuously deployed to https://develop.element.io
for those who like living dangerously.
To host your own copy of Element, the quickest bet is to use a pre-built released version of Element:
element-x.x.x directory to an appropriate name
config.sample.json to
config.json and edit it
as desired. See the configuration docs for details.
Releases are signed using gpg and the OpenPGP standard, and can be checked against the public key located at https://packages.riot.im/element-release-key.asc.
Note that for the security of your chats will need to serve Element over HTTPS. Major browsers also do not allow you to use VoIP/video chats over HTTP, as WebRTC is only usable over HTTPS. There are some exceptions like when using localhost, which is considered a secure context and thus allowed.
To install Element as a desktop application, see Running as a desktop app below.
We do not recommend running Element from the same domain name as your Matrix homeserver. The reason is the risk of XSS (cross-site-scripting) vulnerabilities that could occur if someone caused Element to load and render malicious user generated content from a Matrix API which then had trusted access to Element (or other apps) due to sharing the same domain.
We have put some coarse mitigations into place to try to protect against this situation, but it's still not good practice to do it in the first place. See https://github.com/vector-im/element-web/issues/1977 for more details.
Unless you have special requirements, you will want to add the following to your web server configuration when hosting Element Web:
X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN header, to prevent Element Web from being
framed and protect from clickjacking.
frame-ancestors 'none' directive to your
Content-Security-Policy
header, as the modern replacement for
X-Frame-Options (though both should be
included since not all browsers support it yet, see
this).
X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff header, to disable MIME
sniffing.
X-XSS-Protection: 1; mode=block; header, for basic XSS protection in
legacy browsers.
If you are using nginx, this would look something like the following:
add_header X-Frame-Options SAMEORIGIN;
add_header X-Content-Type-Options nosniff;
add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block";
add_header Content-Security-Policy "frame-ancestors 'none'";
Note: In case you are already setting a
Content-Security-Policy header
elsewhere, you should modify it to include the
frame-ancestors directive
instead of adding that last line.
Element is a modular webapp built with modern ES6 and uses a Node.js build system. Ensure you have the latest LTS version of Node.js installed.
Using
yarn instead of
npm is recommended. Please see the Yarn install
guide if you do not have it already.
node.js so that your
node is at least v14.x.
yarn if not present already.
git clone https://github.com/vector-im/element-web.git.
cd element-web.
yarn install.
develop branch, then it is recommended to set up a
proper development environment (see Setting up a dev
environment below). Alternatively, you
can use https://develop.element.io - the continuous integration release of
the develop branch.
config.sample.json to
config.json and
modifying it. See the configuration docs for details.
yarn dist to build a tarball to deploy. Untaring this file will give
a version-specific directory containing all the files that need to go on your
web server.
Note that
yarn dist is not supported on Windows, so Windows users can run
yarn build,
which will build all the necessary files into the
webapp directory. The version of Element
will not appear in Settings without using the dist script. You can then mount the
webapp directory on your web server to actually serve up the app, which is
entirely static content.
Element can also be run as a desktop app, wrapped in Electron. You can download a pre-built version from https://element.io/get-started or, if you prefer, build it yourself.
To build it yourself, follow the instructions at https://github.com/vector-im/element-desktop.
Many thanks to @aviraldg for the initial work on the Electron integration.
Other options for running as a desktop app:
yarn global add nativefier
nativefier https://app.element.io/
The configuration docs show how to override the desktop app's default settings if desired.
The Docker image can be used to serve element-web as a web server. The easiest way to use it is to use the prebuilt image:
docker run -p 80:80 vectorim/element-web
To supply your own custom
config.json, map a volume to
/app/config.json. For example,
if your custom config was located at
/etc/element-web/config.json then your Docker command
would be:
docker run -p 80:80 -v /etc/element-web/config.json:/app/config.json vectorim/element-web
To build the image yourself:
git clone https://github.com/vector-im/element-web.git element-web
cd element-web
git checkout master
docker build .
If you're building a custom branch, or want to use the develop branch, check out the appropriate element-web branch and then run:
docker build -t \
--build-arg USE_CUSTOM_SDKS=true \
--build-arg REACT_SDK_REPO="https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-react-sdk.git" \
--build-arg REACT_SDK_BRANCH="develop" \
--build-arg JS_SDK_REPO="https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-js-sdk.git" \
--build-arg JS_SDK_BRANCH="develop" \
.
The provided element-web docker image can also be run from within a Kubernetes cluster. See the Kubernetes example for more details.
Element supports a variety of settings to configure default servers, behaviour, themes, etc. See the configuration docs for more details.
Some features of Element may be enabled by flags in the
Labs section of the settings.
Some of these features are described in labs.md.
Element requires the following URLs not to be cached, when/if you are serving Element from your own webserver:
/config.*.json
/i18n
/home
/sites
/index.html
We also recommend that you force browsers to re-validate any cached copy of Element on page load by configuring your
webserver to return
Cache-Control: no-cache for
/. This ensures the browser will fetch a new version of Element on
the next page load after it's been deployed. Note that this is already configured for you in the nginx config of our
Dockerfile.
Before attempting to develop on Element you must read the developer guide
for
matrix-react-sdk, which
also defines the design, architecture and style for Element too.
Before starting work on a feature, it's best to ensure your plan aligns well with our vision for Element. Please chat with the team in #element-dev:matrix.org before you start so we can ensure it's something we'd be willing to merge.
You should also familiarise yourself with the "Here be Dragons" guide to the tame & not-so-tame dragons (gotchas) which exist in the codebase.
The idea of Element is to be a relatively lightweight "skin" of customisations on
top of the underlying
matrix-react-sdk.
matrix-react-sdk provides both the
higher and lower level React components useful for building Matrix communication
apps using React.
After creating a new component you must run
yarn reskindex to regenerate
the
component-index.js for the app (used in future for skinning).
Please note that Element is intended to run correctly without access to the public internet. So please don't depend on resources (JS libs, CSS, images, fonts) hosted by external CDNs or servers but instead please package all dependencies into Element itself.
CSS hot-reload is available as an opt-in development feature. You can enable it
by defining a
CSS_HOT_RELOAD environment variable, in a
.env file in the root
of the repository. See
.env.example for documentation and an example.
Much of the functionality in Element is actually in the
matrix-react-sdk and
matrix-js-sdk modules. It is possible to set these up in a way that makes it
easy to track the
develop branches in git and to make local changes without
having to manually rebuild each time.
First clone and build
matrix-js-sdk:
git clone https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-js-sdk.git
pushd matrix-js-sdk
yarn link
yarn install
popd
Then similarly with
matrix-react-sdk:
git clone https://github.com/matrix-org/matrix-react-sdk.git
pushd matrix-react-sdk
yarn link
yarn link matrix-js-sdk
yarn install
popd
Finally, build and start Element itself:
git clone https://github.com/vector-im/element-web.git
cd element-web
yarn link matrix-js-sdk
yarn link matrix-react-sdk
yarn install
yarn reskindex
yarn start
Wait a few seconds for the initial build to finish; you should see something like:
[element-js] <s> [webpack.Progress] 100%
[element-js]
[element-js] ℹ ｢wdm｣: 1840 modules
[element-js] ℹ ｢wdm｣: Compiled successfully.
Remember, the command will not terminate since it runs the web server and rebuilds source files when they change. This development server also disables caching, so do NOT use it in production.
Configure the app by copying
config.sample.json to
config.json and
modifying it. See the configuration docs for details.
Open http://127.0.0.1:8080/ in your browser to see your newly built Element.
Note: The build script uses inotify by default on Linux to monitor directories
for changes. If the inotify limits are too low your build will fail silently or with
Error: EMFILE: too many open files. To avoid these issues, we recommend a watch limit
of at least
128M and instance limit around
512.
You may be interested in issues #15750 and #15774 for further details.
To set a new inotify watch and instance limit, execute:
sudo sysctl fs.inotify.max_user_watches=131072
sudo sysctl fs.inotify.max_user_instances=512
sudo sysctl -p
If you wish, you can make the new limits permanent, by executing:
echo fs.inotify.max_user_watches=131072 | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.conf
echo fs.inotify.max_user_instances=512 | sudo tee -a /etc/sysctl.conf
sudo sysctl -p
When you make changes to
matrix-react-sdk or
matrix-js-sdk they should be
automatically picked up by webpack and built.
If you add or remove any components from the Element skin, you will need to rebuild
the skin's index by running,
yarn reskindex.
If any of these steps error with,
file table overflow, you are probably on a mac
which has a very low limit on max open files. Run
ulimit -Sn 1024 and try again.
You'll need to do this in each new terminal you open before building Element.
There are a number of application-level tests in the
tests directory; these
are designed to run with Jest and JSDOM. To run them
yarn test
See matrix-react-sdk how to run the end-to-end tests.
To add a new translation, head to the translating doc.
For a developer guide, see the translating dev doc.
Issues are triaged by community members and the Web App Team, following the triage process.
We use issue labels to sort all incoming issues.