Tmpl

The riot template engine

Installation

Npm

npm install riot-tmpl --save

Bower

From v2.4.2, bower is not supported.

Documentation

How it works?

Three ways:

Expressions: tmpl('{ value }', data) . Returns the result of evaluated expression as a raw object.

Templates: tmpl('Hi { name } { surname }', data) . Returns a string with evaluated expressions.

Filters: tmpl('{ show: !done, highlight: active }', data) . Returns a space separated list of trueish keys (mainly used for setting html classes), e.g. "show highlight".

Template examples

tmpl( '{ title || "Untitled" }' , data) tmpl( 'Results are { results ? "ready" : "loading" }' , data) tmpl( 'Today is { new Date() }' , data) tmpl( '{ message.length > 140 && "Message is too long" }' , data) tmpl( 'This item got { Math.round(rating) } stars' , data) tmpl( '<h1>{ title }</h1>{ body }' , data)

Falsy expressions

In templates (as opposed to single expressions) all falsy values except zero (undefined/null/false) will default to empty string:

tmpl( '{ undefined } - { false } - { null } - { 0 }' , {}) tmpl( '{}' ) tmpl( '{ false }' , {}) tmpl( '{ null }' , {}) tmpl( '{ 0 }' , {})

Changes in v2.3

Brackets can not contain characters in the set [\x00-\x1F<>a-zA-Z0-9'",;\\]

No comments in expressions, the compiler is the only that strip comments

Attributes with expressions containing > must be quoted

See API and CHANGES for details.