openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

riot-tag-loader

by riot
2.1.0 (see all)

Riot official webpack loader

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Riot.js webpack-loader

Build Status Issue Count NPM version NPM downloads MIT License

Riot.js official webpack loader

Important

If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch

Installation

npm i @riotjs/webpack-loader @riotjs/compiler -D

Usage

Add the @riotjs/webpack-loader in your webpack.config.js file

module.exports = {
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /\.riot$/,
        exclude: /node_modules/,
        use: [{
          loader: '@riotjs/webpack-loader',
          options: {
            hot: false, // set it to true if you are using hmr
            // add here all the other @riotjs/compiler options riot.js.org/compiler
            // template: 'pug' for example
          }
        }]
      }
    ]
  }
}

If you want to enable hmr via hot option you will need to install also @riotjs/hot-reload

npm i @riotjs/hot-reload -D

And afterwards webpack will be able to automatically reload your Riot.js components in runtime.

Examples

Please check this simple example to see how it's easy to configure webpack with riot

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial