Riot.js official webpack loader
If you are using Riot.js < 4.0.0 please check the v3 branch
npm i @riotjs/webpack-loader @riotjs/compiler -D
Add the
@riotjs/webpack-loader in your
webpack.config.js file
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.riot$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [{
loader: '@riotjs/webpack-loader',
options: {
hot: false, // set it to true if you are using hmr
// add here all the other @riotjs/compiler options riot.js.org/compiler
// template: 'pug' for example
}
}]
}
]
}
}
If you want to enable hmr via
hot option you will need to install also
@riotjs/hot-reload
npm i @riotjs/hot-reload -D
And afterwards webpack will be able to automatically reload your Riot.js components in runtime.
Please check this simple example to see how it's easy to configure webpack with riot