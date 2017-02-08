A routing library for Riot.

Why

To make it easier to use Riot in SPA applications, I created this url routing library inspired by the React-Router API.

First you create your riot tags:

< script type = "riot/tag" > < user > < div > Hello user {opts.id} - {opts.name} </ div > </ user > < users > < ul > < li > < a href = "#/user/1?name=Roger" > Open user 1 - Roger </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "#/user/2?name=That" > Open user 2 - That </ a > </ li > </ ul > </ users > </ script >

Then you add Riot and Riot-Router to your development page:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/riot@3.0/riot+compiler.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/riot-router@0.9/dist/router.min.js" > </ script >

Add this special tag in your page:

< route > </ route > or, if your prefer: < div data-is = "route" > </ div >

And finally, you declare your routes and initialize your application:

< script > router.routes([ new Router.Route({tag: 'user' , path: '/user/:id' }), new Router.DefaultRoute({tag: 'users' }) ]) riot.mount( '*' ); router.start(); </ script >

Done!

See a sample

See a todo sample with Redux

Installation

npm install riot-router

This library is written with CommonJS modules. If you are using browserify, webpack, or similar, you can consume it like anything else installed from npm.

Advanced examples