openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rr

riot-router

by Gabriel Moreira
0.9.7 (see all)

Riot Router - A simple routing solution for Riot

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm package build status dependency status

A routing library for Riot.

Why

To make it easier to use Riot in SPA applications, I created this url routing library inspired by the React-Router API.

How?

First you create your riot tags:

<script type="riot/tag">
  <user>
    <div>Hello user {opts.id} - {opts.name}</div>
  </user>

  <users>
    <ul>
      <li><a href="#/user/1?name=Roger">Open user 1 - Roger</a></li>
      <li><a href="#/user/2?name=That">Open user 2 - That</a></li>
    </ul>
  </users>
</script>

Then you add Riot and Riot-Router to your development page:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/riot@3.0/riot+compiler.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/riot-router@0.9/dist/router.min.js"></script>

Add this special tag in your page:

<route></route>

or, if your prefer:

<div data-is="route"></div>

And finally, you declare your routes and initialize your application:

<script>
router.routes([
  new Router.Route({tag: 'user', path: '/user/:id'}), // Named paths
  new Router.DefaultRoute({tag: 'users'})
])
riot.mount('*');
router.start();
</script>

Done!

See a sample

See a todo sample with Redux

Installation

npm install riot-router

This library is written with CommonJS modules. If you are using browserify, webpack, or similar, you can consume it like anything else installed from npm.

Advanced examples

var Route = Router.Route, 
    DefaultRoute = Router.DefaultRoute, 
    NotFoundRoute = Router.NotFoundRoute, 
    RedirectRoute = Router.RedirectRoute;

router.routes([
  new DefaultRoute({tag: 'home'}),
  new Route({tag: 'about'}),
  new Route({tag: 'login'}),
  new Route({tag: 'users'}).routes([
     new Route({path:'top', tag: 'users-home', api: {text: 'Select a top user'}}),
     new Route({path: '/user/:userId', tag: 'user'}),
     new DefaultRoute({tag: 'users-home', api: {text: 'Select a user'}}),
     new NotFoundRoute({tag: 'not-found'})
   ]),
  new NotFoundRoute({tag: 'not-found'}),
  new RedirectRoute({from: 'company', to: 'about'}),
  new RedirectRoute({from: 'u', to: 'users/user'})
]);

// Redirect unlogged users to /login page
function securityFilter(request, response, next) {
  try {
    return next();
  } finally {
    if (!window.loggedUser && request.uri !== '/login') {
      response.redirectTo = '/login';
    }
  }
}
router.use(securityFilter);

riot.mount('*');
router.start();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial