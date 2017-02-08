A routing library for Riot.
To make it easier to use Riot in SPA applications, I created this url routing library inspired by the React-Router API.
First you create your riot tags:
<script type="riot/tag">
<user>
<div>Hello user {opts.id} - {opts.name}</div>
</user>
<users>
<ul>
<li><a href="#/user/1?name=Roger">Open user 1 - Roger</a></li>
<li><a href="#/user/2?name=That">Open user 2 - That</a></li>
</ul>
</users>
</script>
Then you add Riot and Riot-Router to your development page:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/riot@3.0/riot+compiler.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/riot-router@0.9/dist/router.min.js"></script>
Add this special tag in your page:
<route></route>
or, if your prefer:
<div data-is="route"></div>
And finally, you declare your routes and initialize your application:
<script>
router.routes([
new Router.Route({tag: 'user', path: '/user/:id'}), // Named paths
new Router.DefaultRoute({tag: 'users'})
])
riot.mount('*');
router.start();
</script>
Done!
npm install riot-router
This library is written with CommonJS modules. If you are using browserify, webpack, or similar, you can consume it like anything else installed from npm.
var Route = Router.Route,
DefaultRoute = Router.DefaultRoute,
NotFoundRoute = Router.NotFoundRoute,
RedirectRoute = Router.RedirectRoute;
router.routes([
new DefaultRoute({tag: 'home'}),
new Route({tag: 'about'}),
new Route({tag: 'login'}),
new Route({tag: 'users'}).routes([
new Route({path:'top', tag: 'users-home', api: {text: 'Select a top user'}}),
new Route({path: '/user/:userId', tag: 'user'}),
new DefaultRoute({tag: 'users-home', api: {text: 'Select a user'}}),
new NotFoundRoute({tag: 'not-found'})
]),
new NotFoundRoute({tag: 'not-found'}),
new RedirectRoute({from: 'company', to: 'about'}),
new RedirectRoute({from: 'u', to: 'users/user'})
]);
// Redirect unlogged users to /login page
function securityFilter(request, response, next) {
try {
return next();
} finally {
if (!window.loggedUser && request.uri !== '/login') {
response.redirectTo = '/login';
}
}
}
router.use(securityFilter);
riot.mount('*');
router.start();