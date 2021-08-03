Riot Router

Simple isomorphic router

The Riot.js Router is the minimal router implementation with such technologies:

compatible with the DOM pushState and history API

isomorphic functional API

erre.js streams and javascript async generators

rawth.js urls parsing

It doesn't need Riot.js to work and can be used as standalone module.

For Riot.js 3 and the older route version please check the v3 branch

Table of Contents

Install

We have 2 editions:

edition file UMD Version route.js ESM Module route.esm.js Standalone UMD Module route.standalone.js

Script injection

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@riotjs/route@x.x.x/route.js" > </ script >

Note: change the part x.x.x to the version numbers what you want to use: ex. 4.5.0 or 4.7.0 .

ESM module

import { route } from 'https://unpkg.com/@riotjs/route/route.esm.js'

npm

$ npm i -S @riotjs/route

Download by yourself

Documentation

With Riot.js

You can import the <router> and <route> components in your application and use them as it follows:

< app > < router > < nav > < a href = "/home" > Home </ a > < a href = "/about" > About </ a > < a href = "/team/gianluca" > Gianluca </ a > </ nav > < route path = "/home" > Home page </ route > < route path = "/about" > About </ route > < route path = "/team/:person" > Hello dear { route.params.person } </ route > </ router > < script > import { Router, Route } from '@riotjs/route' export default { components { Router, Route } } </ script > </ app >

You can also use the riot.register method to register them globally

import { Route, Router } from '@riotjs/route' import { register } from 'riot' register( 'router' , Router) register( 'route' , Route)

Router

The <router> component should wrap your application markup and will detect automatically all the clicks on links that should trigger a route event.

< router > < a href = "/path/somewhere" > Link </ a > </ router > < a href = "/path/to/a/page" > Link </ a >

You can also specify the base of your application via component attributes:

< router base = "/internal/path" > < a href = "/somewhere" > Link < a > </ router >

The router component has also an onStarted callback that will be called asynchronously after the first route event will be called

< router onStarted = {onRouterStarted} > </ router >

Route

The <route> component provides the route property to its children (it's simply a URL object) allowing you to detect the url params and queries.

< route path = "/:some/:route/:param" > {JSON.stringify(route.params)} </ route > < route path = "/search(.*)" > {route.searchParams.get('q')} </ route >

Each <route> component has its own lifecycle attributes in order to let you know when it gets mounted or unmounted.

<app> <router> <route path="/home" on-before-mount={onBeforeHomeMount} on-mounted={onHomeMounted} on-before-unmount={onBeforeHomeUnmount} on-unmounted={onHomeUnmounted} /> </router> </app>

Standalone

This module was not only designed to be used with Riot.js but also as standalone module. Without importing the Riot.js components in your application you can use the core methods exported to build and customize your own router compatible with any kind of frontend setup.

Fundamentals

This module works on node and on any modern browser, it exports the router and router property exposed by rawth

import { route, router, setBase } from '@riotjs/route' setBase( '/' ); const aboutStream = route( '/about' ) aboutStream.on.value( url => { console .log(url) }) aboutStream.on.value( () => { console .log( 'just log that the about route was triggered' ) }) router.on.value( path => { console .log(path) }) router.push( '/about' ) aboutStream.end()

Base path

Before using the router in your browser you will need to set your application base path. This setting can be configured simply via setBase method:

import { setBase } from '@riotjs/route' setBase( `/` ) setBase( `#` )

Setting the base path of your application route is mandatory and is the first you probably are going to do before creating your route listeners.

DOM binding

The example above is not really practical in case you are working in a browser environment. In that case you might want to bind your router to the DOM listening all the click events that might trigger a route change event. Window history popstate events should be also connected to the router. With the initDomListeners method you can automatically achieve all the features above:

import { initDomListeners } from '@riotjs/route' const unsubscribe = initDomListeners() unsubscribe()

The initDomListeners will intercept any link click on your application. However it can also receive a HTMLElement or a list of HTMLElements as argument to scope the click listener only to a specific DOM region of your application