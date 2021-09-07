openbase logo
riot-observable

by riot
3.0.0 (see all)

Simple script to listen and dispatch events

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Build Status Code Quality NPM version NPM downloads MIT License Coverage Status

Observable

Observable is a generic tool to send and receive events. It's a common pattern to isolate modules without forming a dependency or "coupling". By using events a large program can be broken into smaller and simpler units. Modules can be added, removed, or modified without affecting the other parts of the application.

A common practice is to split the application into a single core and multiple extensions. The core sends events any time something remarkable happens: a new item is being added, an existing item is being removed, or something is loaded from the server.

By using the observable the extensions can listen to these events and react to them. They extend the core so that the core is not aware of these modules. This is called "loose coupling".

These extensions can be custom tags (UI components) or non-UI modules.

Once the core and events are carefully designed the team members are enabled to develop the system on their own without disturbing others.

Documentation

Installation

Npm

$ npm install @riotjs/observable --save

Bower

$ bower install @riotjs/observable --save

