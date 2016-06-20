Riot Bootstrap

Bootstrap-like Components for Riot.js

Readable

Stand-alone

Modular

Packaged: HTML/CSS/JavaScript are packaged into one file

v1.0 API Changed

Use onclick event handler on <btn>, instead of onpush

onselect event handler on <menu> now passes an event object instead of a selected string.

Demo

Getting started

In short, use the tags as just like HTML: <btn> , <btn-group> , <menu> ...etc.

< btn > Your Button </ btn >

1) Use directly in HTML file

load riot.js

load normalize.css

load riot-bootstrap (this library)

then, riot.mount('*')

< html > < head > < title > riot-bootstrap </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/normalize/3.0.3/normalize.css" > </ head > < body > < section > < btn > Default </ btn > < btn option = "primary" > Primary </ btn > < btn option = "success" > Success </ btn > </ section > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/riot/2.0/riot.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/riot-bootstrap.js" > </ script > < script > riot.mount( '*' ) </ script > </ body > </ html >

2) Use in tag file (better)

load riot.js

load normalize.css

load riot-bootstrap (this library)

load your tag file

then, riot.mount('app')

< html > < head > < title > riot-bootstrap </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/normalize/3.0.3/normalize.css" > </ head > < body > < app > </ app > < script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/riot/2.0/riot.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/riot-bootstrap.js" > </ script > < script src = "app.js" > </ script > < script > riot.mount( 'app' ) </ script > </ body > </ html >

// app.html < app > < section > < btn onclick = { click }> Say 'Hi!' </ btn > </ section > < script > click (e) { alert( 'Hi!' ) } </ script > </ app >

3) Use with rollup (best)

Install riot-bootstrap via NPM.

via NPM. Create the main script.

Prepare your tag files.

Rollup.

Load the compiled script into HTML.

$ npm install --save riot-bootstrap

import riot from 'riot' import 'riot-bootstrap' import './app.tag' riot.mount( 'app' )

// app.tag < app > < section > < btn onclick = { click }> Say 'Hi!' </ btn > </ section > < script > this .click = e => { alert( 'Hi!' ) } </ script > </ app >

< html > < head > < title > riot-bootstrap </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/normalize/3.0.3/normalize.css" > </ head > < body > < app > </ app > < script src = "app.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Components

See the demo page.

Scope emulation

Riot.js has a scope for most inner Tag element. So we need to write like this:

< app > < btn-group > < btn onpush = { parent.parent.push }> { parent.parent.message } </ btn > </ btn-group > this.message = 'Click me!' push (e) { this.message = 'Thanks!' this.update() // needed to re-render } </ app >

But this is a little bit inconvenient, so riot-bootstrap has a simple 'Scope emulation' mechanism. Now we can write like this.

< app > < btn-group > < btn onpush = { push }> { message } </ btn > </ btn-group > this.message = 'Click me!' push (e) { this.message = 'Thanks!' // automatically re-rendered } </ app >

There is some limitation:

The variables in the parent's scope are updated just before update event.

event. The view is automatically re-rendered only if the method is a member of Tag element. In NG case below, this.update() is needed to call manually. OK: <btn onpush={ push }>Hi!</btn> NG: <btn onpush={ memberOf.subObject }>Hi!</btn> NG: <btn onpush={ returnFunction() }>Hi!</btn>

element. In NG case below, is needed to call manually.

History

v0.0.1: Buttons, button groups, dropdowns

v0.1.0: Now transclusion is supported, thanks to Riot 2.0.15

v0.1.1: Radio groups

v0.1.2: Support Browserify and publish to NPM

v0.1.7: Fix: CommonJS issue

v0.2.0: Scope emulation. Related to https://github.com/muut/riotjs/issues/662

v0.2.1: Fix: automatic update

v0.2.2: Fix: opts also supported in scope emulation

also supported in scope emulation v0.2.3: Fix: disabled now works with boolean

now works with v0.2.4: Fix: update disabled status after second update

status after second update v0.3.0: parentScope as a mixin

as a mixin v0.3.1: Use mixin initializer

v0.3.2: Add href attribute to btn tag

attribute to tag v0.3.3: Fix the bug #10

v1.0.0: Completely rewrites into ES6!, supports domEvent , makes parentScope external. Add: <calendar> and <time-picker> .

, makes external. Add: and . v1.1.0: align="right" option for <menu> by @cuu508

Rebuilding Bootstrap components for Riot.js