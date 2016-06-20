Bootstrap-like Components for Riot.js
onclick event handler on
<btn>, instead of
onpush
onselect event handler on
<menu> now passes an event object instead of a selected string.
In short, use the tags as just like HTML:
<btn>,
<btn-group>,
<menu>...etc.
<btn>Your Button</btn>
riot.mount('*')
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>riot-bootstrap</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/normalize/3.0.3/normalize.css">
</head>
<body>
<section>
<btn>Default</btn>
<btn option="primary">Primary</btn>
<btn option="success">Success</btn>
</section>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/riot/2.0/riot.js"></script>
<script src="dist/riot-bootstrap.js"></script>
<script>riot.mount('*')</script>
</body>
</html>
riot.mount('app')
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>riot-bootstrap</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/normalize/3.0.3/normalize.css">
</head>
<body>
<app></app>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/riot/2.0/riot.js"></script>
<script src="dist/riot-bootstrap.js"></script>
<script src="app.js"></script>
<script>riot.mount('app')</script>
</body>
</html>
// app.html
<app>
<section>
<btn onclick={ click }>Say 'Hi!'</btn>
</section>
<script>
click (e) {
alert('Hi!')
}
</script>
</app>
riot-bootstrap via NPM.
$ npm install --save riot-bootstrap
// app.js
import riot from 'riot'
import 'riot-bootstrap'
import './app.tag' // and other components
riot.mount('app')
// app.tag
<app>
<section>
<btn onclick={ click }>Say 'Hi!'</btn>
</section>
<script>
this.click = e => {
alert('Hi!')
}
</script>
</app>
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>riot-bootstrap</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/normalize/3.0.3/normalize.css">
</head>
<body>
<app></app>
<script src="app.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
See the demo page.
Riot.js has a scope for most inner Tag element. So we need to write like this:
<app>
<btn-group>
<btn onpush={ parent.parent.push }>{ parent.parent.message }</btn>
</btn-group>
this.message = 'Click me!'
push (e) {
this.message = 'Thanks!'
this.update() // needed to re-render
}
</app>
But this is a little bit inconvenient, so
riot-bootstrap has a simple 'Scope emulation' mechanism. Now we can write like this.
<app>
<btn-group>
<btn onpush={ push }>{ message }</btn>
</btn-group>
this.message = 'Click me!'
push (e) {
this.message = 'Thanks!'
// automatically re-rendered
}
</app>
There is some limitation:
update event.
Tag element. In NG case below,
this.update() is needed to call manually.
<btn onpush={ push }>Hi!</btn>
<btn onpush={ memberOf.subObject }>Hi!</btn>
<btn onpush={ returnFunction() }>Hi!</btn>
opts also supported in scope emulation
disabled now works with
boolean
disabled status after second update
parentScope as a mixin
href attribute to
btn tag
domEvent, makes
parentScope external. Add:
<calendar> and
<time-picker>.
align="right" option for
<menu> by @cuu508
Rebuilding Bootstrap components for Riot.js