Riot brings custom components to all modern browsers. It is designed to offer you everything you wished the native web components API provided.
<timer>
<p>Seconds Elapsed: { state.time }</p>
<script>
export default {
tick() {
this.update({ time: ++this.state.time })
},
onBeforeMount(props) {
// create the component initial state
this.state = {
time: props.start
}
this.timer = setInterval(this.tick, 1000)
},
onUnmounted() {
clearInterval(this.timer)
}
}
</script>
</timer>
// mount the timer with its initial props
riot.mount('timer', { start: 0 })
Custom components let you build complex views with HTML.
<timetable>
<timer start="0"></timer>
<timer start="10"></timer>
<timer start="20"></timer>
</timetable>
HTML syntax is the de facto language on the web and it's designed for building user interfaces. The syntax is explicit, nesting is inherent to the language and attributes offer a clean way to provide options for custom tags.
The Riot.js ecosystem is completely modular, it's designed to let you pick only the stuff you really need:
If you are reading this it's already a good sign and I am thankful for it! I try my best working as much as I can on riot but your help is always appreciated.
If you want to contribute to riot helping the project maintenance please check first the list of open issues to understand whether there is a task where you could help.
Riot is mainly developed on UNIX systems so you will be able to run all the commands necessary to build and test the library using our Makefile. If you are on a Microsoft machine it could be harder to set up your development environment properly.
Following the steps below you should be able to properly submit your patch to the project
$ git clone git@github.com:riot/riot.git && cd riot
$ git checkout -b feature/my-awesome-patch
$ npm i
# To build and test riot
$ make riot
# To build without testing
$ make raw
dev branch making sure you have read our pull request template
Riot is actively maintained with ❤️ by:
|
Gianluca Guarini
Many thanks to all smart people from all over the world who helped improving it.
