RIO, R Input Output, connects an app to Rserve, a TCP/IP server which allows other programs to use facilities of R.
It supports double, double array, integer, integer array, string, string array, boolean, boolean array objects and raw vector (images or files).
It supports also the plain text and crypted authentication, if Rserve is configured for that capability.
The main goal is to pass a string containing a script call using a JSON object
as parameter. Then, inside the script, using
RJSONIO or
jsonlite package,
deserializing the JSON object, calling a method, serializing the response and
returning to Node.js.
var rio = require("rio");
rio.e({command: "pi / 2 * 2"});
rio.e({command: "c(1, 2)"});
rio.e({command: "as.character('Hello World')"});
rio.e({command: "c('a', 'b')"});
rio.e({command: "Sys.sleep(5); 11"})
rio.$e({
command: "pi / 2 * 2"
}).then(function (res) {
console.log(res);
});
rio.e({
command: "2 + 2"
}).e({
command: "3 + 3"
});
See
examples directory.
ex1: Getting started with
evaluate api.
ex2: How to evaluate a
filename and
entrypoint.
ex3: How to evaluate a
filename and
host.
ex4: An example with utf-8 chars.
ex5: How to retrieve a plot.
ex6: How to call functions already loaded in R session.
ex7: An example with large data packet.
ex8: An example with
evaluateDefer api.
ex9: An example chaining
evaluate api.
ex10: How to evaluate a matrix, using JSON serialization.
ex11: How to manage strings with single and double quotes.
To install with npm:
npm install rio
Tested with Node.js 5.x and Rserve 1.7.3, on Windows 10 64bit with R 3.2.4 and on Debian Jessie (USB armory) with R 3.1.1.
Don't forget to start Rserve. For instance, from R console, after installing the package Rserve:
require("Rserve")
Rserve()
To shutdown the server from R console:
require("RSclient")
c <- RSconnect()
RSshutdown(c)
Evaluate a command, connecting to Rserve, executing the command and then disconnecting. The result is passed to the callback.
The defaults for the options parameter:
config = {
command: "",
filename: "",
entrypoint: "",
data: {},
callback: function (err, res) {
if (!err) {
console.log(res);
} else {
console.log("Rserve call failed. " + err);
}
},
host = "127.0.0.1",
port = "6311",
path = undefined,
user = "anon",
password = "anon"
}
command OR
filename OR
entrypoint need to be filled.
Otherwise it is missing the evaluation object.
if
command AND
filename AND
entrypoint are empty then error.
As above, said in different way.
command AND
filename are exclusive: if both are not empty then error.
Otherwise what does rio evaluate, command or filename?
if
command AND
filename are empty then
entrypoint is mandatory.
This is the case when rio evaluates a function defined on R side.
host AND
path are exclusive.
rio needs to choose beetween net socket or unix socket transport.
When
filename is filled, rio loads the content of a R file, calling
finally an
entrypoint, passing
data.
config = {
filename: "foo.R",
entrypoint: "main", // entrypoint is called
data: { foo: "bar" } // data is stringified and passed to entrypoint
}
When
entrypoint is filled, finally passing
data, it is used when we
need to call a function defined in Rserve instance.
config = {
entrypoint: "echo",
data: ["test", "data"],
callback: printEcho
}
Evaluate a command, returning a promise: config options is the same as
evaluate.
Sends the
CMD_shutdown command to the Rserve server. Options are the same as
for
evaluate.
It enables debugging mode, printing the packet and logging messages on client side.
You may start also a Rserve instance in debugging mode with following commands (on Windows box with Git Bash Shell):
export R_PATH=/c/My/Programs/R
export PATH=$PATH:$R_PATH/bin/x64
$R_PATH/library/Rserve/libs/x64/Rserve_d.exe --
Set your paths accordingly.
It enables record mode, dumping the incoming data to a file specified in the options.
options = {
fileName: "node-rio-dump.bin"
}
It is useful to record a Rserve session to replay it in an environment without Rserve (for example Travis CI). For instance,
> var rio=require("./index.js")
undefined
> rio.enableRecordMode(true, {fileName: "test/dump/integer-test.bin"});
undefined
> rio.evaluate({command: "as.integer(3)"})
undefined
> 3
(^C again to quit)
Then, you need to export the variable
CI to emulate CI environment:
export CI=true
Eventually
npm test.
It enables playback mode, reading a dump file instead connecting to the server.
options = {
fileName: "node-rio-dump.bin"
}
