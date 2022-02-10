openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rinore

by croquiscom
0.9.0 (see all)

Rich Node.js REPL

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version test Coverage Status

Rinore

Rich Node.js REPL

Rinore was extracted from CORMO. CORMO console provided an interactive shell like Rails console or django shell.

Features

Rinore has following features additional to the original Node.js REPL.

  • can select JavaScript or CoffeeScript or TypeScript
  • expose modules to the REPL
  • support Promise
  • show function arguments for Tab completion
  • reload local module if its content is changed

Usages

Run

$ rinore
rinore> path.extname('index.html')
'.html'

For CoffeeScript:

$ rinore -l coffeescript
rinore> path.extname 'index.html'
'.html'

For TypeScript:

$ rinore -l typescript
rinore> path.extname('index.html')
'.html'

Load modules

Use '-r' or '--require' to load modules:

$ rinore -r lodash
Loading module 'lodash'...
rinore> lodash([1, 2, 3]).map(v => v * 2).reverse().value()
[ 6, 4, 2 ]

You can specify an another name using ::

$ rinore -r lodash:l
Loading module 'lodash' as 'l'...
rinore> l([1, 2, 3]).map(v => v * 2).reverse().value()
[ 6, 4, 2 ]

If you give a name *, all exported objects are spread to the global:

$ cat util.js
exports.add = (a, b) => a + b
exports.sub = (a, b) => a - b
$ rinore -r util:*
Loading module 'util' as '*'...
rinore> add(1, 2)
3
rinore> sub(10, 3)
7

Or you can use rinore.context to expose your objects:

$ cat util.js
const rinore = require('rinore');
rinore.context.add = (a, b) => a + b
$ rinore -r util
Loading module 'util'...
rinore> add(1, 2)
3

Promise support

If an expression returns Promise, Rinore waits until it resolves:

rinore> new Promise(resolve => resolve('done'))
'done'

You can assign the result of Promise to a variable:

rinore> result = new Promise(resolve => resolve('done'))
'done'
rinore> result.length
4

If you are using TypeScript, you should use await keyword:

$ rinore -l typescript
rinore> const result = await new Promise<string>(resolve => resolve('done'))
undefined
rinore> result.length
4

Runtime invocation

Rinore can be started in the middle of a running program.

$ cat util.js
const rinore = require('.');
rinore.context.add = (a, b) => a + b
rinore.start();
$ node util.js
rinore> add(1, 2)
3

Show function arguments

Rinore shows function arguments when Tab is pressed.

rinore> util.inspect<Tab>
util.inspect(obj, opts)
rinore> console.log(url.parse(<Tab>
url.parse(url, parseQueryString, slashesDenoteHost)

package.json

You can specify CLI arguments in the package.json

{
  "rinore": {
    "language": "coffeescript",
    "require": [
      "bluebird:Promise",
      "lodash"
    ]
  }
}

Running Rinore server

You can run a Rinore server via --listen argument.

$ rinore --listen 5678
Rinore is listening on 5678
rinore>

Or you can programmatically.

const net = require('net');
const rinore = require('.');
net.createServer((socket) => {
  console.log('Starting new session...');
  rinore.start({input: socket, output: socket, terminal: true})
  .on('exit', () => {
    console.log('Session closed.');
    socket.end();
  });
}).listen(2000, (error) => {
  if (error) {
    console.log(error);
  } else {
    console.log('Rinore is listening on 2000');
  }
});

You can connect to this server via telnet or rinore-remote.

$ telnet localhost 2000
Trying 127.0.0.1...
Connected to localhost.
Escape character is '^]'.
rinore> 1+1
1+1
2
rinore> ^]
telnet> quit
Connection closed.

$ rinore-remote 2000
rinore> 1+1
2

Inspiration

To find best REPL experience, Rinore has referred some projects:

License

MIT licenses. See LICENSE for more details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial