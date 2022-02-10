Rich Node.js REPL
Rinore was extracted from CORMO. CORMO console provided an interactive shell like Rails console or django shell.
Rinore has following features additional to the original Node.js REPL.
$ rinore
rinore> path.extname('index.html')
'.html'
For CoffeeScript:
$ rinore -l coffeescript
rinore> path.extname 'index.html'
'.html'
For TypeScript:
$ rinore -l typescript
rinore> path.extname('index.html')
'.html'
Use '-r' or '--require' to load modules:
$ rinore -r lodash
Loading module 'lodash'...
rinore> lodash([1, 2, 3]).map(v => v * 2).reverse().value()
[ 6, 4, 2 ]
You can specify an another name using
::
$ rinore -r lodash:l
Loading module 'lodash' as 'l'...
rinore> l([1, 2, 3]).map(v => v * 2).reverse().value()
[ 6, 4, 2 ]
If you give a name
*, all exported objects are spread to the global:
$ cat util.js
exports.add = (a, b) => a + b
exports.sub = (a, b) => a - b
$ rinore -r util:*
Loading module 'util' as '*'...
rinore> add(1, 2)
3
rinore> sub(10, 3)
7
Or you can use
rinore.context to expose your objects:
$ cat util.js
const rinore = require('rinore');
rinore.context.add = (a, b) => a + b
$ rinore -r util
Loading module 'util'...
rinore> add(1, 2)
3
If an expression returns Promise, Rinore waits until it resolves:
rinore> new Promise(resolve => resolve('done'))
'done'
You can assign the result of Promise to a variable:
rinore> result = new Promise(resolve => resolve('done'))
'done'
rinore> result.length
4
If you are using TypeScript, you should use await keyword:
$ rinore -l typescript
rinore> const result = await new Promise<string>(resolve => resolve('done'))
undefined
rinore> result.length
4
Rinore can be started in the middle of a running program.
$ cat util.js
const rinore = require('.');
rinore.context.add = (a, b) => a + b
rinore.start();
$ node util.js
rinore> add(1, 2)
3
Rinore shows function arguments when Tab is pressed.
rinore> util.inspect<Tab>
util.inspect(obj, opts)
rinore> console.log(url.parse(<Tab>
url.parse(url, parseQueryString, slashesDenoteHost)
You can specify CLI arguments in the package.json
{
"rinore": {
"language": "coffeescript",
"require": [
"bluebird:Promise",
"lodash"
]
}
}
You can run a Rinore server via --listen argument.
$ rinore --listen 5678
Rinore is listening on 5678
rinore>
Or you can programmatically.
const net = require('net');
const rinore = require('.');
net.createServer((socket) => {
console.log('Starting new session...');
rinore.start({input: socket, output: socket, terminal: true})
.on('exit', () => {
console.log('Session closed.');
socket.end();
});
}).listen(2000, (error) => {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
console.log('Rinore is listening on 2000');
}
});
You can connect to this server via
telnet or
rinore-remote.
$ telnet localhost 2000
Trying 127.0.0.1...
Connected to localhost.
Escape character is '^]'.
rinore> 1+1
1+1
2
rinore> ^]
telnet> quit
Connection closed.
$ rinore-remote 2000
rinore> 1+1
2
To find best REPL experience, Rinore has referred some projects:
MIT licenses. See LICENSE for more details.