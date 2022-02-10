Rinore

Rich Node.js REPL

Rinore was extracted from CORMO. CORMO console provided an interactive shell like Rails console or django shell.

Features

Rinore has following features additional to the original Node.js REPL.

can select JavaScript or CoffeeScript or TypeScript

expose modules to the REPL

support Promise

show function arguments for Tab completion

reload local module if its content is changed

Usages

Run

$ rinore rinore> path .extname( 'index.html' ) '.html'

For CoffeeScript:

$ rinore -l coffeescript rinore> path .extname 'index.html' '.html'

For TypeScript:

$ rinore -l typescript rinore> path .extname( 'index.html' ) '.html'

Load modules

Use '-r' or '--require' to load modules:

$ rinore -r lodash Loading module 'lodash' ... rinore> lodash([1, 2 , 3 ]).map(v => v * 2 ).reverse().value() [ 6 , 4 , 2 ]

You can specify an another name using : :

$ rinore -r lodash:l Loading module 'lodash' as 'l' ... rinore> l([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]).map( v => v * 2 ).reverse().value() [ 6 , 4 , 2 ]

If you give a name * , all exported objects are spread to the global:

$ cat util.js exports.add = ( a, b ) => a + b exports.sub = ( a, b ) => a - b $ rinore -r util:* Loading module 'util' as '*' ... rinore> add( 1 , 2 ) 3 rinore> sub( 10 , 3 ) 7

Or you can use rinore.context to expose your objects:

$ cat util.js const rinore = require ( 'rinore' ); rinore.context.add = ( a, b ) => a + b $ rinore -r util Loading module 'util' ... rinore> add( 1 , 2 ) 3

Promise support

If an expression returns Promise, Rinore waits until it resolves:

rinore> new Promise ( resolve => resolve( 'done' )) 'done'

You can assign the result of Promise to a variable:

rinore> result = new Promise ( resolve => resolve( 'done' )) 'done' rinore> result.length 4

If you are using TypeScript, you should use await keyword:

$ rinore -l typescript rinore> const result = await new Promise < string >( resolve => resolve( 'done' )) undefined rinore> result.length 4

Runtime invocation

Rinore can be started in the middle of a running program.

$ cat util.js const rinore = require ( '.' ); rinore.context.add = ( a, b ) => a + b rinore.start(); $ node util.js rinore> add( 1 , 2 ) 3

Show function arguments

Rinore shows function arguments when Tab is pressed.

rinore > util .inspect < Tab > util .inspect ( obj , opts ) rinore > console .log ( url .parse (< Tab > url .parse ( url , parseQueryString , slashesDenoteHost )

You can specify CLI arguments in the package.json

{ "rinore" : { "language" : "coffeescript" , "require" : [ "bluebird:Promise" , "lodash" ] } }

Running Rinore server

You can run a Rinore server via --listen argument.

$ rinore Rinore is listening on 5678 rinore>

Or you can programmatically.

const net = require ( 'net' ); const rinore = require ( '.' ); net.createServer( ( socket ) => { console .log( 'Starting new session...' ); rinore.start({input: socket, output: socket, terminal: true }) .on( 'exit' , () => { console .log( 'Session closed.' ); socket.end(); }); }).listen( 2000 , ( error ) => { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( 'Rinore is listening on 2000' ); } });

You can connect to this server via telnet or rinore-remote .

$ telnet localhost 2000 Trying 127.0 .0 .1 ... Connected to localhost. Escape character is '^]' . rinore> 1 +1 1 +1 2 rinore> ^] telnet> quit Connection closed.

$ rinore-remote 2000 rinore> 1 +1 2

Inspiration

To find best REPL experience, Rinore has referred some projects:

License

MIT licenses. See LICENSE for more details.