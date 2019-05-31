(This project is no longer under active development.)

Ringpop is a library that brings cooperation and coordination to distributed applications. It maintains a consistent hash ring on top of a membership protocol and provides request forwarding as a routing convenience. It can be used to shard your application in a way that's scalable and fault tolerant.

Requirements

Node 0.10 (0.10.32 or higher)

Installation

To install Ringpop for usage as a library:

npm install ringpop

Prepare the current directory for development:

npm install

To be able to run the tests, make sure you have your open file limit restriction on at least 4K:

ulimit -n 4096

Tick Cluster

An example application tools/tick-cluster.js is included in ringpop-common repository. It just launches a ringpop cluster of a given size. Using this application is the quickest way to start a ringpop cluster.

git clone https: ./ringpop-common/tools/tick-cluster .js --interpreter node main .js

Example

Run a 2-node Ringpop cluster from the command-line. Install Ringpop and TChannel, copy/paste the below into your editor and run!

var Ringpop = require ( 'ringpop' ); var TChannel = require ( 'tchannel' ); function Cluster ( opts ) { this .name = opts.name; this .size = opts.size; this .basePort = opts.basePort; this .bootstrapNodes = []; for ( var i = 0 ; i < this .size; i++) { this .bootstrapNodes.push( '127.0.0.1:' + ( this .basePort + i)); } } Cluster.prototype.launch = function launch ( callback ) { var self = this ; var done = after(self.size, callback); for ( var i = 0 ; i < this .size; i++) { var addr = this .bootstrapNodes[i]; var addrParts = addr.split( ':' ); var tchannel = new TChannel(); var ringpop = new Ringpop({ app : this .name, hostPort : addr, channel : tchannel.makeSubChannel({ serviceName : 'ringpop' , trace : false }) }); ringpop.setupChannel(); tchannel.listen(+addrParts[ 1 ], addrParts[ 0 ], listenCb(ringpop)); } function listenCb ( ringpop ) { return function onListen ( ) { ringpop.bootstrap(self.bootstrapNodes, done); }; } }; function after ( count, callback ) { var countdown = count; return function shim ( err ) { if ( typeof callback !== 'function' ) return ; if (err) { callback(err); callback = null ; return ; } if (--countdown === 0 ) { callback(); callback = null ; } }; } if ( require .main === module ) { var cluster = new Cluster({ name : 'mycluster' , size : 2 , basePort : 3000 }); cluster.launch( function onLaunch ( err ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Error: failed to launch cluster' ); process.exit( 1 ); } console .log( 'Ringpop cluster is ready!' ); }); }

Documentation

Interested in where to go from here? Read the docs at ringpop.readthedocs.org.