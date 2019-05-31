(This project is no longer under active development.)
Ringpop is a library that brings cooperation and coordination to distributed applications. It maintains a consistent hash ring on top of a membership protocol and provides request forwarding as a routing convenience. It can be used to shard your application in a way that's scalable and fault tolerant.
To install Ringpop for usage as a library:
npm install ringpop
Prepare the current directory for development:
npm install
To be able to run the tests, make sure you have your open file limit restriction on at least 4K:
ulimit -n 4096
An example application
tools/tick-cluster.js is included in ringpop-common
repository. It just launches a ringpop cluster of a given size. Using this
application is the quickest way to start a ringpop cluster.
git clone https://github.com/uber/ringpop-common.git
./ringpop-common/tools/tick-cluster.js --interpreter node main.js
Run a 2-node Ringpop cluster from the command-line. Install Ringpop and TChannel, copy/paste the below into your editor and run!
var Ringpop = require('ringpop');
var TChannel = require('tchannel');
function Cluster(opts) {
this.name = opts.name;
this.size = opts.size;
this.basePort = opts.basePort;
this.bootstrapNodes = [];
// Create the bootstrap list of nodes that'll
// be used to seed Ringpop for its join request.
for (var i = 0; i < this.size; i++) {
this.bootstrapNodes.push('127.0.0.1:' + (this.basePort + i));
}
}
Cluster.prototype.launch = function launch(callback) {
var self = this;
var done = after(self.size, callback);
for (var i = 0; i < this.size; i++) {
var addr = this.bootstrapNodes[i];
var addrParts = addr.split(':');
var tchannel = new TChannel();
var ringpop = new Ringpop({
app: this.name,
hostPort: addr,
channel: tchannel.makeSubChannel({
serviceName: 'ringpop',
trace: false
})
});
ringpop.setupChannel();
// First make sure TChannel is accepting connections.
tchannel.listen(+addrParts[1], addrParts[0], listenCb(ringpop));
}
function listenCb(ringpop) {
// When TChannel is listening, bootstrap Ringpop. It'll
// try to join its friends in the bootstrap list.
return function onListen() {
ringpop.bootstrap(self.bootstrapNodes, done);
};
}
};
// IGNORE THIS! It's a little utility function that invokes
// a callback after a specified number of invocations
// of its shim.
function after(count, callback) {
var countdown = count;
return function shim(err) {
if (typeof callback !== 'function') return;
if (err) {
callback(err);
callback = null;
return;
}
if (--countdown === 0) {
callback();
callback = null;
}
};
}
if (require.main === module) {
// Launch a Ringpop cluster of arbitrary size.
var cluster = new Cluster({
name: 'mycluster',
size: 2,
basePort: 3000
});
// When all nodes have been bootstrapped, your
// Ringpop cluster will be ready for use.
cluster.launch(function onLaunch(err) {
if (err) {
console.error('Error: failed to launch cluster');
process.exit(1);
}
console.log('Ringpop cluster is ready!');
});
}
Interested in where to go from here? Read the docs at ringpop.readthedocs.org.