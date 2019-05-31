openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ringpop

by uber-node
10.21.0 (see all)

Scalable, fault-tolerant application-layer sharding for Node.js applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ringpop-node Build Status

(This project is no longer under active development.)

Ringpop is a library that brings cooperation and coordination to distributed applications. It maintains a consistent hash ring on top of a membership protocol and provides request forwarding as a routing convenience. It can be used to shard your application in a way that's scalable and fault tolerant.

Requirements

  • Node 0.10 (0.10.32 or higher)

Installation

To install Ringpop for usage as a library:

npm install ringpop

Prepare the current directory for development:

npm install

To be able to run the tests, make sure you have your open file limit restriction on at least 4K:

ulimit -n 4096

Tick Cluster

An example application tools/tick-cluster.js is included in ringpop-common repository. It just launches a ringpop cluster of a given size. Using this application is the quickest way to start a ringpop cluster.

git clone https://github.com/uber/ringpop-common.git
./ringpop-common/tools/tick-cluster.js --interpreter node main.js

Example

Run a 2-node Ringpop cluster from the command-line. Install Ringpop and TChannel, copy/paste the below into your editor and run!

var Ringpop = require('ringpop');
var TChannel = require('tchannel');

function Cluster(opts) {
    this.name = opts.name;
    this.size = opts.size;
    this.basePort = opts.basePort;
    this.bootstrapNodes = [];

    // Create the bootstrap list of nodes that'll
    // be used to seed Ringpop for its join request.
    for (var i = 0; i < this.size; i++) {
        this.bootstrapNodes.push('127.0.0.1:' + (this.basePort + i));
    }
}

Cluster.prototype.launch = function launch(callback) {
    var self = this;
    var done = after(self.size, callback);

    for (var i = 0; i < this.size; i++) {
        var addr = this.bootstrapNodes[i];
        var addrParts = addr.split(':');

        var tchannel = new TChannel();
        var ringpop = new Ringpop({
            app: this.name,
            hostPort: addr,
            channel: tchannel.makeSubChannel({
                serviceName: 'ringpop',
                trace: false
            })
        });
        ringpop.setupChannel();

        // First make sure TChannel is accepting connections.
        tchannel.listen(+addrParts[1], addrParts[0], listenCb(ringpop));
    }


    function listenCb(ringpop) {
        // When TChannel is listening, bootstrap Ringpop. It'll
        // try to join its friends in the bootstrap list.
        return function onListen() {
            ringpop.bootstrap(self.bootstrapNodes, done);
        };
    }
};

// IGNORE THIS! It's a little utility function that invokes
// a callback after a specified number of invocations
// of its shim.
function after(count, callback) {
    var countdown = count;

    return function shim(err) {
        if (typeof callback !== 'function') return;

        if (err) {
            callback(err);
            callback = null;
            return;
        }

        if (--countdown === 0) {
            callback();
            callback = null;
        }
    };
}

if (require.main === module) {
    // Launch a Ringpop cluster of arbitrary size.
    var cluster = new Cluster({
        name: 'mycluster',
        size: 2,
        basePort: 3000
    });

    // When all nodes have been bootstrapped, your
    // Ringpop cluster will be ready for use.
    cluster.launch(function onLaunch(err) {
        if (err) {
            console.error('Error: failed to launch cluster');
            process.exit(1);
        }

        console.log('Ringpop cluster is ready!');
    });
}

Documentation

Interested in where to go from here? Read the docs at ringpop.readthedocs.org.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial