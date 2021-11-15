The RingCentral WebPhone Library includes a JavaScript WebRTC library and a WebRTC phone demo app.
Currently, we officially support Google Chrome browser. Official support for Firefox and Safari browsers are coming soon.
Please visit Network Requirement links below
npm install ringcentral-web-phone
// or
bower install ringcentral-web-phone
Ensure your app has the following properties set. If these are not set, the error specified will be returned.
|App Property
|Value
|Error if not set
|Permissions
VoIP Calling
Specific application permission required
|Platform type
Browser-based
Client edition is not compatible with current Brand
Since WebRTC enables dialing out, you need to have a
DIGITAL LINE attached to an extension to use this capability. You can configure this in Online Web Portal for Production and Sandbox accounts. More information on Digital Lines and their configuration is available in the following RingCentral Knowledge Base article topics:
These permissions be configured for your app in the RingCentral Developer Portal. Fill this Registration Form to get access to WebRTC permissions. Please contact devsupport@ringcentral.com to request these permissions.
<video id="remoteVideo" hidden="hidden"></video>
<video id="localVideo" hidden="hidden" muted="muted"></video>
<script src=".../sip.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script src=".../ringcentral-web-phone.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
For this example you will also need to have RingCentral JS SDK installed.
Configure the web-phone
var appKey = '...';
var appSecret = '...';
var appName = '...';
var appVersion = '...';
var sdk = new RingCentral.SDK({
appKey: appKey,
appSecret: appSecret,
appName: appName,
appVersion: appVersion,
server: RingCentral.SDK.server.production // or .sandbox
});
var remoteVideoElement = document.getElementById('remoteVideo');
var localVideoElement = document.getElementById('localVideo');
var platform = sdk.platform();
platform
.login({
username: '...',
password: '...'
})
.then(function(loginResponse) {
return platform
.post('/client-info/sip-provision', {
sipInfo: [{transport: 'WSS'}]
})
.then(function(res) { // Doing nested then because we need loginResponse in a simple way
return new RingCentral.WebPhone(res.json(), { // optional
appKey: appKey,
appName: appName,
appVersion: appVersion,
uuid: loginResponse.json().endpoint_id,
logLevel: 1, // error 0, warn 1, log: 2, debug: 3
audioHelper: {
enabled: true, // enables audio feedback when web phone is ringing or making a call
incoming: 'path-to-audio/incoming.ogg', // path to audio file for incoming call
outgoing: 'path-to-audio/outgoing.ogg' // path to aduotfile for outgoing call
},
media:{
remote: remoteVideoElement,
local: localVideoElement
},
//to enable QoS Analytics Feature
enableQos:true
});
});
})
.then(function(webPhone){
// YOUR CODE HERE
})
.catch(function(e){
console.error(e.stack);
});
$ git clone https://github.com/ringcentral/ringcentral-web-phone.git
$ cd ringcentral-web-phone
$ npm install
$ npm start
http://localhost:8080/demo/ in the browser (port may change if
8080 will be already used by other app)
Server/Web
Browser-Based
Then you would need to add
http://localhost:8080/callback.html as the OAuth Redirect URI for the application in Developer Portal
Register
Call
Accept button when window pops up (will be visible when there is an incoming call)
If there's any connection problems to Sandbox environment, you may need to switch to the Production environment.
WebRTC works with issues when served from file system directly to browser (e.g.
file:// protocol), so you will need a local HTTP server (comes with this package).
Online demo is hosted at https://ringcentral.github.io/ringcentral-web-phone
** NOTE : If you are using the online demo, please add
https://ringcentral.github.io/ringcentral-web-phone/callback.html to the app's OAuth Redirect URI
Except for some RingCentral-specific features the API is 100% the same as SIP.JS: http://sipjs.com/api/0.13.0: most of the time you will be working with RC-flavored UserAgent and Session objects of SIP.JS.
We encourage you to take a look at Guides section, especially Make A Call and Receive A Call articles.
var webPhone = new RingCentral.WebPhone(provisionData, options);
/client-info/sip-provision API endpoint
appKey — your application key
appName — your application short code name
appVersion — your application version
uuid — manually provide the unique identifier of WebPhone instance (should persist between page reloads)
logLevel — controls verboseness in browser console
0 — Errors only (good for production)
1 — Errors & warnings
2 — Errors, warnings, logs
3 — Everything including debug information (good for development)
audioHelper — audio feedback when web phone is ringing or making a call
enabled — turns feedback on and off
incoming — path to
incoming.ogg, audio file for incoming call
outgoing — path to
outgoing.ogg, audio file for outgoing call
onSession — this callback will be fired each time User Agent starts working with session (incoming or outgoing)
enableQos:true — will enable quality of service for webRTC calls , you can view the voice quality of calls in analytics portal
For futher information, refer SIP.js guide to attach media
var session = webPhone.userAgent.invite('PHONE_NUMBER', {
fromNumber: 'PHONE_NUMBER', // Optional, Company Number will be used as default
homeCountryId: '1' // Optional, the value of
});
webPhone.userAgent.on('invite', function(session){
session.accept().then(...);
});
Callee will be put on hold and the another person can join into the call by dialing the extension number announced within the call.
session.dtmf('DTMF_DIGITS').then(...);
Callee will be put on hold and the another person can join into the call by dialing the extension number announced within the call.
session.hold().then(...);
session.unhold().then(...);
Callee will be put on mute or unmute
session.mute();
session.unmute();
Callee will be put on hold and the another person can join into the call by dialing the extension number announced within the call.
session.park().then(...);
Caller can filp calls to different devices logged in through the same credentials.
session.flip('TARGET_NUMBER').then(...);
session.transfer('TARGET_NUMBER').then(...);
If an agent has an active call with a customer and needs to transfer this call to a supervisor, then agent puts existing call on hold, makes a call to a supervisor and when ready performs a warm transfer. Customer will be connected to supervisor and the call between customer and agent will be disconnected.
Warm transfer puts current line on hold (if not done yet) then takes an existing line from arguments and makes transfer.
####Handle Warm Transfer senario (Attended Transfer usecase) : Steps:
Hold as shown in the demo code
Complete the transfer , or terminate new session.
b. If you want to switch to original call, switch the session context and
Unhold the session
$modal.find('.transfer-form button.warm').on('click', function(e) {
session.hold().then(function() {
console.log('Placing the call on hold, initiating attended transfer');
var newSession = session.ua.invite($transfer.val().trim());
newSession.once('accepted', function() {
console.log('New call initated. Click Complete to complete the transfer');
$modal.find('.transfer-form button.complete').on('click', function(e) {
session
.warmTransfer(newSession)
.then(function() {
console.log('Warm transfer completed');
})
.catch(function(e) {
console.error('Transfer failed', e.stack || e);
});
});
});
});
});
session.forward('TARGET_NUMBER').then(...);
session.startRecord().then(...);
session.stopRecord().then(...);
Not yet implemented. Could be done by dialing *83. The account should be enabled for barge/whisper access through system admin.
SDK now only supports only Unified SDP plan. You can find more information about this here: https://chromestatus.com/feature/5723303167655936
SDK now only supports "require" as rtcp-mux policy. We no more support "negotiate". You can find more information about this here: https://www.juandebravo.com/2017/02/15/rtcp-mux-in-webrtc/
SDK now handles SIP Re-Invites, which helps in handling one-way audio issues / reconnecting media due to network reconnections.
SDK constructor now allows to add custom UA Configuration parameters like
sessionDescriptionHandlerFactory ,
sessionDescriptionHandlerFactoryOptions
SDK now handles rendering HTML Media Elements. Pass remoteVideo and localVideo elements via SDK constructor
SDK also offers to addTrack() to handle remoteVideo and localVideo elements outside the constructor too
For FireFox browser support
true for browser >= FF v63 for hold functionality to work
options.enableQos to
false
SDK can now detect AudioInputLevel if the microphone device is not present or the input volume is set to 0. Added event listner
no-input-volume for the same
SDK can now detect AudioOutputLevel if the headset/speaker device is not configured correctly or the output volume is set to 0. Added event listner
no-output-volume for the same
You can now enable logging for AudioInputLevel, AudioOutputLevel and Media Reports by setting the custom UA configuration option
options.enableMediaReportLogging to true. This will help in providing more information on one-way audio issues if there are any
Before:
webPhone = new RingCentral.WebPhone(data, {
appKey: localStorage.getItem('webPhoneAppKey'),
audioHelper: {
enabled: true
},
logLevel: parseInt(logLevel, 10),
appName: 'WebPhoneDemo',
appVersion: '1.0.0',
});
After:
var remoteVideoElement = document.getElementById('remoteVideo');
var localVideoElement = document.getElementById('localVideo');
webPhone = new RingCentral.WebPhone(data, {
appKey: localStorage.getItem('webPhoneAppKey'),
audioHelper: {
enabled: true
},
logLevel: parseInt(logLevel, 10),
appName: 'WebPhoneDemo',
appVersion: '1.0.0',
media: {
remote: remoteVideoElement,
local: localVideoElement
},
//to enable QoS Analytics Feature
enableQos:true,
//to enable media stats logging
enableMediaReportLogging : true
});
Before:
var acceptOptions = {
media: {
render: {
remote: document.getElementById('remoteVideo'),
local: document.getElementById('localVideo')
}
}
};
...
...
session.accept(acceptOptions).then(function() {
...
});;
After:
session.accept().then(function() {
...
})
Before:
var session = webPhone.userAgent.invite(number, {
media: {
render: {
remote: document.getElementById('remoteVideo'),
local: document.getElementById('localVideo')
}
},
fromNumber: username,
homeCountryId: homeCountryId
});
After:
var session = webPhone.userAgent.invite(number, {
fromNumber: username,
homeCountryId: homeCountryId
});
Alert-Info: Auto Answer header field:
For incoming calls
function onInvite(session) {
if (session.request.headers['Alert-Info'][0].raw === 'Auto Answer') {
session
.accept()
.then(function() {
onAccepted(session);
})
.catch(function(e) {
console.error('Accept failed', e.stack || e);
});
}
...
...
}
|Date
|SDK
|SIPJS
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Feb 2016
|0.2.0
|0.6.4
|not known may be v50-70
|⚠️ NA
|Apr 2016
|0.3.0
|0.7.3
|not known may be v50-70
|⚠️ NA
|Jun 2016
|0.3.1
|0.7.4
|not known may be v50-70
|⚠️ NA
|Aug 2016
|0.3.2
|0.7.5
|54 to 56
|⚠️ NA
|Sep 2016
|0.4.0-RC1
|0.7.5
|54 to 56
|⚠️ NA
|Jan 2017
|0.4.0
|0.7.5
|54 to 56
|⚠️ NA
|Mar 2017
|0.4.1
|0.7.7
|54 to 70, rtcp mux support, media API changes
|⚠️ Issues with Audio, SBC
|Aug 2017
|0.4.2
|0.7.7
|61 to 70
|⚠️ Issues with Audio, SBC
|Aug 2017
|0.4.3
|0.7.8
|61 to 70
|⚠️ Not Tested
|Sep 2017
|0.4.4
|0.7.8
|62 to 70
|⚠️ Issues with DTMF
|Nov 2017
|0.4.5
|0.7.8
|64 to 70
|⚠️ Issues with DTMF
|Jul 2018
|0.5.0
|0.10.0
|68 to 70
|⚠️ Issues with DTMF
|Nov 2018
|0.6.0
|0.11.3
|68 to 70
|Regression tested for 62, 63 supported with custom modifiers
|Nov 2018
|0.6.1
|0.11.6
|71+, explicit
plan b SDP support
|62 to 64
|Dec 2018
|0.6.2
|0.11.6
|71+
|62 to 65
|Feb 2019
|0.6.3
|0.11.6
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Apr 2019
|0.7.0
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|May 2019
|0.7.1
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Jun 2019
|0.7.2
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Nov 2019
|0.7.3
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Nov 2019
|0.7.5
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Jan 2020
|0.7.6
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Jan 2020
|0.7.7
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Feb 2020
|0.7.8
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Mar 2020
|0.8.0
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|May 2020
|0.8.1
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Jul 2020
|0.8.2
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Oct 2020
|0.8.3
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Dec 2020
|0.8.4
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported
|Feb 2021
|0.8.5
|0.13.5
|71+
|62 to 65 , ⚠️ QoS feature not supported