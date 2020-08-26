RingCentral Client

RingCentral Developers is a cloud communications platform which can be accessed via more than 70 APIs. The platform's main capabilities include technologies that enable: Voice, SMS/MMS, Fax, Glip Team Messaging, Data and Configurations.

API Reference and APIs Explorer.

Overview

This is a library implemented in TypeScript which provides convenient APIs for TypeScript and JavaScript developers to access RingCentral webservice(https://developer.ringcentral.com/api-docs/latest/index.html).

Getting started

Install

npm install ringcentral-client --save npm install @ringcentral/sdk # Install the peerDependency yarn add ringcentral-client @ringcentral/sdk

Import the module

In Typescript or ES6 (Recommended)

import RingCentralClient, {SERVER_SANDBOX} from "ringcentral-client" ; import { SDK } from "@ringcentral/sdk" ;

In commonjs(node.js, webpack and browserify)

var ringcentral = require ( "ringcentral-client" ); var RingCentralClient = ringcentral.Client; var SERVER_SANDBOX = ringcentral.SERVER_SANDBOX; var SDK = require ( "@ringcentral/sdk" ).SDK;

Used in browser through the prebuilt javascript bundle

All APIs are exposed on the global variable RingCentral .

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "node_modules/ringcentral-client/build/ringcentral-client.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > console .log( "All api" , RingCentral); var RingCentralClient = RingCentral.Client; var SERVER_SANDBOX = RingCentral.SERVER_SANDBOX; var SDK = RingCentral.SDK; </ script >

Quick Start

Login, logout, get account info.

const sdk = new SDK({ server: SERVER_PRODUCTION, clientId: process.env.CLIENT_ID, clientSecret: process.env.CLIENT_SECRET }); const client = new RingCentralClient(sdk); sdk.platform().login({ "username" : process.env.USERNAME, "extension" : process.env.EXTENSION, "password" : process.env.PASSWORD }).then( () => { console .log( "Login success" ); return client.account().get(); }).then( ( accountInfo ) => { console .log( "Current account info" , accountInfo); return sdk.platform().logout(); }).then( () => { console .log( "logout success" ); }).catch( e => { console .error( "Error occured" , e); });

API Call Examples

Telephony Calls

Make phone calls by ringout(https://developer.ringcentral.com/api-docs/latest/index.html#!#MakeRingOut.html): client.account().extension().ringout().post({ from : { phoneNumber : "xxx" }, to : { phoneNumber : "xxx" }, callerId : { phoneNumber : "xxx" } }).then( ringout => { console .log( "Ringout sucess" , ringout); }, e => { console .error( "Fail to ringout" , e); }); Track the telephony status To get notications when calls come in, go out or ends, subscribe to the Presence Event: let subscription = client.createSubscription(); subscription.on(subscription.events.notification, function ( msg ) { let presenceEvt = msg.body; console .log( "@@@@presence event" , presenceEvt); console .log( "telephonyStatus" , presenceEvt.telephonyStatus); console .log( "activeCalls" , presenceEvt.activeCalls); }); subscription .setEventFilters([ '/account/~/extension/~/presence?detailedTelephonyState=true ' ]) .register() .then( ( subscription ) => { console .log( "Subscription created" , subscription.json()); }, e => { console .error( "Fail to create subscription" , e); }); View the list of active calls client.account().extension().activeCalls().list({ page : 1 , direction : "Inbound" }).then( results => { console .log( "Active calls" , results.records); }, e => { console .error( "Fail to get active calls" , e); }); View the recent calls let dateFrom = new Date ( Date .now() - 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000 ); client.account().extension().callLog().list({ dateFrom: dateFrom.toISOString() }).then( results => { console .log( "Recent call logs" , results.records); }, e => { console .error( "Fail to get call logs" , e); });

Send SMS

client.account().extension().sms().post({ to: [{ phoneNumber: "{receiverPhoneNumber}" }], from : { phoneNumber: "{yourSmsNumber}" }, text: "Sms content" }).then( function ( messageInfo ) { console .log( "Sms sent successfully" , messageInfo); }).catch( function ( e ) { console .error( "Fail to send sms" , e); });

Send Fax

For all supported options and mediatype, please refer to https://developer.ringcentral.com/api-docs/latest/index.html#!#RefFaxMessages.html.

import * as fs from "fs" ; client.account().extension().fax().post({ to: [{ phoneNumber: "{receiverPhoneNumber}" }], faxResolution: 'High' }, [ "{Message text}" , fs.createReadStream( "{filePath}" ) ]); });

Extension management

Get detail information of an extension:

client.account().extension( 'theExtensionId' ).get().then( function ( extInfo ) { console .log( "The extension info" , extInfo); }).catch( function ( e ) { console .error( "Get extension error" , e); });

List extensions of an account:

client.account( "theAccountId" ).extension().list().then( function ( extensions ) { console .log( "The list of extension info" , extensions.records); }).catch( function ( e ) { console .error( "Get extension list error" , e); });

Update infomation of an extension: