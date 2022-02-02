RingCentral JavaScript SDK

The RingCentral Javascript SDK allows developers building client and server-side javascript applications to interface with the following RingCentral APIs more easily:

What's in this repository/SDK?

This SDK contains two components useful to developers. They are:

SDK — Main SDK package, interacts with RingCentral REST API

Subscriptions SDK — Additional SDK which listens to push notifications

Are you a first-time RingCentral Developer?

If this is your first time building a RingCentral application, we recommend you get started online using our SMS Quick Start guide which will help you get up-and-running in minutes.

Additional Resources

RingCentral Developer Guide - a comprehensive set of tutorials to help developers build their first application and to evolve existing applications on the platform.

RingCentral API Reference - an interactive reference for the RingCentral API that allows developers to make API calls with no code.

You are viewing documentation for upcoming 4.0.0 release. Follow this link to see 3.x.x documentation.

Running Demos in this SDK

In this SDK are a number of sample/demo applications. Each of these demo apps require you to create a .env file with the following contents:

BROWSER = false SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK = true DEMO_PORT = 3000 REACT_DEMO_PORT = 3030 REDUX_DEMO_PORT = 3033 REACT_APP_API_SERVER =https://platform.devtest.ringcentral.com REACT_APP_API_CLIENT_ID =XXX

Be sure to replace "XXX" with your app's Client ID.

Getting help and support

If you are having difficulty using this SDK, or working with the RingCentral API, please visit our developer community forums for help and to get quick answers to your questions. If you wish to contact the RingCentral Developer Support team directly, please submit a help ticket from our developer website.

