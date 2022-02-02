The RingCentral Javascript SDK allows developers building client and server-side javascript applications to interface with the following RingCentral APIs more easily:
This SDK contains two components useful to developers. They are:
If this is your first time building a RingCentral application, we recommend you get started online using our SMS Quick Start guide which will help you get up-and-running in minutes.
RingCentral Developer Guide - a comprehensive set of tutorials to help developers build their first application and to evolve existing applications on the platform.
RingCentral API Reference - an interactive reference for the RingCentral API that allows developers to make API calls with no code.
In this SDK are a number of sample/demo applications. Each of these demo apps require you to create a
.env file with the following contents:
BROWSER=false
SKIP_PREFLIGHT_CHECK=true
DEMO_PORT=3000
REACT_DEMO_PORT=3030
REDUX_DEMO_PORT=3033
REACT_APP_API_SERVER=https://platform.devtest.ringcentral.com
REACT_APP_API_CLIENT_ID=XXX
Be sure to replace "XXX" with your app's Client ID.
If you are having difficulty using this SDK, or working with the RingCentral API, please visit our developer community forums for help and to get quick answers to your questions. If you wish to contact the RingCentral Developer Support team directly, please submit a help ticket from our developer website.
