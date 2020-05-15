A simple ring buffer data structure for Node.js.

Installation

npm install ringbufferjs

Example

var RingBuffer = require ( 'ringbufferjs' ); var ring = new RingBuffer( 2 ); ring.enq( 10 ); ring.enq( 5 ); ring.enq( 1 ); ring.size(); ring.peek(); ring.deq(); ring.size();

API

Initializes a new empty RingBuffer with the default capacity (50).

Initializes a new empty RingBuffer with the given capacity .

Initializes a new empty RingBuffer with the given capacity which will execute the provided evictedCb when an element is evicted.

Returns the capacity of the ring buffer.

Dequeues the top element of the ring buffer. Throws an Error when the buffer is empty.

Dequeues count elements from the top of the ring buffer and returns them. Throws an Error if there are not enough elements in the buffer.

Enqueues the element at the end of the ring buffer and returns its new size. When the buffer is full the oldest element is discarded.

Returns whether the ring buffer is empty or not.

Returns whether the ring buffer is full or not.

Peeks at the top element of the ring buffer. Throws an Error when the buffer is empty.

Returns count elements from the top of the ring buffer. Throws an Error if there are not enough elements in the buffer.

Returns the size of the ring buffer.

Testing

npm install npm test

Licence

MIT