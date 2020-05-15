openbase logo
rin

ringbufferjs

by Jano González
2.0.0 (see all)

A simple ring buffer data structure for Node.js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ringbuffer.js

Build Status

A simple ring buffer data structure for Node.js.

Installation

npm install ringbufferjs

Example

var RingBuffer = require('ringbufferjs');

var ring = new RingBuffer(2);

ring.enq(10);
ring.enq(5);
ring.enq(1); // 10 will be discarded
ring.size(); // 2
ring.peek(); // 5
ring.deq(); // 5
ring.size(); // 1

API

RingBuffer()

Initializes a new empty RingBuffer with the default capacity (50).

RingBuffer(capacity)

Initializes a new empty RingBuffer with the given capacity.

RingBuffer(capacity, evictedCb)

Initializes a new empty RingBuffer with the given capacity which will execute the provided evictedCb when an element is evicted.

RingBuffer#capacity()

Returns the capacity of the ring buffer.

RingBuffer#deq()

Dequeues the top element of the ring buffer. Throws an Error when the buffer is empty.

RingBuffer#deqN(count)

Dequeues count elements from the top of the ring buffer and returns them. Throws an Error if there are not enough elements in the buffer.

RingBuffer#enq(element)

Enqueues the element at the end of the ring buffer and returns its new size. When the buffer is full the oldest element is discarded.

RingBuffer#isEmpty()

Returns whether the ring buffer is empty or not.

RingBuffer#isFull()

Returns whether the ring buffer is full or not.

RingBuffer#peek()

Peeks at the top element of the ring buffer. Throws an Error when the buffer is empty.

RingBuffer#peekN(count)

Returns count elements from the top of the ring buffer. Throws an Error if there are not enough elements in the buffer.

RingBuffer#size()

Returns the size of the ring buffer.

Testing

npm install
npm test

Licence

MIT

