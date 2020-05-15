A simple ring buffer data structure for Node.js.
npm install ringbufferjs
var RingBuffer = require('ringbufferjs');
var ring = new RingBuffer(2);
ring.enq(10);
ring.enq(5);
ring.enq(1); // 10 will be discarded
ring.size(); // 2
ring.peek(); // 5
ring.deq(); // 5
ring.size(); // 1
RingBuffer()
Initializes a new empty
RingBuffer with the default capacity (50).
RingBuffer(capacity)
Initializes a new empty
RingBuffer with the given
capacity.
RingBuffer(capacity, evictedCb)
Initializes a new empty
RingBuffer with the given
capacity which will
execute the provided
evictedCb when an element is evicted.
RingBuffer#capacity()
Returns the capacity of the ring buffer.
RingBuffer#deq()
Dequeues the top element of the ring buffer.
Throws an
Error when the buffer is empty.
RingBuffer#deqN(count)
Dequeues
count elements from the top of the ring buffer and returns them.
Throws an
Error if there are not enough elements in the buffer.
RingBuffer#enq(element)
Enqueues the
element at the end of the ring buffer and returns its new size.
When the buffer is full the oldest element is discarded.
RingBuffer#isEmpty()
Returns whether the ring buffer is empty or not.
RingBuffer#isFull()
Returns whether the ring buffer is full or not.
RingBuffer#peek()
Peeks at the top element of the ring buffer.
Throws an
Error when the buffer is empty.
RingBuffer#peekN(count)
Returns
count elements from the top of the ring buffer.
Throws an
Error if there are not enough elements in the buffer.
RingBuffer#size()
Returns the size of the ring buffer.
npm install
npm test
MIT