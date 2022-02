Ring.js is a class system in JavaScript allowing multiple inheritance.

var Human = ring.create({ talk : function ( ) { return "hello" ; }, }); var Spider = ring.create({ climb : function ( ) { return "climbing" ; }, }); var SpiderMan = ring.create([Spider, Human], { talk : function ( ) { return this .$ super () + ", my name is Peter Parker" ; } }); var spiderman = new SpiderMan(); console .log(spiderman.talk());

Its advantages:

Stop fighting against JavaScript prototype-based object oriented system. Use a class system like you would in Java, Python, or basically any well-known language.

Available in the browser or in node.js. Also works with require.js.

The inheritance system is inspired by Python, one of the best multiple inheritance system ever.

Provides compatibility with other JavaScript class systems, like CoffeeScript or Backbone.

Licensed under the MIT license.

Damn, multiple inheritance just rocks!

