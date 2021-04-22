Rimu Markup

Rimu is a readable-text to HTML markup language inspired by AsciiDoc and Markdown.

At its core Rimu is a simple readable-text markup similar in scope to Markdown, but with two additional areas of functionality (both built into the Rimu markup syntax):

Markup generation can be customized and extended.

Rimu includes a simple, flexible macro language.

A subset of Rimu syntax is Markdown compatible.

The generated HTML is compatible with all modern browsers.

A number of Rimu implementations are available for various languages and runtime environments.

Learn more

Read the documentation and experiment with Rimu in the Rimu Playground or open the rimuplayground.html file locally in your browser.

See the Rimu Change Log for the latest changes.

NOTE: The remainder of this document is specific to the TypeScript implementation for Node.js, Deno and browser platforms.

Quick start

Try the Rimu library in the npm Runkit page:

Open the Rimu npm Runkit page in your browser. Paste in this code then press the Run button.

const rimu = require ( "rimu" ) const html = rimu.render( 'Hello *Rimu*!' )

This will output "<p>Hello <em>Rimu</em>!</p>" .

Installing and using Rimu

Node.js

Use npm to install the Node.js Rimu library module and the rimuc CLI:

npm install -g rimu

Run a test from the command prompt to check the rimuc CLI command is working:

echo "Hello *Rimu*!" | rimuc

This should print:

< p > Hello < em > Rimu </ em > ! </ p >

Deno

Deno modules don't need explicit installation just import the module URL, for example:

import * as rimu from "https://deno.land/x/rimu@11.1.14/mod.ts" ; console .log(rimu.render( "Hello *Rimu*!" ));

Use the Deno install command to install the Rimu CLI executable. The following example creates the CLI executable named rimudeno in $HOME/.deno/bin/rimudeno :

deno install -A --name rimudeno https://deno.land/x/rimu@11.1.14/src/deno/rimuc.ts

Browser

Rimu builds JavaScript ES module files in the ./lib/esm directory along with a bundled version ./lib/esm/rimu.min.js . The rimu.min.js ES module file was bundled by Rollup and minimized with terser. Example usage:

< script type = "module" > import * as rimu from "./rimu.min.js" ; alert(rimu.render( "Hello *Rimu*!" )); </ script >

Building Rimu and the Rimu documentation

To build Rimu you need to have Deno and Node.js installed.