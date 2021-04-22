Rimu is a readable-text to HTML markup language inspired by AsciiDoc and Markdown.
At its core Rimu is a simple readable-text markup similar in scope to Markdown, but with two additional areas of functionality (both built into the Rimu markup syntax):
Read the documentation and experiment with Rimu
in the Rimu Playground or
open the
rimuplayground.html file locally in your browser.
See the Rimu Change Log for the latest changes.
NOTE: The remainder of this document is specific to the TypeScript implementation for Node.js, Deno and browser platforms.
Try the Rimu library in the npm Runkit page:
const rimu = require("rimu")
const html = rimu.render('Hello *Rimu*!')
This will output
"<p>Hello <em>Rimu</em>!</p>".
Node.js
Use
npm to install the Node.js Rimu library module and the
rimuc
CLI:
npm install -g rimu
Run a test from the command prompt to check the
rimuc CLI command is
working:
echo "Hello *Rimu*!" | rimuc
This should print:
<p>Hello <em>Rimu</em>!</p>
Deno
Deno modules don't need explicit installation just import the module URL, for example:
import * as rimu from "https://deno.land/x/rimu@11.1.14/mod.ts";
console.log(rimu.render("Hello *Rimu*!"));
Use the Deno
install command to install the Rimu CLI executable.
The following example creates the CLI executable named
rimudeno
in
$HOME/.deno/bin/rimudeno:
deno install -A --name rimudeno https://deno.land/x/rimu@11.1.14/src/deno/rimuc.ts
Browser
Rimu builds JavaScript ES module files in the
./lib/esm directory along with a
bundled version
./lib/esm/rimu.min.js. The
rimu.min.js ES module file was
bundled by Rollup and minimized with
terser. Example usage:
<script type="module">
import * as rimu from "./rimu.min.js";
alert(rimu.render("Hello *Rimu*!"));
</script>
To build Rimu you need to have Deno and Node.js installed.
Install the Git repository from Github.
git clone https://github.com/srackham/rimu.git
Install dependencies:
cd rimu
npm install
deno cache --reload src/deno/rimuc.ts
Use the Drake task runner module to build and test Rimu library modules and CLIs for Deno and Node.js platforms:
deno run -A Drakefile.ts build test