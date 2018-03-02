rmfr

Node.js implementation of rm -fr – recursive removal of files and directories

const rmfr = require ( 'rmfr' ); ( async ( ) => await rmfr( 'path/to/target' ))();

Installation

Use npm.

npm install rmfr

API

const rmfr = require ( 'rmfr' );

path: string (a file/directory path)

options: Object

Return: Promise

When it finish removing a target, it will be fulfilled with no arguments.

When it fails to remove a target, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.

Options

All rimraf options except for disableGlob are available, with some differences:

glob option defaults to false . If you want to specify targets using glob pattern, set glob option true or provide a node-glob options object.

option defaults to . unlink , chmod , rmdir and readdir options default to the corresponding graceful-fs methods.

const rmfr = require ( 'rmfr' ); rmfr( 'inde*.js' ); rmfr( 'inde*.js' , { glob : true });

License

ISC License © 2017 - 2018 Shinnosuke Watanabe