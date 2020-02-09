The UNIX command
rm -rf for node.
Install with
npm install rimraf, or just drop rimraf.js somewhere.
rimraf(f, [opts], callback)
The first parameter will be interpreted as a globbing pattern for files. If you
want to disable globbing you can do so with
opts.disableGlob (defaults to
false). This might be handy, for instance, if you have filenames that contain
globbing wildcard characters.
The callback will be called with an error if there is one. Certain errors are handled for you:
EBUSY and
ENOTEMPTY - rimraf will back off a maximum of
opts.maxBusyTries times before giving up, adding 100ms of wait
between each attempt. The default
maxBusyTries is 3.
ENOENT - If the file doesn't exist, rimraf will return
successfully, since your desired outcome is already the case.
EMFILE - Since
readdir requires opening a file descriptor, it's
possible to hit
EMFILE if too many file descriptors are in use.
In the sync case, there's nothing to be done for this. But in the
async case, rimraf will gradually back off with timeouts up to
opts.emfileWait ms, which defaults to 1000.
unlink, chmod, stat, lstat, rmdir, readdir, unlinkSync, chmodSync, statSync, lstatSync, rmdirSync, readdirSync
In order to use a custom file system library, you can override specific fs functions on the options object.
If any of these functions are present on the options object, then the supplied function will be used instead of the default fs method.
Sync methods are only relevant for
rimraf.sync(), of course.
For example:
var myCustomFS = require('some-custom-fs')
rimraf('some-thing', myCustomFS, callback)
maxBusyTries
If an
EBUSY,
ENOTEMPTY, or
EPERM error code is encountered
on Windows systems, then rimraf will retry with a linear backoff
wait of 100ms longer on each try. The default maxBusyTries is 3.
Only relevant for async usage.
emfileWait
If an
EMFILE error is encountered, then rimraf will retry
repeatedly with a linear backoff of 1ms longer on each try, until
the timeout counter hits this max. The default limit is 1000.
If you repeatedly encounter
EMFILE errors, then consider using
graceful-fs in your program.
Only relevant for async usage.
glob
Set to
false to disable glob pattern
matching.
Set to an object to pass options to the glob module. The default
glob options are
{ nosort: true, silent: true }.
Glob version 6 is used in this module.
Relevant for both sync and async usage.
disableGlob
Set to any non-falsey value to disable globbing entirely.
(Equivalent to setting
glob: false.)
It can remove stuff synchronously, too. But that's not so good. Use the async API. It's better.
If installed with
npm install rimraf -g it can be used as a global
command
rimraf <path> [<path> ...] which is useful for cross platform support.
If you need to create a directory recursively, check out mkdirp.
It is very popular and mainly used to have cross-functional `rm -rf` in CLI use cases. It combines great with `crossenv` (cross-platform env variables) and `mkdirp` (cross-plaform `mkdir -p`). If you're using this for Node.js projects, I suggest `fs-extra` - it combines all the utilities and is really fortified in the community.
I've used it a lot, for a cross-platform delete command to run from inside npm scripts. It's small and runs fast. Nowadays there are other famous alternatives, like del-cli, but this one remains the simplest one in terms of usage. All documentation needed is clear in the Readme.