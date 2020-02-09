openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rim

rimraf

by isaacs
3.0.2 (see all)

A `rm -rf` util for nodejs

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

63M

GitHub Stars

4.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Files

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/56
Read All Reviews
karolis-shfelladrin

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
3Performant

Readme

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status

The UNIX command rm -rf for node.

Install with npm install rimraf, or just drop rimraf.js somewhere.

API

rimraf(f, [opts], callback)

The first parameter will be interpreted as a globbing pattern for files. If you want to disable globbing you can do so with opts.disableGlob (defaults to false). This might be handy, for instance, if you have filenames that contain globbing wildcard characters.

The callback will be called with an error if there is one. Certain errors are handled for you:

  • Windows: EBUSY and ENOTEMPTY - rimraf will back off a maximum of opts.maxBusyTries times before giving up, adding 100ms of wait between each attempt. The default maxBusyTries is 3.
  • ENOENT - If the file doesn't exist, rimraf will return successfully, since your desired outcome is already the case.
  • EMFILE - Since readdir requires opening a file descriptor, it's possible to hit EMFILE if too many file descriptors are in use. In the sync case, there's nothing to be done for this. But in the async case, rimraf will gradually back off with timeouts up to opts.emfileWait ms, which defaults to 1000.

options

  • unlink, chmod, stat, lstat, rmdir, readdir, unlinkSync, chmodSync, statSync, lstatSync, rmdirSync, readdirSync

    In order to use a custom file system library, you can override specific fs functions on the options object.

    If any of these functions are present on the options object, then the supplied function will be used instead of the default fs method.

    Sync methods are only relevant for rimraf.sync(), of course.

    For example:

    var myCustomFS = require('some-custom-fs')

rimraf('some-thing', myCustomFS, callback)

  • maxBusyTries

    If an EBUSY, ENOTEMPTY, or EPERM error code is encountered on Windows systems, then rimraf will retry with a linear backoff wait of 100ms longer on each try. The default maxBusyTries is 3.

    Only relevant for async usage.

  • emfileWait

    If an EMFILE error is encountered, then rimraf will retry repeatedly with a linear backoff of 1ms longer on each try, until the timeout counter hits this max. The default limit is 1000.

    If you repeatedly encounter EMFILE errors, then consider using graceful-fs in your program.

    Only relevant for async usage.

  • glob

    Set to false to disable glob pattern matching.

    Set to an object to pass options to the glob module. The default glob options are { nosort: true, silent: true }.

    Glob version 6 is used in this module.

    Relevant for both sync and async usage.

  • disableGlob

    Set to any non-falsey value to disable globbing entirely. (Equivalent to setting glob: false.)

rimraf.sync

It can remove stuff synchronously, too. But that's not so good. Use the async API. It's better.

CLI

If installed with npm install rimraf -g it can be used as a global command rimraf <path> [<path> ...] which is useful for cross platform support.

mkdirp

If you need to create a directory recursively, check out mkdirp.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use4
Performant3
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Karolis ŠarapnickisVilnius, Lithuania86 Ratings79 Reviews
December 29, 2020
Easy to Use

It is very popular and mainly used to have cross-functional `rm -rf` in CLI use cases. It combines great with `crossenv` (cross-platform env variables) and `mkdirp` (cross-plaform `mkdir -p`). If you're using this for Node.js projects, I suggest `fs-extra` - it combines all the utilities and is really fortified in the community.

1
pwuersch
Victor NogueiraTallinn, Estonia23 Ratings26 Reviews
Open-sourcerer, focusing on games and automation.
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I've used it a lot, for a cross-platform delete command to run from inside npm scripts. It's small and runs fast. Nowadays there are other famous alternatives, like del-cli, but this one remains the simplest one in terms of usage. All documentation needed is clear in the Readme.

1
Amoenus
Romans Pokrovskis1 Rating0 Reviews
I envision a world in which technology and automation have given us freedom from tedious tasks and everyone can focus on what individually matters most to them.
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Tim.Kali127.0.0.12 Ratings0 Reviews
OSINT, Red Teaming, Golang, Ruby and Powershell. Reverse Engineering.
8 months ago

Alternatives

xlsx:green_book: SheetJS Community Edition -- Spreadsheet Data Toolkit
GitHub Stars
29K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
45
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
hwp
html-webpack-pluginSimplifies creation of HTML files to serve your webpack bundles
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
20
Top Feedback
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
11Performant
gf
graceful-fsfs with incremental backoff on EMFILE
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
45M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
serveStatic file serving and directory listing
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
827K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
14
Top Feedback
11Easy to Use
10Great Documentation
6Performant
cho
chokidarMinimal and efficient cross-platform file watching library
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
44M
User Rating
3.5/ 5
12
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Poor Documentation
ef
express-fileuploadSimple express file upload middleware that wraps around busboy
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
225K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial