Rimble Design System's react component library.

Rimble is a project from ConsenSys Design, aiming to provide adaptable components and design standards for decentralized applications (dApps). Our goal is simply to make it easier to build dApps with outstanding user experience. If you're interested, we have written a bit more about our rationale and approach to building Rimble.

Rimble is in initial development and should not be considered stable today. We have made the project public in a very early stage of work in order to gather feedback from the community of designers and developers building dApps.

We are actively working on adding new components to Rimble and will be sharing more information on the roadmap very soon.

Install

npm install --save rimble-ui styled-components

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Button } from 'rimble-ui' class Example extends Component { render() { return < Button size = { ' medium '}> Click me! </ Button > } }

Change log

🚀 New Feature

Export ES6 modules for tree shaking 🌳

🐛 Bug Fix

Added default props for Heading component.

🚀 New Feature

Added crypto icons under the Icon component.

🐛 Bug Fix

Fixed Heading component as prop not working.

component prop not working. Fixed Text component as prop not working.

component prop not working. Fixed Select component arrow icon placement.

🚀 New Feature

Updated all components to styled-system v5.

🐛 Bug Fix

Fixed icon background color on ToastMessage component. #381

component. #381 fixed display prop not rendering correctly for Icon component. #380

component. #380 fixed disabled styling for Slider component. #414

🚀 New Feature

Added BaseStyles component

🐛 Bug Fix

Updated Text component to pass as prop correctly.

component to pass prop correctly. Updated Heading component to pass as prop correctly.

component to pass prop correctly. Updated Select component to adjust width.

component to adjust width. Updated Field to inherit color.

to inherit color. Updated Radio and Checkbox components to inherit text and icon colors correctly.

and components to inherit text and icon colors correctly. Fixed pre-commit deprecation warning #372.

#372. Fixed warnings when building library #376.

💅 Enhancement

Adjusted EthAddress component padding.

component padding. Addeded default font sizes for h1-h6 elements.

elements. Styled input[type="color"] for better visibility.

for better visibility. Updated default props for Input , Textarea , Card .

, , . Removed copyColor from theme.js .

from . Added text and background colors to theme.js .

Fixed Select arrow display bug.

Added missing props to QR component.

Added title and aria-label attributes to EthAddress inputs (accessibility).

Changed default module from cjs to umd .

to . Upgraded to storybook app and updated stories.

Reorganized component testing app (CRA).

updated vulnerable dependencies.

fixed onChange event not firing for file inputs.

added new EthAddress component.

fixed onChange events not firing for file inputs.

Fixed default theme in rimble ThemeProvider.

Fixed Select component accepts more options + children.

Fixed outdated dependencies vulnerability.

Fixed PublicAddress width property being passed to it's parent Field component.

Added ref forwarding for all components.

Fixed input validation icon padding.

Fixed Tooltip positioning.

Fixed broken copy button on PublicAddress component.

revert to last stable version

Fixed Slider bar in FireFox

Added PropType definitions for all components

Fixed Tooltip breaking server side rendering

Refactored Box component to add overflow prop

Refactored Heading component to remove default margins

Refactored Text component to remove default margins

Bug fix for anchor elements inside Flash component

Removed selected props from Pill component

Refactored Button with Text and Outline as compounds of Button

Refactored MetaMaskButton and UPortButton to use Button as base

Added more colors to theme for success, warning, danger, info

Bug fix for ref property on Input component

Bug fix for ref property on Button component

Removed background color on Image component

Flash component

Custom labels for PublicAddress component

Bug fixes

Tables

Bug fixes

Better form validation

uPort connect button

Upgraded to Storybook 5

Bug fixes

Toast Messages and Toast Message provider

QR code

Modal

Pills

Expanded test coverage

Styling cleanup for lots of components

Bug fixes

PublicAddress component

MetaMask buttons and more button variants

Basic layout components

Cards

Loaders

Theming

Buttons and other simple components

Blockies

License

MIT © ConsenSys