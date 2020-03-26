openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

652

GitHub Stars

449

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Design System

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rimble-ui

Rimble Design System's react component library.

NPM JavaScript Style Guide Travis Build Status Join the community on Spectrum

Rimble is a project from ConsenSys Design, aiming to provide adaptable components and design standards for decentralized applications (dApps). Our goal is simply to make it easier to build dApps with outstanding user experience. If you're interested, we have written a bit more about our rationale and approach to building Rimble.

Rimble is in initial development and should not be considered stable today. We have made the project public in a very early stage of work in order to gather feedback from the community of designers and developers building dApps.

We are actively working on adding new components to Rimble and will be sharing more information on the roadmap very soon.

Install

npm install --save rimble-ui styled-components

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react'

import { Button } from 'rimble-ui'

class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return <Button size={'medium'}>Click me!</Button>
  }
}

Change log

0.14.0

🚀 New Feature

  • Export ES6 modules for tree shaking 🌳

0.13.1

🐛 Bug Fix

  • Added default props for Heading component.

0.13.0

🚀 New Feature

  • Added crypto icons under the Icon component.

🐛 Bug Fix

  • Fixed Heading component as prop not working.
  • Fixed Text component as prop not working.
  • Fixed Select component arrow icon placement.

0.12.0

🚀 New Feature

  • Updated all components to styled-system v5.

0.11.1

🐛 Bug Fix

  • Fixed icon background color on ToastMessage component. #381
  • fixed display prop not rendering correctly for Icon component. #380
  • fixed disabled styling for Slider component. #414

0.11.0

🚀 New Feature

  • Added BaseStyles component

🐛 Bug Fix

  • Updated Text component to pass as prop correctly.
  • Updated Heading component to pass as prop correctly.
  • Updated Select component to adjust width.
  • Updated Field to inherit color.
  • Updated Radio and Checkbox components to inherit text and icon colors correctly.
  • Fixed pre-commit deprecation warning #372.
  • Fixed warnings when building library #376.

💅 Enhancement

  • Adjusted EthAddress component padding.
  • Addeded default font sizes for h1-h6 elements.
  • Styled input[type="color"] for better visibility.
  • Updated default props for Input, Textarea, Card.
  • Removed copyColor from theme.js.
  • Added text and background colors to theme.js.

0.10.0

  • Fixed Select arrow display bug.
  • Added missing props to QR component.
  • Added title and aria-label attributes to EthAddress inputs (accessibility).
  • Changed default module from cjs to umd.
  • Upgraded to storybook app and updated stories.
  • Reorganized component testing app (CRA).

0.9.8

  • updated vulnerable dependencies.
  • fixed onChange event not firing for file inputs.
  • added new EthAddress component.

0.9.7

  • fixed onChange events not firing for file inputs.

0.9.6

  • Fixed default theme in rimble ThemeProvider.

0.9.5

  • Fixed Select component accepts more options + children.
  • Fixed outdated dependencies vulnerability.
  • Fixed PublicAddress width property being passed to it's parent Field component.

0.9.4

  • Added ref forwarding for all components.
  • Fixed input validation icon padding.
  • Fixed Tooltip positioning.
  • Fixed broken copy button on PublicAddress component.

0.9.3

  • revert to last stable version

0.9.2

  • Fixed Slider bar in FireFox
  • Added PropType definitions for all components

0.9.1

  • Fixed Tooltip breaking server side rendering

0.9.0

  • Refactored Box component to add overflow prop
  • Refactored Heading component to remove default margins
  • Refactored Text component to remove default margins
  • Bug fix for anchor elements inside Flash component
  • Removed selected props from Pill component

0.8.0

  • Refactored Button with Text and Outline as compounds of Button
  • Refactored MetaMaskButton and UPortButton to use Button as base
  • Added more colors to theme for success, warning, danger, info
  • Bug fix for ref property on Input component
  • Bug fix for ref property on Button component

0.7.1

  • Removed background color on Image component

0.7.0

  • Flash component
  • Custom labels for PublicAddress component
  • Bug fixes

0.6.0

  • Tables
  • Bug fixes

0.5.0

  • Better form validation
  • uPort connect button
  • Upgraded to Storybook 5
  • Bug fixes

0.4.0

  • Toast Messages and Toast Message provider
  • QR code
  • Modal
  • Pills
  • Expanded test coverage

0.3.0

  • Styling cleanup for lots of components
  • Bug fixes

0.2.0

  • PublicAddress component
  • MetaMask buttons and more button variants
  • Basic layout components
  • Cards
  • Loaders

0.1.0

  • Theming
  • Buttons and other simple components
  • Blockies

License

MIT © ConsenSys

