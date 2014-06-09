Get the quickest, most high-resolution timestamp possible in node or the browser.
Instead of returning the date,
right-now may use
performance.now,
Date.now,
+new Date or
process.hrtime to get a timestamp suitable for
measuring intervals of time. Handy for both animation loops and precision
benchmarking.
It's pretty small but saves me writing this boilerplate every time :)
npm install right-now
require('right-now')()
Returns a timestamp. In node, this uses
process.hrtime. In the browser,
support for the following is checked in this order:
performance.now()
Date.now()
+new Date