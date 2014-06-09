Get the quickest, most high-resolution timestamp possible in node or the browser.

Instead of returning the date, right-now may use performance.now , Date.now , +new Date or process.hrtime to get a timestamp suitable for measuring intervals of time. Handy for both animation loops and precision benchmarking.

It's pretty small but saves me writing this boilerplate every time :)

Installation

npm install right-now

Usage

Returns a timestamp. In node, this uses process.hrtime . In the browser, support for the following is checked in this order: