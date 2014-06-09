openbase logo
by Hugh Kennedy
1.0.0 (see all)

Get the quickest, most high-resolution timestamp possible in node or the browser

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122K

GitHub Stars

56

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

right-now stable

Get the quickest, most high-resolution timestamp possible in node or the browser.

Instead of returning the date, right-now may use performance.now, Date.now, +new Date or process.hrtime to get a timestamp suitable for measuring intervals of time. Handy for both animation loops and precision benchmarking.

It's pretty small but saves me writing this boilerplate every time :)

Installation

npm install right-now

Usage

require('right-now')()

Returns a timestamp. In node, this uses process.hrtime. In the browser, support for the following is checked in this order:

  • performance.now()
  • Date.now()
  • +new Date

