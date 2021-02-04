openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

right-angled

by eastbanctechru
12.0.1 (see all)

Lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

380

GitHub Stars

70

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Table, Angular Grid, Angular List

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status Coverage Status Commitizen friendly Dependency Status devDependency Status

What is it

right-angled is a lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own

Getting started

Check out our demo application at https://eastbanctechru.github.io/right-angled/

Install

npm install right-angled

TL;DR

right-angled is the library for constructing functional data tables (aka data lists, data grids). Also, it has a very useful selection and filter models. They can work even without lists, but they go much better with them. The main feature providing the basis for the library is unobtrusiveness seen in the following:

  • The library is not tied to such frameworks as bootstrap and does not include any css styles. It is 100% up to you how the app will be structured and look.
  • Minimal impact on your markup. right-angled provides directives instead of components whenever it’s possible. There are only several components in right-angled and they act just as visibility containers without any additional markup. Again, it is 100% up to you how the app will structured and look.
  • As a consequence of the above point, right-angled contains minimum of directives and components. It means that you will have to implement some of the components yourself (right-angled provides several useful services which you can inject and use to implement your components easily). Nevertheless, we are sure that creating a new component will give you more pleasure, than learning dozens of options and trying to style an alien one with the markup that cannot be modified.

How to build the project

To build the project, follow these steps:

  1. Ensure that NodeJS is installed. This provides the platform on which the build tooling runs.
  2. This project is based on angular-cli so you need to install it.
  3. From the project folder, execute the following command to install project dependencies:
npm install
  1. From the project folder, execute the following command to build the source code:
ng build

How to run tests

You can run tests in Chrome with watch mode by executing the following command:

ng test

or execute single run:

ng test --watch=false

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@ag-grid-community/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
141K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
@ag-grid-enterprise/coreThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
102K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
ag-grid-enterpriseThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
9
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
6Performant
ag-grid-communityThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
301K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
igniteui-angularA complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
handsontableJavaScript data grid with a spreadsheet look & feel. Works with React, Angular, and Vue. Supported by the Handsontable team ⚡
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
85K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
10
Top Feedback
4Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Great Documentation
See 77 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial