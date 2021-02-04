right-angled is a lightweight and easy to use angular data grids which integrates with your markup and styles rather than generating its own
Check out our demo application at https://eastbanctechru.github.io/right-angled/
npm install right-angled
right-angled is the library for constructing functional data tables (aka data lists, data grids).
Also, it has a very useful selection and filter models.
They can work even without lists, but they go much better with them. The main feature providing the basis for the library is unobtrusiveness seen in the following:
right-angled provides directives instead of components whenever it’s possible.
There are only several components in
right-angled and they act just as visibility containers without any additional markup.
Again, it is 100% up to you how the app will structured and look.
right-angled contains minimum of directives and components.
It means that you will have to implement some of the components yourself (
right-angled provides several useful services which you can inject and use to implement your components easily).
Nevertheless, we are sure that creating a new component will give you more pleasure, than learning dozens of options and trying to style an alien one with the markup that cannot be modified.
To build the project, follow these steps:
npm install
ng build
You can run tests in Chrome with watch mode by executing the following command:
ng test
or execute single run:
ng test --watch=false