because you should be monitoring all of those non-blocking buffet plates.

Installation

npm install riemann

Getting Started

first things first, we'll want to establish a new client:

var client = require ( 'riemann' ).createClient({ host : 'some.riemann.server' , port : 5555 }); client.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'connected!' ); });

Promise-based workflow is supported, too. Just pass 'returnPromise' flag set to true. All the Client's methods will return promises in that case.

var client = await require ( 'riemann' ).createClient({ host : 'some.riemann.server' , port : 5555 , returnPromise : true });

Just like Riemann ruby client, the client sends small events over UDP, by default. TCP is used for queries, and large events. There is no acknowledgement of UDP packets, but they are roughly an order of magnitude faster than TCP. We assume both TCP and UDP are listening to the same port.

sending events is easy (see list of valid event properties):

client.send(client.Event({ service : 'buffet_plates' , metric : 252.2 , tags : [ 'nonblocking' ] }));

If you wanted to send that message over TCP and receive an acknowledgement, you can specify the transport, explicitly:

client.on( 'data' , function ( ack ) { console .log( 'got it!' ); }); client.send(client.Event({ service : 'buffet_plates' , metric : 252.2 , tags : [ 'nonblocking' ] }), client.tcp); var data = await client.send(client.Event({ service : 'buffet_plates' , metric : 252.2 , tags : [ 'nonblocking' ] }), client.tcp);

You can also send events with custom attributes:

client.send(client.Event({ service : 'buffet_plates' , metric : 150 , attributes : [{ key : "sessionID" , value : "000-001-165" }], tags : [ 'nonblocking' ] }), client.tcp);

When you're done monitoring, disconnect:

client.on( 'disconnect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'disconnected!' ); }); client.disconnect(); await client.disconnect();

Contributing

Contributing is easy, just send me a pull request. Please take a look at the project issues, to see how you can help. Here are some helpful tips: