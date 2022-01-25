openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

riemann

by riemann
2.1.0 (see all)

node.js client for Riemann. Because you should be monitoring all of those non-blocking buffet plates.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

315

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Riemann Node.js Client

Build Status

because you should be monitoring all of those non-blocking buffet plates.

Installation

npm install riemann

Getting Started

first things first, we'll want to establish a new client:

var client = require('riemann').createClient({
  host: 'some.riemann.server',
  port: 5555
});

client.on('connect', function() {
  console.log('connected!');
});

Promise-based workflow is supported, too. Just pass 'returnPromise' flag set to true. All the Client's methods will return promises in that case.

var client = await require('riemann').createClient({
  host: 'some.riemann.server',
  port: 5555,
  returnPromise: true
});

Just like Riemann ruby client, the client sends small events over UDP, by default. TCP is used for queries, and large events. There is no acknowledgement of UDP packets, but they are roughly an order of magnitude faster than TCP. We assume both TCP and UDP are listening to the same port.

sending events is easy (see list of valid event properties):

client.send(client.Event({
  service: 'buffet_plates',
  metric:  252.2,
  tags:    ['nonblocking']
}));

If you wanted to send that message over TCP and receive an acknowledgement, you can specify the transport, explicitly:

client.on('data', function(ack) {
  console.log('got it!');
});

client.send(client.Event({
  service: 'buffet_plates',
  metric:  252.2,
  tags:    ['nonblocking']
}), client.tcp);

// ... or via promises

var data = await client.send(client.Event({
  service: 'buffet_plates',
  metric:  252.2,
  tags:    ['nonblocking']
}), client.tcp);

You can also send events with custom attributes:

client.send(client.Event({
  service: 'buffet_plates',
  metric: 150,
  attributes: [{key: "sessionID", value: "000-001-165"}],
  tags: ['nonblocking']
}), client.tcp);

When you're done monitoring, disconnect:

client.on('disconnect', function(){
  console.log('disconnected!');
});
client.disconnect();

// ... or just

await client.disconnect();

Contributing

Contributing is easy, just send me a pull request. Please take a look at the project issues, to see how you can help. Here are some helpful tips:

  • install the dependencies using npm install.
  • install Riemann using the quickstart instructions. A running Riemann server is required to run the tests.
  • please add tests. I'm using Mocha as a test runner, you can run the tests using npm test
  • please check your syntax with the included jshint configuration using npm run-script lint. It shouldn't report any errors.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial