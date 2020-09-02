openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

riec

by ReactBricks
0.1.9 (see all)

Modern React component for inline edit of text/select values, written in Typescript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RIEC: React Inline Edit Component

Modern React component for inline edit of text/select values, written in Typescript.

I wrote this package to replace the good riek package that served me well, but hasn't been updated since June 2017.

Internally, RIEC uses the great XState library by David Khourshid (@DavidKPiano).

Installation

$ npm i --save riec
# or
$ yarn add riec

Getting Started

Minimal example

Here you can see a minimal example:

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import InlineEdit from 'riec'

const App = () => {
  const onChange = value => {
    // serverCall().then...
    setValue(value)
  }

  const [value, setValue] = useState('pizza')

  return (
    <div>
      <InlineEdit value={value} onChange={onChange} />
    </div>
  )
}

RIEC is a controlled component. Only two props are mandatory:

  • value: a string representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function
  • onChange: a function of value, which is supposed to update value upon success

Why a string value

The value should be always a string, because anyway you would receive back a string from a React input component, so I think it's better to do any casting before setting the value.

For the select input type is really important that the provided value (and the key corresponding to the valueKey are strings to enable pre-selecting the correct option.)

A more complex example

Soon available on CodeSandbox...

API

RIEC exposes just one component (InlineEditProps) and the "enum" object InputType.

TypeScript interface

I think that it's useful to see the TypeScript interfaces, even if you don't use TypeScript, because they are very clear and concise.

interface InlineEditProps {
  value: string
  onChange: (value: string) => void
  type?: InputType
  format?: (value: string) => string
  render?: (value: string) => React.ReactElement
  validate?: (value: string) => boolean
  isDisabled?: boolean
  allowEditWhileLoading?: boolean
  optimisticUpdate?: boolean
  saveTimeout?: number
  savedDuration?: number
  errorDuration?: number
  editProps?: {
    [key: string]: any
  }
  viewClass?: string
  editClass?: string
  disabledClass?: string
  loadingClass?: string
  invalidClass?: string
  savedClass?: string
  errorClass?: string
  showNewLines?: boolean
  options?: any[]
  valueKey?: string
  labelKey?: string
}

The InputType is an enum representing all the input types provided by RIEC.

enum InputType {
  Text = 'text',
  Number = 'number',
  Email = 'email',
  Password = 'password',
  Date = 'date',
  Range = 'range',
  TextArea = 'textarea',
  Select = 'select',
}

Details of each prop

RIEC props may be split into 3 categories:

  • Main props (such as the validation function)
  • CSS classes props (such as the CSS class to apply while loading)
  • Input specific props (such as the options for the select input type)

Main props

  • value:

    • A string representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function
    • Required
    • Defaults: none

  • onChange:

    • a function accepting a string value: it is supposed to update the value upon success
    • Defaults: none

  • type:

    • The input type to be displayed one of text, number, email, password, date, range, textarea, select.
    • You can reference the type by using the exported InputType enum:
      • InputType.Text
      • InputType.Number
      • InputType.Email
      • InputType.Password
      • InputType.Date
      • InputType.Range
      • InputType.TextArea
      • InputType.Select
    • Optional
    • Default: text

  • format:

    • A function to format the value. It receives the value string and should return the formatted string (for example for dates or money)
    • Optional
    • Default: none

  • render:

    • A function to render a custom React element based on the value. It receives the value string and should return a React Element
    • Optional
    • Default: none

  • validate:

    • A function to validate the value entered in the input field. It receives the value string and should return true if the value is valid, ore else false.
    • It is possible to apply a CSS class to the invalid input field (see invalidClass).
    • Invalid values are not sent to the onChange function.
    • Optional
    • Default: none (always valid)

  • isDisabled:

    • Boolean. If true, the component will never switch to the "Edit" mode
    • Optional
    • Default: false

  • allowEditWhileLoading:

    • Boolean. If true, the component allows editing while it is in the loading state (when onChange has been called but a new value hasn't been provided)
    • Optional
    • Default: false

  • optimisticUpdate:

    • Boolean. If true, the component shows the new value immediately after calling onChange, even if it has not been set as a new value yet.
    • Optional
    • Default: true

  • saveTimeout:

    • Number in milliseconds. When the component is in the "loading" state (after calling the onChange callback), if it doesn't receive a new value within this number of millisencods, it will abort the change and revert back to the old value, supposing onChange had some problems.
    • Optional
    • Default: 2000

  • savedDuration:

    • Number in milliseconds. After receiving a new value, the component enters the "saved" state and remains there for this number of milliseconds.
    • During this period the savedClass CSS class is applied
    • Optional
    • Default: 700

  • errorDuration:

    • Number in milliseconds. After the saveTimeout has passed, the component enters the "error" state and remains there for this number of millisencods.
    • During this period the errorClass CSS class is applied
    • Optional
    • Default: 1000

  • editProps:

    • Props spread on the input tag if necessary (for example to pass min, max, step values to an input of type number or range)
    • Optional, no defaults

CSS Classes props

  • viewClass:

    • Class applied to the value span tag when in "view", "loading", "saved" or "error" states
    • Optional, no defaults

  • editClass:

    • Class applied to the input tag when in "edit" state (valid or invalid value)
    • Optional, no defaults

  • disabledClass:

    • Class applied to the value span tag when isDisabled is true
    • Optional, no defaults

  • loadingClass:

    • Class applied to the value span tag when in "loading" state (onChange fired, no new value received, saveTimeout not expired)
    • Optional, no defaults

  • invalidClass:

    • Class applied to the input tag in "edit" state when the input value is not valid (the validate function returns false)
    • Optional, no defaults

  • savedClass:

    • Class applied to the input tag when in "saved" state (new value received, savedDuration not expired)
    • Optional, no defaults

  • errorClass:

    • Class applied to the input tag when in "error" state (after onChange called, no new value received, saveTimeout expired and errorDuration not expired)
    • Optional, no defaults

Component-specific props

For textarea:

  • showNewLines:
    • Boolean. If true, <br /> are added to the value, so that it mirrors the editing textarea content
    • Optional
    • Default: true

For select:

  • options:
    • Array of objects to populate the select input options.
    • If valueKey and labelKey are not set, it should have a key with name value used for values and a key with name label used to show labels in the select input
  • valueKey:
    • the name of the object key containing the values
    • Optional
    • Default: 'value'
  • labelKey:
    • the name of the object key containing the labels
    • Optional
    • Default: 'label'

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial