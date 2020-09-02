Modern React component for inline edit of text/select values, written in Typescript.
I wrote this package to replace the good
riek package that served me well, but hasn't been updated since June 2017.
Internally, RIEC uses the great XState library by David Khourshid (@DavidKPiano).
$ npm i --save riec
# or
$ yarn add riec
Here you can see a minimal example:
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import InlineEdit from 'riec'
const App = () => {
const onChange = value => {
// serverCall().then...
setValue(value)
}
const [value, setValue] = useState('pizza')
return (
<div>
<InlineEdit value={value} onChange={onChange} />
</div>
)
}
RIEC is a controlled component. Only two props are mandatory:
value: a
string representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function
onChange: a function of value, which is supposed to update value upon success
The
value should be always a string, because anyway you would receive back a string from a React input component, so I think it's better to do any casting before setting the value.
For the
select input type is really important that the provided
value (and the key corresponding to the
valueKey are strings to enable pre-selecting the correct option.)
Soon available on CodeSandbox...
RIEC exposes just one component (
InlineEditProps) and the "enum" object
InputType.
I think that it's useful to see the TypeScript interfaces, even if you don't use TypeScript, because they are very clear and concise.
interface InlineEditProps {
value: string
onChange: (value: string) => void
type?: InputType
format?: (value: string) => string
render?: (value: string) => React.ReactElement
validate?: (value: string) => boolean
isDisabled?: boolean
allowEditWhileLoading?: boolean
optimisticUpdate?: boolean
saveTimeout?: number
savedDuration?: number
errorDuration?: number
editProps?: {
[key: string]: any
}
viewClass?: string
editClass?: string
disabledClass?: string
loadingClass?: string
invalidClass?: string
savedClass?: string
errorClass?: string
showNewLines?: boolean
options?: any[]
valueKey?: string
labelKey?: string
}
The
InputType is an
enum representing all the input types provided by RIEC.
enum InputType {
Text = 'text',
Number = 'number',
Email = 'email',
Password = 'password',
Date = 'date',
Range = 'range',
TextArea = 'textarea',
Select = 'select',
}
RIEC props may be split into 3 categories:
select input type)
value:
string representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function
onChange:
function accepting a string value: it is supposed to update the
value upon success
type:
text,
number,
email,
password,
date,
range,
textarea,
select.
InputType enum:
InputType.Text
InputType.Number
InputType.Email
InputType.Password
InputType.Date
InputType.Range
InputType.TextArea
InputType.Select
text
format:
value string and should return the formatted string (for example for dates or money)
render:
value string and should return a React Element
validate:
function to validate the value entered in the input field. It receives the
value string and should return
true if the value is valid, ore else
false.
invalidClass).
onChange function.
isDisabled:
Boolean. If
true, the component will never switch to the "Edit" mode
false
allowEditWhileLoading:
Boolean. If
true, the component allows editing while it is in the loading state (when
onChange has been called but a new
value hasn't been provided)
false
optimisticUpdate:
Boolean. If
true, the component shows the new value immediately after calling
onChange, even if it has not been set as a new
value yet.
true
saveTimeout:
Number in milliseconds. When the component is in the "loading" state (after calling the
onChange callback), if it doesn't receive a new value within this number of millisencods, it will abort the change and revert back to the old value, supposing
onChange had some problems.
savedDuration:
Number in milliseconds. After receiving a new value, the component enters the "saved" state and remains there for this number of milliseconds.
savedClass CSS class is applied
errorDuration:
Number in milliseconds. After the
saveTimeout has passed, the component enters the "error" state and remains there for this number of millisencods.
errorClass CSS class is applied
editProps:
min,
max,
step values to an input of type
number or
range)
viewClass:
span tag when in "view", "loading", "saved" or "error" states
editClass:
disabledClass:
span tag when
isDisabled is
true
loadingClass:
span tag when in "loading" state (
onChange fired, no new
value received,
saveTimeout not expired)
invalidClass:
validate function returns
false)
savedClass:
value received,
savedDuration not expired)
errorClass:
onChange called, no new
value received,
saveTimeout expired and
errorDuration not expired)
textarea:
showNewLines:
Boolean. If
true,
<br /> are added to the value, so that it mirrors the editing
textarea content
true
select:
options:
Array of objects to populate the select input
options.
valueKey and
labelKey are not set, it should have a key with name
value used for values and a key with name
label used to show labels in the select input
valueKey:
'value'
labelKey:
'label'