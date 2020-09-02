RIEC: React Inline Edit Component

Modern React component for inline edit of text/select values, written in Typescript.

I wrote this package to replace the good riek package that served me well, but hasn't been updated since June 2017.

Internally, RIEC uses the great XState library by David Khourshid (@DavidKPiano).

Installation

$ npm i --save riec $ yarn add riec

Getting Started

Minimal example

Here you can see a minimal example:

import React, { useState } from 'react' import InlineEdit from 'riec' const App = () => { const onChange = value => { setValue(value) } const [value, setValue] = useState( 'pizza' ) return ( < div > < InlineEdit value = {value} onChange = {onChange} /> </ div > ) }

RIEC is a controlled component. Only two props are mandatory:

value : a string representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function

: a representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function onChange : a function of value, which is supposed to update value upon success

Why a string value

The value should be always a string, because anyway you would receive back a string from a React input component, so I think it's better to do any casting before setting the value.

For the select input type is really important that the provided value (and the key corresponding to the valueKey are strings to enable pre-selecting the correct option.)

A more complex example

Soon available on CodeSandbox...

API

RIEC exposes just one component ( InlineEditProps ) and the "enum" object InputType .

TypeScript interface

I think that it's useful to see the TypeScript interfaces, even if you don't use TypeScript, because they are very clear and concise.

interface InlineEditProps { value: string onChange: ( value: string ) => void type ?: InputType format?: ( value: string ) => string render?: ( value: string ) => React.ReactElement validate?: ( value: string ) => boolean isDisabled?: boolean allowEditWhileLoading?: boolean optimisticUpdate?: boolean saveTimeout?: number savedDuration?: number errorDuration?: number editProps?: { [key: string ]: any } viewClass?: string editClass?: string disabledClass?: string loadingClass?: string invalidClass?: string savedClass?: string errorClass?: string showNewLines?: boolean options?: any [] valueKey?: string labelKey?: string }

The InputType is an enum representing all the input types provided by RIEC.

enum InputType { Text = 'text' , Number = 'number' , Email = 'email' , Password = 'password' , Date = 'date' , Range = 'range' , TextArea = 'textarea' , Select = 'select' , }

Details of each prop

RIEC props may be split into 3 categories:

Main props (such as the validation function)

(such as the validation function) CSS classes props (such as the CSS class to apply while loading)

(such as the CSS class to apply while loading) Input specific props (such as the options for the select input type)

Main props

value : A string representing the initial value, updated by the onChange function Required Defaults: none

onChange : a function accepting a string value: it is supposed to update the value upon success Defaults: none

type : The input type to be displayed one of text , number , email , password , date , range , textarea , select . You can reference the type by using the exported InputType enum: InputType.Text InputType.Number InputType.Email InputType.Password InputType.Date InputType.Range InputType.TextArea InputType.Select Optional Default: text

format : A function to format the value. It receives the value string and should return the formatted string (for example for dates or money) Optional Default: none

render : A function to render a custom React element based on the value. It receives the value string and should return a React Element Optional Default: none

validate : A function to validate the value entered in the input field. It receives the value string and should return true if the value is valid, ore else false . It is possible to apply a CSS class to the invalid input field (see invalidClass ). Invalid values are not sent to the onChange function. Optional Default: none (always valid)

isDisabled : Boolean . If true , the component will never switch to the "Edit" mode Optional Default: false

allowEditWhileLoading : Boolean . If true , the component allows editing while it is in the loading state (when onChange has been called but a new value hasn't been provided) Optional Default: false

optimisticUpdate : Boolean . If true , the component shows the new value immediately after calling onChange , even if it has not been set as a new value yet. Optional Default: true

saveTimeout : Number in milliseconds. When the component is in the "loading" state (after calling the onChange callback), if it doesn't receive a new value within this number of millisencods, it will abort the change and revert back to the old value, supposing onChange had some problems. Optional Default: 2000

savedDuration : Number in milliseconds. After receiving a new value, the component enters the "saved" state and remains there for this number of milliseconds. During this period the savedClass CSS class is applied Optional Default: 700

errorDuration : Number in milliseconds. After the saveTimeout has passed, the component enters the "error" state and remains there for this number of millisencods. During this period the errorClass CSS class is applied Optional Default: 1000

editProps : Props spread on the input tag if necessary (for example to pass min , max , step values to an input of type number or range ) Optional, no defaults



CSS Classes props

viewClass : Class applied to the value span tag when in "view", "loading", "saved" or "error" states Optional, no defaults

editClass : Class applied to the input tag when in "edit" state (valid or invalid value) Optional, no defaults

disabledClass : Class applied to the value span tag when isDisabled is true Optional, no defaults

loadingClass : Class applied to the value span tag when in "loading" state ( onChange fired, no new value received, saveTimeout not expired) Optional, no defaults

invalidClass : Class applied to the input tag in "edit" state when the input value is not valid (the validate function returns false ) Optional, no defaults

savedClass : Class applied to the input tag when in "saved" state (new value received, savedDuration not expired) Optional, no defaults

errorClass : Class applied to the input tag when in "error" state (after onChange called, no new value received, saveTimeout expired and errorDuration not expired) Optional, no defaults



Component-specific props

For textarea :

showNewLines : Boolean . If true , <br /> are added to the value, so that it mirrors the editing textarea content Optional Default: true

:

For select :