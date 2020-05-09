Rickshaw is a JavaScript toolkit for creating interactive time series graphs, developed at Shutterstock
- [element](#element)
- [series](#series)
- [renderer](#renderer)
- [width](#width)
- [height](#height)
- [min](#min)
- [max](#max)
- [padding](#padding)
- [interpolation](#interpolation)
- [stack](#stack)
Getting started with a simple graph is straightforward. Here's the gist:
var graph = new Rickshaw.Graph( {
element: document.querySelector('#graph'),
series: [
{
color: 'steelblue',
data: [ { x: 0, y: 23}, { x: 1, y: 15 }, { x: 2, y: 79 } ]
}, {
color: 'lightblue',
data: [ { x: 0, y: 30}, { x: 1, y: 20 }, { x: 2, y: 64 } ]
}
]
} );
graph.render();
See the overview, tutorial, and examples for more.
In the browser, manually add
rickshaw.min.js and
rickshaw.min.css in the document head.
Alternatively, you can install Rickshaw using Bower or npm.
# With bower
bower install rickshaw
# With npm
npm install --save rickshaw
Rickshaw relies on the fantastic D3 visualization library to do lots of the heavy lifting for stacking and rendering to SVG.
Some extensions require jQuery and jQuery UI, but for drawing some basic graphs you'll be okay without.
Rickshaw uses jsdom to run unit tests in Node to be able to do SVG manipulation. As of the jsdom 7.0.0 release, jsdom requires Node.js 4 or newer jsdom changelog. If you want to run the tests on your machine, and you don't have access to a version of node >= 4.0, you can
npm install jsdom@3 so that you can run the tests using the 3.x branch of jsdom.
A Rickshaw graph. Send an
element reference,
series data, and optionally other properties to the constructor before calling
render() to point the graph. A listing of properties follows. Send these as arguments to the constructor, and optionally set them later on already-instantiated graphs with a call to
configure()
A reference to an HTML element that should hold the graph.
Array of objects containing series data to plot. Each object should contain
data at a minimum, a sorted array of objects each with x and y properties. Optionally send a
name and
color as well. Some renderers and extensions may also support additional keys.
A string containing the name of the renderer to be used. Options include
area,
stack,
bar,
line, and
scatterplot. Defaults to
line. Also see the
multi meta renderer in order to support different renderers per series.
Width of the graph in pixels. Falls back to the width of the
element, or defaults to 400 if the element has no width.
Height of the graph in pixels. Falls back to the height of the
element, or defaults to 250 if the element has no height.
Lower value on the Y-axis, or
auto for the lowest value in the series. Defaults to 0.
Highest value on the Y-axis. Defaults to the highest value in the series.
An object containing any of
top,
right,
bottom, and
left properties specifying a padding percentage around the extrema of the data in the graph. Defaults to 0.01 on top for 1% padding, and 0 on other sides. Padding on the bottom only applies when the
yMin is either negative or
auto.
Line smoothing / interpolation method (see D3 docs); notable options:
linear: straight lines between points
step-after: square steps from point to point
cardinal: smooth curves via cardinal splines (default)
basis: smooth curves via B-splines
Allows you to specify whether series should be stacked while in the context of stacking renderers (area, bar, etc). Defaults to
stack: 'true'. To unstack,
unstack: 'true'.
Once you have instantiated a graph, call methods below to get pixels on the screen, change configuration, and set callbacks.
Draw or redraw the graph.
Set properties on an instantiated graph. Specify any properties the constructor accepts, including
width and
height and
renderer. Call
render() to redraw the graph and reflect newly-configured properties.
Add a callback to run when the graph is rendered
Once you have a basic graph, extensions let you add functionality. See the overview and examples listing for more.
Rickshaw.Graph.Legend - add a basic legend
Rickshaw.Graph.HoverDetail - show details on hover
Rickshaw.Graph.JSONP - get data via a JSONP request
Rickshaw.Graph.Annotate - add x-axis annotations
Rickshaw.Graph.RangeSlider - dynamically zoom on the x-axis with a slider
Rickshaw.Graph.RangeSlider.Preview - pan and zoom via graphical preview of entire data set
Rickshaw.Graph.Axis.Time - add an x-axis and grid lines with time labels
Rickshaw.Graph.Axis.X - add an x-axis and grid lines with arbitrary labels
Rickshaw.Graph.Axis.Y - add a y-axis and grid lines
Rickshaw.Graph.Axis.Y.Scaled - add a y-axis with an alternate scale
Rickshaw.Graph.Behavior.Series.Highlight - highlight series on legend hover
Rickshaw.Graph.Behavior.Series.Order - reorder series in the stack with drag-and-drop
Rickshaw.Graph.Behavior.Series.Toggle - toggle series on and off through the legend
Rickshaw comes with a few color schemes. Instantiate a palette and specify a scheme name, and then call color() on the palette to get each next color.
var palette = new Rickshaw.Color.Palette( { scheme: 'spectrum2001' } );
palette.color() // => first color in the palette
palette.color() // => next color in the palette...
Optionally, to palette.color() can take a numeric argument to specify which color from the palette should be used (zero-indexed). This can be helpful when assigning a color to series of a plot with particular meaning:
var palette = new Rickshaw.Color.Palette( { scheme: 'colorwheel' } );
palette.color(0) // => first color in the palette - red in this example
palette.color(2) // => third color in the palette - light blue
For graphs with more series than palettes have colors, specify an
interpolatedStopCount to the palette constructor.
This library works in modern browsers and Internet Explorer 9+.
Rickshaw relies on the HTMLElement#classList API, which isn't natively supported in Internet Explorer 9. Rickshaw adds support by including a shim which implements the classList API by extending the HTMLElement prototype. You can disable this behavior if you like, by setting
RICKSHAW_NO_COMPAT to a true value before including the library.
If your project uses minification, you will need to give a hint to the minifier to leave variables named
$super named
$super. For example, with uglify on the command line:
$ uglify-js --reserved-names "$super" rickshaw.js > rickshaw.min.js
Or a sample configuration with
grunt-contrib-uglify:
uglify: {
options: {
mangle: { except: ["$super"] }
}
}
For building, we use Node and npm. Running
npm run build or
make should get you going with any luck.
After doing a build you can run the tests with the command:
npm test
For more availible options see the package.json scripts section.
Pull requests are always welcome! Please follow a few guidelines:
rickshaw.js and
rickshaw.min.js. Just changes to the source files will suffice.
examples/ that demonstrates any new functionality
Please note that all interactions with Shutterstock follow the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct.
This library was developed by David Chester, Douglas Hunter, and Silas Sewell at Shutterstock
Copyright (C) 2011-2020 by Shutterstock Images, LLC
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.