Rickscroll

This package is deprecated, please use https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-window or https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-virtualized.

A high performance scrolling utility for React. Featured in GitKraken

Basic Usage

Install with npm: npm install rickscroll

import { Rickscroll } from 'rickscroll' ; const list = new Array ( 10000 ).fill({}).map( () => ({ contentComponent() { return < span > Hello world! </ span > ; }, height : 20 })); function renderList ( ) { return < Rickscroll list = {list} /> ; }

Example written in ES6

Features

Rickscroll offloads scrolling onto the GPU by using CSS 3d translations. Rickscroll partitions display rows in small groups that are easy for a browser to paint. This module tries to minimize repaints to at most 1 partition at a time during a scroll event. Not only does this work well, it is incredibly fast, and it can support millions of nodes.

Rickscroll does not use an infinite loader. When you scroll, your scrollbar will not scale in response to adding more partitions to the DOM. Rickscroll will never grow the DOM to more than 2 + the number of partitions that would reasonably fit in a given display area.

Rickscroll supports horizontal scrolling. There are other implementations of large, performant scrollers, but none that support decent horizontal scrolling. Rickscroll will horizontally scroll your content component for you but can optionally pass through scroll offsets to your content component, instead. For situations like the graph in GitKraken, it's necessary to have more fine grain control over horizontal scrolling.

Rickscroll provides gutter functionality. Gutters are an option provided by Rickscroll to provide advanced horizontal scrolling. Often when building large display lists, we want to lock static content to the left or right of our main content. Rickscroll addresses this by providing gutters that work with horizontal scrolling and also provides resizable gutter capabilities.

Rickscroll provides scrollTo methods for navigating to any location in Rickscroll through props.

Rickscroll also works well with multi-lists. Multi-lists can specify headers for each list where these headers gain special properties in Rickscroll. Headers are collapsible. Headers are lockable. Headers are stackable. There are methods provided to scrollTo the exact location of a header. No calculations on your part.

Most importantly, Rickscroll will:

always gonna scroll you up

always gonna scroll you down

never gonna run around and desert you

never gonna make you cry

never gonna say goodbye

never gonna tell a lie and hurt you

Public Methods

scrollTo({ x: integer , y: integer }): Scrolls to the provided pixel value position.

, y: }): Scrolls to the provided pixel value position. scrollRowToMiddle(rowIndex: integer , x: integer ): Scrolls the given row index into view with a preference toward the middle of the viewable content. Does not include headers in index calculations.

, x: ): Scrolls the given row index into view with a preference toward the middle of the viewable content. Does not include headers in index calculations. scrollToHeader(headerIndex: integer , x: integer ): Scrolls to the header at headerIndex.

, x: ): Scrolls to the header at headerIndex. toggleSection(sectionIndex: integer ): Toggles the visibility of the rows under headerIndex.

): Toggles the visibility of the rows under headerIndex. updateDimensions(): Calling this will internally recalculate the dimensions of rickscroll. Rick scroll is already listening to the window resize event, but if you wrap rickscroll with a resizable container, you may need to call updateDimensions when the resizable container is resized.

PropTypes

className: string (optional)

(optional) disableBidirectionalScrolling: bool (optional) - [default: false]

(optional) - [default: false] dynamicColumn: string (optional) - [default: 'middle']

(optional) - [default: 'middle'] guttersConfig: object (optional) left: object (optional) className: string (optional) handleClassName: string (optional) handleWidth: number (optional) maxPosition: number (optional) minPosition: number (optional) onResize: function(number) (optional) onResizeEnd: function(number) (optional) position: number right: object (optional) className: string (optional) handleClassName: string (optional) handleWidth: number (optional) maxPosition: number (optional) minPosition: number (optional) onResize: function(number) (optional) onResizeEnd: function(number) (optional) position: number

(optional) headerType: string (optional) - [default: 'default']

(optional) - [default: 'default'] heightAdjust: string (optional)

(optional) horizontalScrollConfig: object (optional) className: string (optional) contentWidth: number passthroughOffsets: bool (optional) - [default: false] scaleWithCenterContent: bool (optional) - [default: false] scrollbarHeight: number (optional) - [default: 15] onScroll: function(number) (optional)

(optional) light: bool (optional)

(optional) list *: array of objects containing className: string (optional) contentClassName: string (optional) contentComponent: React.Component gutters: object (optional) left: object (optional) className: string (optional) contentComponent: React.Component handleClassName: string (optional) props: object (optional) right: object (optional) className: string (optional) contentComponent: React.Component handleClassName: string (optional) props: object (optional) height: number key: string (optional) props: object (optional)

of containing lists *: array of objects containing headerClassName: string (optional) headerComponent: React.Component headerKey: string (optional) headerProps: object (optional) height: number initCollapsed: boolean (optional) rows: (see definition of list prop type above)

of containing onRegisteredScrollTo: function (optional)

(optional) scrollTo: object (optional) location: object (optional) x: number (optional) - [default: 0] y: number (optional) - [default: 0] preserveHorizontal: booelan (optional) - [default: false] preserveVertical: booelan (optional) - [default: false] type: string (optional) - [default: 'row']

(optional) verticalScrollConfig: object (optional) className: string (optional) scrollbarWidth: number (optional) - [default: 15] onScroll: function(number) (optional)

(optional) widthAdjust: string (optional)

* rickscroll requires only one of list/lists. One must be set and no more than one should be set.

Keying Rows

If you choose to use the optional keys on the headers and rows, it's all-or-none. You must supply completely unique keys to all rows + headers, which are pooled together. If some keys are undefined, an error will occur. If some keys are duplicated, an error will occur. It's very important that these keys are unique, because if keys collide, you will see missing rows in viewable area.

Positioning the Gutters

There are 3 columns in Rickscroll, the left gutter, content area, and right gutter. The columns are partitioned by a handle, which is specified in the guttersconfig. The size of the columns are determined by the size position of the handles. There is now a configuration property on Rickscroll for which column inherits dynamic scaling, dynamicColumn.

Dynamic column can be one of

left

middle

right

When dynamic column is right the handle positions are 0 based with respect to the left border of Rickscroll, such that:

| | | | 0 l r w

With the left column being dynamic, the positions are 0 indexed from the right border, such that:

| | | | w l r 0

With the middle column being dynamic, the left gutter is indexed off of 0 from the left border and the right gutter is indexed off of 0 from the right border, such that:

| | | | 0 l r 0

Supplying a Static Width to Rickscroll

If you have a situation where you need to control the width/height of rickscroll explicitly, on the Rickscroll import pull out the Static class:

import { Rickscroll } from 'rickscroll' ; const list = new Array ( 10000 ).fill({}).map( () => ({ contentComponent() { return < span > Hello world! </ span > ; }, height : 20 })); function renderList ( ) { return < Rickscroll height = {600} list = {list} width = {800} /> ; }

Example written in ES6

Triggering a ScrollTo Event through Props

There are 3 types of scroll to events that can be triggered, row, header, and position. The location property of the scrollTo prop has an x and a y field, when the scroll type is set to header or row, y refers to the index of that header or row. X always refers to a pixel value location in the horizontal space. If a onRegisteredScrollTo callback is passed as a prop, Rickscroll will call that when it starts a scrollTo operation.

Listening for Scroll Events

Rickscroll will pass an additional prop to every row/gutter component describing scroll operations. The isScrolling prop will be true during scrolling. The isFastScrolling prop represents whether the velocity of a given scroll event is considered fast. If a scroll event has a sufficient velocity, every row will receive the true as isFastScrolling. If you are rendering heavy content in every row, you can use this prop to render a lighter weight representation of your rows.

Lighter Render Steps

Specify light on Rickscroll to bypass all gutter configuration at the row level.

Dependencies

Rickscroll is written using es6 via babel. So we ask that you provide babel-polyfill@^0.6.13

Rickscroll is written for react@^0.14.0

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Tyler Wanek

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.