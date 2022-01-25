Richtypo: HTML and Markdown typography enhancer for Node.js

Richtypo prepares your texts to publication on web: applies typography rules like quotes ( " → “” ), dashes ( - → — ) and non-breaking spaces to make text easier to read.

Richtypo comes with typography rules for English, French and Russian, but you can customize them and create your own rules — each rule is an independent JavaScript function.

Have a look at the example page and its source.

Features

Works with plain text, Markdown or HTML

Takes care of your HTML tags

English, French and Russian rules

Run only rules you need

Add your own rules

Works server-side

No big dependencies

Documentation

Read the docs.

Changelog

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.