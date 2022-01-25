openbase logo
ric

richtypo

by Artem Sapegin
4.1.7 (see all)

HTML typography enhancer for Node.js

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

114

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Richtypo: HTML and Markdown typography enhancer for Node.js

Richtypo prepares your texts to publication on web: applies typography rules like quotes ("“”), dashes (-) and non-breaking spaces to make text easier to read.

Richtypo comes with typography rules for English, French and Russian, but you can customize them and create your own rules — each rule is an independent JavaScript function.

Have a look at the example page and its source.

Features

  • Works with plain text, Markdown or HTML
  • Takes care of your HTML tags
  • English, French and Russian rules
  • Run only rules you need
  • Add your own rules
  • Works server-side
  • No big dependencies

Documentation

Read the docs.

Changelog

The changelog can be found on the Releases page.

Sponsoring

This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.

Buy Me A Coffee

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

