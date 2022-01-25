Richtypo prepares your texts to publication on web: applies typography rules like quotes (
" →
“”), dashes (
- →
—) and non-breaking spaces to make text easier to read.
Richtypo comes with typography rules for English, French and Russian, but you can customize them and create your own rules — each rule is an independent JavaScript function.
Have a look at the example page and its source.
The changelog can be found on the Releases page.
This software has been developed with lots of coffee, buy me one more cup to keep it going.
Artem Sapegin and contributors.
MIT License, see the included License.md file.