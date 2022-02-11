Learning Management Systems (LMS) are great tools for hosting and playing interactive online
courses and MOOCs.
However, if you need to build a complete website with flexible content to aggregate your courses, in several languages and from different sources, you will soon need a CMS.
At "France Université Numérique", we wanted to build an OpenSource portal with
Python and
Django. That's why we built
Richie on top of DjangoCMS, one of
the best CMS on the market, as a toolbox to easily create full fledged websites with a catalog of
online courses.
Among the features that
Richie offers out of the box:
LMS instances,
Elasticsearch and pre-configured to offer full-text queries,
multi-facetting, auto-complete,...
DjangoCMS plugin or any third-party
Django application.
If you're looking for a quick preview of
Richie, you can take a look and have a tour of
Richie on our dedicated demo site.
It is connected back-to-back with a demo of OpenEdX running on OpenEdX Docker.
Two users are available for testing:
admin@example.com/
admin
edx@example.com/
edx
The database is regularly flushed.
Take a look at our Quick start guide to get started with Richie.
Read our contributing guide to learn about our development process and get started developing on
Richie.
This work is released under the MIT License (see LICENSE).