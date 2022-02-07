openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rich-text-editor

by digabi
7.0.0 (see all)

Math editor (http://digabi.github.io/rich-text-editor/)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

844

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

Readme

Build Status

Abitti.dev

Abitti.dev

Use of Abitti Trademark policy

Rich text editor with math support for Finnish Matriculation Examination Board. Live demo can be found at https://math-demo.abitti.fi/

Since v4.0.0, only ES2017 code with ES modules is provided (in the dist directory). If you want to use this library, a bundler such as Webpack or Rollup is probably needed.

Goal (Read this before submitting)

Rich text editor has been developed to allow candidates of Finnish Matriculation Examination to attach screenshots and write equations as part of their submissions. Our aim is not to create a general-purpose drop-in replacement for textarea but an editor which works in Abitti and its embedded browser.

While we celebrate every bug report, feature request and pull request we kindly ask you to remember following:

  • Most of the issues related to entering formulae and rendering LaTeX are caused by MathJax and MathQuill libraries. We do not have resources to write pull requests based on issues submitted to us. For similar reasons we will not pass upstream issues reported to us.
  • We are not paying attention to issues or pull requests which fall outside our mission - Abitti.

We hope you understand our desire to focus on our goal specified by law.

Dependencies

Getting started

  1. Install Node.js
  2. Install yarn
  3. Run yarn install.
  4. Run yarn dev.
  5. Go to http://localhost:5000

Example of direct usage

Demo: http://digabi.github.io/rich-text-editor/

Source: https://github.com/digabi/rich-text-editor/blob/master/index.html

License

https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
David PaucarQuito, Ecuador26 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm David, a full-time full-stack freelance developer 👨‍💻 working since 2017 🚀
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Personally I've used to implement more text features on my custom projects, this helps me to add better text visualizations with a lot features to feature an specific text, documentation is to apply just the necessary but with zero complish, it's just to apply documentation and then be fun with this library.

1
riginoommen

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial