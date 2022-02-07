Use of Abitti Trademark policy
Rich text editor with math support for Finnish Matriculation Examination Board. Live demo can be found at https://math-demo.abitti.fi/
Since v4.0.0, only ES2017 code with ES modules is provided (in the
dist
directory). If you want to use this library, a bundler such as Webpack or
Rollup is probably needed.
Rich text editor has been developed to allow candidates of Finnish Matriculation Examination to attach screenshots and write equations as part of their submissions. Our aim is not to create a general-purpose drop-in replacement for textarea but an editor which works in Abitti and its embedded browser.
While we celebrate every bug report, feature request and pull request we kindly ask you to remember following:
We hope you understand our desire to focus on our goal specified by law.
yarn install.
yarn dev.
Demo: http://digabi.github.io/rich-text-editor/
Source: https://github.com/digabi/rich-text-editor/blob/master/index.html
