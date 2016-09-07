openbase logo
rich-marker

by googlearchive
0.0.1 (see all)

A library for using arbitrary DOM elements as map markers in the Google Maps JavaScript API v3.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

728

GitHub Stars

188

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Please note: This repository is not currently maintained, and is kept for historical purpose only.

RichMarker – A Google Maps JavaScript API utility library

A library for using arbitrary DOM elements as map markers in the Google Maps JavaScript API v3. Analytics

Reference documentation

Migrated from the Google Maps JavaScript API utility libraries on Google Code.

Live Demo

RichMarker Screenshot

Example page

Contributing

Want to contribute? Check out the contributing guide!

License

Copyright 2014 Google Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

