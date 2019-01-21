openbase logo
rf

rich-filemanager

by Pavel Solomienko
2.7.6 (see all)

An open-source file manager. Up-to-date for PHP, Java, ASHX, ASP, NodeJs & Python 3 Flask. Contributions are welcome!

Downloads/wk
67

Downloads/wk

67

GitHub Stars
842

842

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors
88

88

Package

Dependencies
2

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rich Filemanager

Rich Filemanager is an open-source file manager released under MIT license. Based on the @simogeo Filemanager, with a lot of improvements and new features:

  • Drag-and-drop support
  • Clipboard feature: copy, cut, paste, clear
  • Selectable files & folders support (mouse dragging & Ctrl key)
  • Multiple actions support for selected files & folders: move, delete, download
  • Before and After callback functions for some actions
  • Double or single click setup to open files & folders
  • Lazy loading of images thumbnails
  • Integration with AWS S3 storage
  • Integration with Imperavi Redactor WYSIWYG editor
  • Multiple & chunked uploads support - based on jQuery-File-Upload
  • New design of multiple upload window; New upload controls for each previewed file (start, abort, resume, delete, etc.)
  • Filetree: allow to open and display multiple subfolders at a time
  • Online MS Office documents viewer - based on Google Docs Viewer
  • Extended list of previewed file types via ViewerJS
  • New viewers to preview: "html" files (iframe), "md" files (markdown-it), etc.
  • CodeMirror editor now compatible with most of viewers
  • Standardized API that follows JSON API best practices to create connectors for any server-side language
  • Independent client and server sides. Can be located on different servers.
  • Independent configuration files for client and server sides.
  • Client-side configuration options may be overwritten with server-side ones using PHP connector.
  • Implemented plugins system for PHP connector (server-based)
  • Added new "Type" column in the list view
  • Added ability to limit max size of the storage (root folder)
  • Implemented natural sorting on the client-side

To see the full list check out changelog file.

Demo

Filemanager live example: http://fm.devale.pro

Compatibility

Filemanager is designed to interact with a number of programming languages via connectors. The actual connectors are: PHP, Java, ASHX, ASP, NodeJs & Python 3 Flask. You are still able you to download unsupported v0.8 from archive (CFM, lasso, PL, JSP and Python WSGI)

Browser compatibility:

  • IE9+
  • Chrome
  • FireFox
  • Opera

Installation and Setup

Documentation

Filemanager is highly documented on the wiki pages. API, see below.

Main features

  • Available in more than 20 languages.
  • Highly customizable
  • Can work as standalone application
  • Easy integration with WYSIWYG editors like CKEditor, TinyMCE, Imperavi Redactor and so on.
  • Easy integration with AWS S3 storage to manipulate your files on remote S3 server.
  • Easy integration with colorbox jquery plugin or HTML simple textfield
  • 2 view modes: grid and list
  • Drag-and-drop support
  • Clipboard feature: copy, cut, paste, clear
  • Single file actions: upload, modify, move, delete, download
  • Single folder actions: create, modify, move, delete, download (zip archive)
  • Selectable support for files & folders (mouse dragging & Ctrl key)
  • Multiple actions support for selected files & folders: move, delete, download
  • Support user permissions - based on session
  • Handle system permissions
  • Ability to pass config user file in URL
  • Multiple & chunked uploads support - based on jQuery-File-Upload
  • Online text / code edition - based on codeMirror
  • Online PDF & OpenOffice documents viewer - based on viewerJS
  • Online MS Office documents viewer - based on Google Docs Viewer
  • Several server-side language connectors available. PHP, Java, ASHX, ASP, NodeJs & Python 3 Flask up-to-date
  • Standardized API that follows JSON API best practices to create connectors for any server-side language
  • Independent client and server sides. Can be located on different servers.
  • Opening a given folder
  • Opening exclusively a given folder
  • Passing parameters to the FM
  • File types and patterns restrictions
  • Video and audio player relying on web browser capabilities
  • Textbox Search filter
  • Thumbnails generation
  • Image auto-resize
  • File size limit
  • File exclusion based on name and patterns
  • Prevent files overwriting (or not)
  • Copy direct file URL
  • CSS Themes - Please, share your themes with others !
  • and more ...

Screenshot

Filemanager Screenshot

Contribution

Any contribution is greatly appreciated. You can become a maintainer for any of existent connectors, or create new one for your server side language. Check the details in API section.

MIT LICENSE

Released under the MIT license.

