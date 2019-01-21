Rich Filemanager

Rich Filemanager is an open-source file manager released under MIT license. Based on the @simogeo Filemanager, with a lot of improvements and new features:

Drag-and-drop support

Clipboard feature: copy, cut, paste, clear

Selectable files & folders support (mouse dragging & Ctrl key)

Multiple actions support for selected files & folders: move, delete, download

Before and After callback functions for some actions

Double or single click setup to open files & folders

Lazy loading of images thumbnails

Integration with AWS S3 storage

Integration with Imperavi Redactor WYSIWYG editor

Multiple & chunked uploads support - based on jQuery-File-Upload

New design of multiple upload window; New upload controls for each previewed file (start, abort, resume, delete, etc.)

Filetree: allow to open and display multiple subfolders at a time

Online MS Office documents viewer - based on Google Docs Viewer

Extended list of previewed file types via ViewerJS

New viewers to preview: "html" files (iframe), "md" files (markdown-it), etc.

CodeMirror editor now compatible with most of viewers

Standardized API that follows JSON API best practices to create connectors for any server-side language

Independent client and server sides. Can be located on different servers.

Independent configuration files for client and server sides.

Client-side configuration options may be overwritten with server-side ones using PHP connector.

Implemented plugins system for PHP connector (server-based)

Added new "Type" column in the list view

Added ability to limit max size of the storage (root folder)

Implemented natural sorting on the client-side

To see the full list check out changelog file.

Demo

Filemanager live example: http://fm.devale.pro

Compatibility

Filemanager is designed to interact with a number of programming languages via connectors. The actual connectors are: PHP, Java, ASHX, ASP, NodeJs & Python 3 Flask. You are still able you to download unsupported v0.8 from archive (CFM, lasso, PL, JSP and Python WSGI)

Browser compatibility:

IE9+

Chrome

FireFox

Opera

Installation and Setup

Documentation

Filemanager is highly documented on the wiki pages. API, see below.

Main features

Screenshot

Contribution

Any contribution is greatly appreciated. You can become a maintainer for any of existent connectors, or create new one for your server side language. Check the details in API section.

MIT LICENSE

Released under the MIT license.