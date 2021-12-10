ECharts-GL is an extension pack of Apache ECharts, which providing 3D plots, globe visualization and WebGL acceleration.
npm install echarts
npm install echarts-gl
import * as echarts from 'echarts';
import 'echarts-gl';
import * as echarts from 'echarts/core';
import { Scatter3DChart } from 'echarts-gl/charts';
import { Grid3DComponent } from 'echarts-gl/components';
echarts.use([Scatter3DChart, Grid3DComponent]);
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts/dist/echarts.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-gl/dist/echarts-gl.min.js"></script>
NOTE:
ECharts GL 2.x is compatible with ECharts 5.x. ECharts GL 1.x is compatible with ECharts 4.x.
var chart = echarts.init(document.getElementById('main'));
chart.setOption({
grid3D: {},
xAxis3D: {},
yAxis3D: {},
zAxis3D: {},
series: [{
type: 'scatter3D',
symbolSize: 50,
data: [[-1, -1, -1], [0, 0, 0], [1, 1, 1]],
itemStyle: {
opacity: 1
}
}]
})
ECharts-GL is available under the BSD license.