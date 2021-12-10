ECharts-GL is an extension pack of Apache ECharts, which providing 3D plots, globe visualization and WebGL acceleration.

Docs

Installing

npm and webpack

npm install echarts npm install echarts-gl

Import all

import * as echarts from 'echarts' ; import 'echarts-gl' ;

Minimal Import

import * as echarts from 'echarts/core' ; import { Scatter3DChart } from 'echarts-gl/charts' ; import { Grid3DComponent } from 'echarts-gl/components' ; echarts.use([Scatter3DChart, Grid3DComponent]);

Include by scripts

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts/dist/echarts.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/echarts-gl/dist/echarts-gl.min.js" > </ script >

NOTE:

ECharts GL 2.x is compatible with ECharts 5.x. ECharts GL 1.x is compatible with ECharts 4.x.

Basic Usage

var chart = echarts.init( document .getElementById( 'main' )); chart.setOption({ grid3D : {}, xAxis3D : {}, yAxis3D : {}, zAxis3D : {}, series : [{ type : 'scatter3D' , symbolSize : 50 , data : [[ -1 , -1 , -1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 0 ], [ 1 , 1 , 1 ]], itemStyle : { opacity : 1 } }] })

License

ECharts-GL is available under the BSD license.