riceburn

Mod that code!

This package allows you to write simple code mods. It allows you to transform JSON, Typescript and plain text files.

Installation

npm i -D riceburn

Usage

This library is meant to be used as a library inside a node utility. The fluent style API and can be chained. The file matching is provided by the glob utility. See the glob documentation for details on what can be passed into the matcher syntax.

The API

mod( 'some file pattern' ).asJson( json => { }); mod( 'some file pattern' ).asText( text => { }); mod( 'some file pattern' ).asTypescript( node => { });

To modify text

import mod from 'riceburn' ; mod( 'config.txt' ).asText( text => { return text.replace( 'hello' , 'world' ); });

To modify JSON

import mod from 'riceburn' ; interface PackageJson { version: string ; } mod( 'package.json' ).asJson( ( json: PackageJson ) => { json.version = '1.0.0' ; return json; }, 2 );

To modify Typescript

import mod from 'riceburn' ; mod( 'src/test.ts' ).asTypescript( ( node, modder ) => { if (ts.isExpressionStatement(node)) { for ( let child of node.getChildren()) { if (ts.isCallExpression(child)) { return modder.prepend(node, 'console.log("hi");' ); } } } });

There are several APIs that you can use with the modder object:

prepend(node: ts.Node, content: string)

append(node: ts.Node, content: string)

replace(node: ts.Node, content: string)

remove(node: ts.Node, content: string)

removeFull(node: ts.Node, content: string)