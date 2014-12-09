RiakPBC

RiakPBC is a low-level riak 2.0 protocol buffer client for node.js.

Contents

Installation

npm install --save riakpbc

Client

var RiakPBC = require ( 'riakpbc' ); var client = RiakPBC.createClient( );

Options

The options object accepts the following parameters:

connectTimeout : The timeout (in milliseconds) for creating a new connection. (Default: 1000 )

: The timeout (in milliseconds) for creating a new connection. (Default: ) idleTimeout : The amount of time (in milliseconds) that a node can be idle in the connection pool before it is released. (Default: 30000 )

: The amount of time (in milliseconds) that a node can be idle in the connection pool before it is released. (Default: ) maxLifetime : The amount of time (in milliseconds) that a node is used in the connection pool before it is released, regardless of activity. (Default: Infinity )

: The amount of time (in milliseconds) that a node is used in the connection pool before it is released, regardless of activity. (Default: ) minConnections : The minimum number of connections to keep active in the connection pool. (Default: 0 )

: The minimum number of connections to keep active in the connection pool. (Default: ) maxConnections : The maximum number of connections that may be active in the connection pool at any given time. (Default: 10 )

: The maximum number of connections that may be active in the connection pool at any given time. (Default: ) parseValues : If set to false , values will be returned as buffers rather than strings or parsed JSON. (Default: true )

: If set to , values will be returned as buffers rather than strings or parsed JSON. (Default: ) nodes : An array of { host: 'string', port: number } objects specifying all of the riak nodes to use. These are then load balanced via round-robin.

: An array of objects specifying all of the riak nodes to use. These are then load balanced via round-robin. host : If only connecting to a single node, you may specify the host property directly rather than passing an array of nodes . (Default: '127.0.0.1' )

: If only connecting to a single node, you may specify the property directly rather than passing an array of . (Default: ) port : Again, if only connecting to a single node, you may specify the port directly. (Default: 8087 )

: Again, if only connecting to a single node, you may specify the directly. (Default: ) auth : User and password, specified as a { user: 'string', password: 'string' } object, to use for authentication if using riak security.

Usage

For a full reference of all available methods, see the API Reference.

Methods that accept input have the signature (params, callback) , where params is an object containing the message to be sent to riak.

Methods that do not accept input have the signature (callback) .

Callbacks have the signature (err, response) .

If an error occurs, the err object will be a standard Error object wrapping the riak supplied RpbErrorResp message.

If the call was successful, response will be the riak supplied message. Many calls do not return a value, or only return a value when certain flags are set, in these cases the response will be an empty object {} .

client.ping( function ( err, response ) { if (err) { return console .error( 'Failed to ping:' , err); } console .log(response); });

Note that callbacks are always optional, and if not supplied the call will return a stream instead.

These streams will emit only an error event if an error occurs. If the call is successful, the stream will emit one or more data events and an end event.

var keys = client.getKeys({ bucket : 'test' }); keys.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .error( 'An error occurred:' , err); }); keys.on( 'data' , function ( response ) { console .log( 'Got some keys:' , response.keys); }); keys.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Finished listing keys' ); });

Data Conversions

RiakPBC attempts to stay as accurate as possible when converting data to and from protocol buffer encoding.

All available messages are documented in the Messages reference.

The primary data types that riak uses are handled as follows:

bytes

The bytes type may be supplied as either a string or a Buffer .

By default, when translating a response message these fields will be converted to a string unless they are the vclock or context properties. Since these values are intended to be binary only, they are left as a Buffer .

In the case of RpbContent values, RiakPBC will convert the value field to a string only if a content_type was set, and begins with the string text (as in text/plain or text/xml ). In addition, if content_type is set to application/json RiakPBC will parse the value as JSON automatically.

This behavior can be overridden and Buffer objects returned for all bytes fields by setting { parseValues: false } in your client options.

These fields will always be treated as a plain javascript number.

sint64

Since javascript does not properly handle 64 bit numbers, these are a special case.

When used as input, you may pass either a number ( 42 ), a string ( '-98549321293' ), or a long.js object.

In a reply, you will always receive a long.js object. These objects allow RiakPBC to properly support real 64 bit number values.

bool

These fields will always be treated as a plain javascript boolean (i.e. true or false ).

enums

Several messages accept an enum field. RiakPBC exports these as variables on the main object to simplify input. They are as follows:

IndexQueryType: RiakPBC.IndexType.Exact RiakPBC.IndexType.Range

DataType: RiakPBC.DataType.Counter RiakPBC.DataType.Set RiakPBC.DataType.Map

MapFieldType: RiakPBC.FieldType.Counter RiakPBC.FieldType.Set RiakPBC.FieldType.Register RiakPBC.FieldType.Flag RiakPBC.FieldType.Map

FlagOp: RiakPBC.Flag.Enable RiakPBC.Flag.Disable



These variables are all simple numbers, however, so when RiakPBC returns a message containing one of these types you will receive a plain number. I would recommend using the exported variables for comparison purposes to maintain readable code.

Embedded Messages

All other types not documented here are an embedded message and are recursively encoded/decoded in the same fashion as the above types.

License

The MIT License (MIT)