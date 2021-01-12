Tunnel web server from private IP.
A tunneling system, where the tunnel acts both as a middle-man and an HTTP server. This enables users to access an HTTP server running locally, through a public-ip tunnel server, which can be hosted on a cloud server, like Heroku. The tunnel also supports channels, other than HTTP which enables users to access TCP servers, like SSH/FTP, running locally.
The system has 3 parts:
Think of Tunnel like a school. It has multiple channels, like a school has
multiple classrooms. Each channel has a Server, like each classroom has a
class teacher.. Any number of Clients can connect to a channel and send
requests to the Server, and so can any number of students in a classroom
ask questions to their class teacher.
In order to start, we need a Tunnel first. Let's set it up:
tunnelwebapp.
We need to install extra-tunnel locally in order to use it as Server or Client (a private-ip Tunnel would only be useful in testing).
# to use from command line
npm install -g extra-tunnel
# to use from node.js
npm install extra-tunnel
Assuming your Heroku app name is
tunnelwebapp, and your local HTTP server is
running on port 80. The following command starts up a Server, which acts as a
bridge between your local server
localhost:80 and the Tunnel
tunnelwebapp.
Try opening
https://tunnelwebapp.herokuapp.com in your browser, after running
this command.
etunnel server --tunnel tunnelwebapp.herokuapp.com --server 80
All channels other than default
/ for HTTP are disabled by default. Lets
enable it first by going to Tunnel setting on Heroku:
KEYS_SSH, and Value as
admin (or whatever you want).
Now that we have setup the key for
/ssh channel, it is enabled and we are
ready to setup the server. Assuming your Heroku app name is
tunnelwebapp,
and your local SSH server is running on port 22. The following command starts
up a Server, which acts as a bridge between your local server
localhost:22
and the Tunnel
tunnelwebapp, on channel
/ssh.
etunnel server -t tunnelwebapp.herokuapp.com -s 22 --channel /ssh --key admin
The common use of SSH is to access the terminal of a remote computer. In our case, since we are using Tunnel, we would now be able to access it, not just from LAN, but from anywhere in the world (with an internet connection). Unlike HTTP however, Tunnel is unable to act as an SSH server and hence you cannot connect directly to it with your SSH client.
To solve this problem, we have a Client. Any number of Clients can connect
to a channel on the Tunnel. So, on a separate machine, install extra-tunnel using
the command
npm install -g extra-tunnel, and then start Client using the following
command:
etunnel client -t tunnelwebapp.herokuapp.com -c 22 -n /ssh
It acts as a server on a single port, and manages communication between
Clients and Servers through channels. Each Server registers to a unique
channel (like
/ or
/ssh), and any number of Clients can then connect to
the Tunnel on that channel. The Tunnel also itself acts as a client on
channel
/ forwarding any HTTP requests it receives on its port to the
Server registered to channel
/.
It connects to the Tunnel, and registers to a unique channel using a key
and a token. The key must match the one stored on the Tunnel for that
channel. Once registered, the token is used to accept Clients. Server
then acts a multiple local clients for forwarding requests to local server from
specified channel, thus making you feel as if the Clients are running
locally (even if its not). A Server registered to channel
/ will also
receive HTTP requests from Tunnel, becuase Tunnel also acts as a Client
to channel
/.
It connects to the Tunnel, and subscribes to a channel using a token. This
token must match the one provided by the Server registered to this
channel. Client then acts as a local server for forwarding requests of
local clients to specified channel, thus making you feel as if the
Server is running locally (even if its not). Any Client can also register
to channel
/, but this is unnecessary since you can directly request
the Tunnel server instead.
$ etunnel [<mode>] [options]
# mode: this is 'tunnel', 'server', or 'client'
# -t | --tunnel: address of tunnel
# -s | --server: address of server
# -c | --client: address of client
# -n | --channel: channel to register/subscribe
# -k | --key: key for registering server
# -o | --token: token for subscribing client
# -i | --ping: ping period to Tunnel
# -e | --keys: JSON object with keys of channels
# --keys_ch1: key for channel /ch1
# --keys_ch1_ch2: key for channel /ch1/ch2
# --version: get version
# --help: get this help
# environment variables are also accepted
# PORT: port number for tunnel
# TUNNEL: address of tunnel
# SERVER: address of server
# CLIENT: address of client
# CHANNEL: channel to register/subscribe
# KEY: key for registering server
# TOKEN: token for subscribing client
# PING: ping period to Tunnel in ms
# KEYS: JSON object with keys of channels
# KEYS_CH1: key for channel /ch1
# KEYS_CH1_CH2: key for channel /ch1/ch2
const Tunnel = require('extra-tunnel');
Tunnel([<prefix>], [<options>]);
Tunnel.<Server/Client>([<prefix>], [<options>]);
// prefix: name of object in logs
// the following options are accepted (object)
// tunnel: address of tunnel ('localhost:7000')
// server: address of server ('localhost:7001')
// client: address of client ('localhost:7002')
// channel: channel to register/subscribe ('/')
// key: key for registering server ('')
// token: token for subscribing client ('')
// ping: ping period to Tunnel in ms (8000)
// keys: keys for each allowed channel ({'/': ''})
