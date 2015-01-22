RhapsodyJS is a HMVC framework that runs on top of Express 4, it also creates a RESTful API for your models, supports sockets, middleware/policies system, and a lot of other features, give it a try and see with your own eyes!

Install RhapsodyJS

To install RhapsodyJS, you must run the command:

$ npm install rhapsody-cli --global

New app

To generate a new RhapsodyJS app, you should go to the folder where your app folder will be, and then run:

$ rhapsody-cli new APP_NAME

Where APP_NAME is the name of your app

This will generate the basic structure of your app

Then:

$ cd APP_NAME && npm install $ rhapsody-cli run

And your app will be running in localhost:4242

Documentation

Click here to see RhapsodyJS documentation

Examples

Click here to see some example apps