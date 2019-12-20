A dead simple, zero-dependency, promise-based javascript library for extracting the dominant color(s) from an image (in the browser).

👉 Version 2 was written from the ground up with a clean and modern API, a robust test suite, and is fully written in Typescript.

Installation

npm install --save rgbaster

Usage

This library exports a default function which returns a promise resolving to a sorted array with the most dominant color at index 0, secondary at index 1, so on and so forth.

[ { color : 'rgb(0,0,255)' , count : 86 }, { color : 'rgb(9,18,42)' , count : 32 }, { color : 'rgb(120,8,202)' , count : 3 }, ]

import analyze from 'rgbaster' const result = await analyze( '/2px-blue-and-1px-red-image.png' ) console .log( `The dominant color is ${result[ 0 ].color} with ${result[ 0 ].count} occurrence(s)` ) console .log( `The secondary color is ${result[ 1 ].color} with ${result[ 1 ].count} occurrence(s)` )

Configuration options

You may pass an optional second parameter, an object, with the following options:

ignore

An array of colors to ignore (in the form of rgb ) when counting colors.

const result = await analyze( '/image.png' , { ignore : [ 'rgb(255,255,255)' , 'rgb(0,0,0)' ] })

scale

In order to achieve greater speed, you can have rgbaster scale down the image we use internally prior to analysis, thus decreasing accuracy.

const result = await analyze( '/image.png' , { scale : 0.6 })

Browser support

rgbaster depends on the following browser functionality:

Maintainers

About

rgbaster was created to modularize adaptive backgrounds. Check it out.

License

MIT