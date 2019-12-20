A dead simple, zero-dependency, promise-based javascript library for extracting the dominant color(s) from an image (in the browser).
👉 Version 2 was written from the ground up with a clean and modern API, a robust test suite, and is fully written in Typescript.
npm install --save rgbaster
This library exports a default function which returns a promise resolving to a sorted array with the most dominant color at index 0, secondary at index 1, so on and so forth.
[
{ color: 'rgb(0,0,255)', count: 86 },
{ color: 'rgb(9,18,42)', count: 32 },
{ color: 'rgb(120,8,202)', count: 3 },
]
import analyze from 'rgbaster'
const result = await analyze('/2px-blue-and-1px-red-image.png') // also supports base64 encoded image strings
console.log(`The dominant color is ${result[0].color} with ${result[0].count} occurrence(s)`)
// => The dominant color is rgb(0,0,255) with 2 occurrence(s)
console.log(`The secondary color is ${result[1].color} with ${result[1].count} occurrence(s)`)
// => The secondary color is rgb(255,0,0) with 1 occurrence(s)
You may pass an optional second parameter, an object, with the following options:
ignore
An array of colors to ignore (in the form of
rgb) when counting colors.
const result = await analyze('/image.png', { ignore: [ 'rgb(255,255,255)', 'rgb(0,0,0)' ] })
scale
In order to achieve greater speed, you can have
rgbaster scale down the image we use internally prior to analysis, thus decreasing accuracy.
const result = await analyze('/image.png', { scale: 0.6 })
rgbaster depends on the following browser functionality:
MIT