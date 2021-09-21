rgb2hex

Parse any rgb or rgba string into a hex color. Lightweight library, no dependencies!

Installation

via NPM:

npm install rgb2hex

via Bower

bower install rgb2hex

Usage

Include rgb2hex.js in your web app, by loading it as usual:

< script src = "rgb2hex.js" > </ script >

Using NodeJS

var rgb2hex = require ( 'rgb2hex' ); console .log(rgb2hex( 'rgb(210,43,2525)' )); console .log(rgb2hex( 'rgba(12,173,22,.67)' ));

Using RequireJS

rgb2hex can be also loaded with AMD:

require ([ 'rgb2hex' ], function ( rgb2hex ) { });

Contributing

Please fork, add specs, and send pull requests! In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History