rgb

rgb2hex

by Christian Bromann
0.2.5 (see all)

a lightweight rgb/rgba to hex parser

Readme

rgb2hex Test Changes Known Vulnerabilities

Parse any rgb or rgba string into a hex color. Lightweight library, no dependencies!

Installation

via NPM:

$ npm install rgb2hex

via Bower

$ bower install rgb2hex

Usage

Include rgb2hex.js in your web app, by loading it as usual:

<script src="rgb2hex.js"></script>

Using NodeJS

var rgb2hex = require('rgb2hex');

console.log(rgb2hex('rgb(210,43,2525)'));
/**
 * returns:
 * {
 *    hex: '#d22bff',
 *    alpha: 1
 * }
 */

console.log(rgb2hex('rgba(12,173,22,.67)'));
/**
 * returns:
 * {
 *    hex: '#d22bff',
 *    alpha: 0.67
 * }
 */

Using RequireJS

rgb2hex can be also loaded with AMD:

require(['rgb2hex'], function (rgb2hex) {
    // ...
});

Contributing

Please fork, add specs, and send pull requests! In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.

Release History

  • 2013-04-22   v0.1.0   first working version
  • 2018-05-24   v0.1.1   updated dependencies switch test framework to jest
  • 2018-06-13   v0.1.2   Fixes uncontrolled resource consumption vulnerability referenced in #1. (ref1, ref2)
  • 2018-06-13   v0.1.3   allow semicolon at the end of an rgb string
  • 2018-06-19   v0.1.4   ignore text before or after the color
  • 2018-07-04   v0.1.5   Fix stripping of color and regexp
  • 2018-07-05   v0.1.6   Prevent Regular Expression Denial of Service attacks
  • 2018-07-05   v0.1.7   Minor coverage fix
  • 2018-07-05   v0.1.8   Better handle alpha values
  • 2018-07-18   v0.1.9   Support transparent colors
  • 2019-11-11   v0.1.10  Support multiple decimal places (#20)
  • 2020-11-24   v0.2.1   TypeScript support
  • 2020-11-25   v0.2.5   Improved TypeScript support

