rgb

rgb

by Valerio Proietti
0.1.0 (see all)

converts all sorts of colors to rgb format

Downloads/wk

342K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rgb

converts all sorts of colors to rgb format

basic usage

var color = require("rgb")

color("hsl(50, 50, 50)") //'rgb(191,170,64)'
color("#000") //'rgb(0,0,0)'
color("hsl(50, 50, 50, 0.5)") //'rgba(191,170,64,0.5)'
color("maroon") //'rgb(128,0,0)'
color("#ff330033") //'rgba(255,51,0,0.2)'

matches

var color = require("rgb")

color.matches("#ff330033") //true

replace

var color = require("rgb")

color.replace("the color is #ff330033") //'the color is rgba(255,51,0,0.2)'

color.replace("the color is #ff330033", function(match){
    return color(match)
}) //'the color is rgba(255,51,0,0.2)'

