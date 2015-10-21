converts all sorts of colors to rgb format
var color = require("rgb")
color("hsl(50, 50, 50)") //'rgb(191,170,64)'
color("#000") //'rgb(0,0,0)'
color("hsl(50, 50, 50, 0.5)") //'rgba(191,170,64,0.5)'
color("maroon") //'rgb(128,0,0)'
color("#ff330033") //'rgba(255,51,0,0.2)'
color.matches("#ff330033") //true
var color = require("rgb")
color.replace("the color is #ff330033") //'the color is rgba(255,51,0,0.2)'
color.replace("the color is #ff330033", function(match){
return color(match)
}) //'the color is rgba(255,51,0,0.2)'