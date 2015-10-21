rgb

converts all sorts of colors to rgb format

basic usage

var color = require ( "rgb" ) color( "hsl(50, 50, 50)" ) color( "#000" ) color( "hsl(50, 50, 50, 0.5)" ) color( "maroon" ) color( "#ff330033" )

matches

var color = require ( "rgb" ) color.matches( "#ff330033" )

replace