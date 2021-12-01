RFS is a unit resizing engine which was initially developed to resize font sizes (hence its abbreviation for Responsive Font Sizes). Nowadays RFS is capable of rescaling basically every value for any css property with units, like
margin,
padding,
border-radius or even
box-shadow.
The mechanism automatically calculates the appropriate values based on the dimensions of the browser viewport. It's available in one of your favourite preprocessors or postprocessor: Sass, Less, Stylus or PostCSS.
The following example shows the effect of RFS on font sizes:
RFS can be installed using a package manager (recommended):
npm install rfs
yarn add rfs
bower install rfs --save
Copy/paste (not recommended):
The source files can also be downloaded manually and used in a project. This method is not recommended because you lose the ability to easily and quickly manage and update RFS as a dependency.
.scss syntax)
project/
├── node_modules/
│ └── rfs
│ └── ...
└── scss/
└── main.scss
// scss/main.scss
@import "../node_modules/rfs/scss";
.title {
@include font-size(4rem);
// The font-size mixin is a shorthand which calls
// @include rfs(4rem, font-size);
// Other shorthand mixins that are available are:
// @include padding(4rem);
// @include padding-top(4rem);
// @include padding-right(4rem);
// @include padding-bottom(4rem);
// @include padding-left(4rem);
// @include margin(4rem);
// @include margin-top(4rem);
// @include margin-right(4rem);
// @include margin-bottom(4rem);
// @include margin-left(4rem);
// For properties which do not have a shorthand, the property can be passed:
// @include rfs(4rem, border-radius);
// Whenever a value contains a comma, it should be escaped with `#{}`:
// @include rfs(0 0 4rem red #{","} 0 0 5rem blue, box-shadow);
// Custom properties (css variables):
// @include rfs(4rem, --border-radius);
}
If you're using Webpack, you can simplify the
@import using the
~ prefix:
@import "~rfs/scss";
.title {
font-size: calc(1.525rem + 3.3vw);
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.title {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
.label {
@include font-size(2.5rem !important);
}
.label {
font-size: calc(1.375rem + 1.5vw) !important;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.label {
font-size: 2.5rem !important;
}
}
.sass syntax)
project/
├── node_modules/
│ └── rfs
│ └── ...
└── sass/
└── main.sass
// sass/main.sass
@import "../node_modules/rfs/sass"
.title
+font-size(4rem)
// The font-size mixin is a shorthand which calls
// +rfs(4rem, font-size)
// Other shorthand mixins that are available are:
// +padding(4rem)
// +padding-top(4rem)
// +padding-right(4rem)
// +padding-bottom(4rem)
// +padding-left(4rem)
// +margin(4rem)
// +margin-top(4rem)
// +margin-right(4rem)
// +margin-bottom(4rem)
// +margin-left(4rem)
// For properties which do not have a shorthand, the property can be passed:
// +rfs(4rem, border-radius)
// Whenever a value contains a comma, it should be escaped with `#{}`:
// +rfs(0 0 4rem red #{","} 0 0 5rem blue, box-shadow)
// Custom properties (css variables):
// +rfs(4rem, --border-radius)
If you're using Webpack, you can simplify the
@import using the
~ prefix:
@import "~rfs/scss"
.title {
font-size: calc(1.525rem + 3.3vw);
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.title {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
.label
+font-size(2.5rem !important)
.label {
font-size: calc(1.375rem + 1.5vw) !important;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.label {
font-size: 2.5rem !important;
}
}
project/
├── postcss/
│ └── main.css
└── node_modules/
└── rfs
└── ...
Have a look at the examples folder to find examples on how your PostCSS setup can be configured.
// postcss/main.css
.title {
font-size: rfs(4rem);
// Or use it with any other property, for example
// padding: rfs(4rem);
// It's also possible to pass multiple values
// padding: rfs(3rem 4rem);
// or even
// box-shadow: rfs(0 3px 4rem red);
// or even comma seperated values
// box-shadow: rfs(0 3px 4rem red, 3px 0 4rem blue);
// To combine it with !important, use
// box-shadow: rfs(0 3px 4rem red) !important;
// Custom properties (css variables):
// --border-radius: rfs(4rem);
}
.title {
font-size: calc(1.525rem + 3.3vw);
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.title {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
project/
├── less/
│ └── main.less
└── node_modules/
└── rfs
└── ...
// less/main.less
@import "../node_modules/rfs/less";
.title {
.font-size(4rem);
// The font-size mixin is a shorthand which calls
// .rfs(4rem, font-size);
// Other shorthand mixins that are available are:
// .padding(4rem);
// .padding-top(4rem);
// .padding-right(4rem);
// 'padding-bottom(4rem);
// .padding-left(4rem);
// .margin(4rem);
// .margin-top(4rem);
// .margin-right(4rem);
// .margin-bottom(4rem);
// .margin-left(4rem);
// For properties which do not have a shorthand, the property can be passed as:
// .rfs(4rem, border-radius);
// Whenever a value contains a comma, it should be escaped with a tilde(~):
// .rfs(0 0 4rem red ~"," 0 0 5rem blue, box-shadow)
// Custom properties (css variables):
// .rfs(4rem, --border-radius)
}
If you're using Webpack, you can simplify the
@import using the
~ prefix:
@import "~rfs/less"
.title {
font-size: calc(1.525rem + 3.3vw);
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.title {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
Less still has a bug for native
!important support, and
!important can not be accepted as a parameter, so you 'll need to pass
important as a flag:
.label {
.font-size(2.5rem important);
}
.label {
font-size: calc(1.375rem + 1.5vw) !important;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.label {
font-size: 2.5rem !important;
}
}
project/
├── node_modules/
│ └── rfs
│ └── ...
└── stylus/
└── main.styl
// stylus/main.styl
@import "../node_modules/rfs/stylus";
.title
rfs-font-size(64px)
// The font-size mixin is a shorthand which calls
// rfs(4rem, font-size)
// Other shorthand mixins that are available are:
// rfs-padding(4rem)
// rfs-padding-top(4rem)
// rfs-padding-right(4rem)
// rfs-padding-bottom(4rem)
// rfs-padding-left(4rem)
// rfs-margin(4rem)
// rfs-margin-top(4rem)
// rfs-margin-right(4rem)
// rfs-margin-bottom(4rem)
// rfs-margin-left(4rem)
// For properties which do not have a shorthand, the property can be passed as:
// rfs(4rem, border-radius)
// Whenever a value contains a comma, it should be escaped with a backslash:
// rfs(0 0 4rem red \, 0 0 5rem blue, box-shadow)
// Custom properties (css variables):
// rfs(4rem, --border-radius)
Note the
font-size mixin can not be used to set the font size. That is because a
font-size() mixin would override the
font-size property. See 129#issuecomment-477926416 for more info.
If you're using Webpack, you can simplify the
@import using the
~ prefix:
@import "~rfs/stylus"
.title {
font-size: calc(1.525rem + 3.3vw);
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.title {
font-size: 4rem;
}
}
.label
rfs-font-size(2.5rem important)
.label {
font-size: calc(1.375rem + 1.5vw) !important;
}
@media (min-width: 1200px) {
.label {
font-size: 2.5rem !important;
}
}
If you wonder how the values are rescaled, wonder no more and stare at this graph which might clarify things a bit:
Each color represents another value being rescaled. For example:
.title {
@include font-size(40px);
}
This is the green line. A font size of
40px stays
40px in viewports with a size larger than
1200px. Below
1200px, the font size is rescaled and at viewport of
360px, the font size is about
27px. Note that every font size is generated in a combination of
rem and
vw units, but they are mapped to
px in the graph to make it easier to understand.
RFS works out of the box without any configuration tweaks, but if you feel the urge to go loco and fine tune the way values are rescaled, you can:
px or
rem)
$rfs-base-value
@rfs-base-value
baseValue
The option will prevent the value from becoming too small on smaller screens. If the font size which is passed to RFS is smaller than this value, no fluid rescaling will take place.
Default value:
1.25rem
px or
rem)
$rfs-unit
@rfs-unit
unit
The output value will be rendered in this unit. Keep in mind configuring this value to
px will disable the ability for users to change the the font size in their browser.
Default value:
rem
px,
em or
rem)
$rfs-breakpoint
@rfs-breakpoint
breakpoint
Above this breakpoint, the value will be equal to the value you passed to RFS; below the breakpoint, the value will dynamically scale.
Default value:
1200px
px,
em or
rem)
$rfs-breakpoint-unit
@rfs-breakpoint-unit
breakpointUnit
The width of the max width in the media query will be rendered in this unit.
Default value:
px
$rfs-factor
@rfs-factor
factor
This value determines the strength of font size resizing. The higher the factor, the less difference there is between values on small screens. The lower the factor, the less influence RFS has, which results in bigger values for small screens. The factor must be greater than 1.
Default value:
10
$rfs-rem-value
@rfs-rem-value
remValue
The value of
1rem in
px. The value of
1rem is typically
16px but if the font size is changed for
html the value of
1rem changes. This variable can be used to change the default value but be careful with it because changing it could lead to unexpected behaviour, for example if additional CSS is loaded which expects
1rem to be
16px.
Default value:
16
$rfs-two-dimensional
@rfs-two-dimensional
twoDimensional
Enabling the two dimensional media queries will determine the value based on the smallest side of the screen with
vmin. This prevents values from changing if the device toggles between portrait and landscape mode.
Default value:
false
$rfs-class
@rfs-class
class
RFS can be enabled or disabled with a class. There are 3 options:
false
No extra classes are generated.
disable
When the the disable classes are generated you can add the
.disable-rfs class to an element to disable responsive value rescaling for the element and its child elements.
enable
RFS is disabled by default in this case. The
.enable-rfs class can be added to an element to enable responsive value rescaling for the element and its child elements.
Default value:
false
$rfs-safari-iframe-resize-bug-fix
@rfs-safari-iframe-resize-bug-fix
safariIframeResizeBugFix
Safari doesn't resize its values in an iframe if the iframe is resized. To fix this
min-width: 0vw can be added and that's what happens if this option is enabled. See #14.
Default value:
false
html element, because this influences the value of
rem and could lead to unexpected results.
em or unitless) to prevent interline issues with font sizes.
RFS is supported by all browsers that support media queries and viewport units.
Martijn Cuppens
Code released under the MIT license.