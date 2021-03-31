openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rfg-api

by RealFaviconGenerator
0.5.2 (see all)

RealFaviconGenerator API for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.9K

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

rfg-api

Implementation of the RealFaviconGenerator API for Node.js.

Getting Started

This plugin implements the non-interactive API of RealFaviconGenerator.net. This API lets you create favicons for all platforms: desktop browsers, iOS, Android, etc.

To install it:

npm install rfg-api --save

Release History

0.5.2

0.5.1

0.5.0

0.4.0

0.3.0

0.2.0

0.1.7

  • injectFaviconMarkups supports a keep option.

0.1.6

  • Fix for existing_manifest.

0.1.5

  • Add escapeJSONSpecialChars.

0.1.4

  • Switch to HTTPS.

0.1.3

  • Existing rel=mask-icon markups are filtered-out.

0.1.2

  • Improvement in normalizeMasterPicture.

0.1.1

  • changeLog added.

0.1.0

  • injectFaviconMarkups now takes the HTML content directly, not a file name.

0.0.3

  • In case of API invocation error, the error is transmitted to the callback (instead of being thrown).

0.0.2

  • Refactoring

0.0.1

  • Initial release

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial