Implementation of the RealFaviconGenerator API for Node.js.
This plugin implements the non-interactive API of RealFaviconGenerator.net. This API lets you create favicons for all platforms: desktop browsers, iOS, Android, etc.
To install it:
npm install rfg-api --save
unzip2 to
node-unzip-2. See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/15
node-rest-client to
axios in order to fix vulnerabilities introduced by
node-rest-client dependencies. See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/issues/14
unzip to
unzip2. See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/issues/8
injectFaviconMarkups supports a
keep option.
existing_manifest.
escapeJSONSpecialChars.
rel=mask-icon markups are filtered-out.
normalizeMasterPicture.
changeLog added.
injectFaviconMarkups now takes the HTML content directly, not a file name.