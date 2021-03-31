Implementation of the RealFaviconGenerator API for Node.js.

Getting Started

This plugin implements the non-interactive API of RealFaviconGenerator.net. This API lets you create favicons for all platforms: desktop browsers, iOS, Android, etc.

To install it:

npm install rfg-api --save

Release History

Update dependencies to fix vulnerabilities, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/23, https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/22 and https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/21

Merge https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/26 to fix https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/realfavicongenerator/issues/267, https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/gulp-real-favicon/issues/21 and https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/grunt-real-favicon/issues/43

Merge https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/24 to fix https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/realfavicongenerator/issues/449 and https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/realfavicongenerator/issues/458

Update dependencies to fix vulnerabilities, see https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/18, https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/19, https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/20 and https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/21

Switch from unzip2 to node-unzip-2 . See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/pull/15

Switch from node-rest-client to axios in order to fix vulnerabilities introduced by node-rest-client dependencies. See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/issues/14

Accept both base64 and file name for the "inline" type. See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/issues/10

Switch from unzip to unzip2 . See https://github.com/RealFaviconGenerator/rfg-api/issues/8

injectFaviconMarkups supports a keep option.

Fix for existing_manifest .

Add escapeJSONSpecialChars .

Switch to HTTPS.

Existing rel=mask-icon markups are filtered-out.

Improvement in normalizeMasterPicture .

changeLog added.

injectFaviconMarkups now takes the HTML content directly, not a file name.

In case of API invocation error, the error is transmitted to the callback (instead of being thrown).

Refactoring