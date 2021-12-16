Complete implementation of RFC6902 "JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) Patch"
(including RFC6901 "JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) Pointer"),
for creating and consuming
application/json-patch+json documents.
Also offers "diff" functionality without using
Object.observe.
Simple web app using the browser-compiled version of the code.
npm install --save rfc6902
var rfc6902 = require('rfc6902')
rfc6902.createPatch({first: 'Chris'}, {first: 'Chris', last: 'Brown'})
//⇒ [ { op: 'add', path: '/last', value: 'Brown' } ]
var users = [{first: 'Chris', last: 'Brown', age: 20}]
rfc6902.applyPatch(users, [
{op: 'replace', path: '/0/age', value: 21},
{op: 'add', path: '/-', value: {first: 'Raphael', age: 37}},
])
The
applyPatch function returns
[null, null],
indicating there were two patches, both applied successfully.
The
users variable is modified in place; evaluate it to examine the end result:
users
//⇒ [ { first: 'Chris', last: 'Brown', age: 21 },
// { first: 'Raphael', age: 37 } ]
In ES6 syntax:
import {applyPatch, createPatch} from 'rfc6902'
Using TypeScript annotations for clarity:
applyPatch(object: any, patch: Operation[]): Array<Error | null>
The operations in
patch are applied to
object in-place.
Returns a list of results as long as the given
patch.
If all operations were successful, each item in the returned list will be
null.
If any of them failed, the corresponding item in the returned list will be an Error instance
with descriptive
.name and
.message properties.
createPatch(input: any, output: any, diff?: VoidableDiff): Operation[]
Returns a list of operations (a JSON Patch) of the required operations to make
input equal to
output.
In most cases, there is more than one way to transform an object into another.
This method is more efficient than wholesale replacement,
but does not always provide the optimal list of patches.
It uses a simple Levenshtein-type implementation with Arrays,
but it doesn't try for anything much smarter than that,
so it's limited to
remove,
add, and
replace operations.
diff argument
The optional
diff argument allows the user to specify a partial function
that's called before the built-in
diffAny function.
For example, to avoid recursing into instances of a custom class, say,
MyObject:
function myDiff(input: any, output: any, ptr: Pointer) {
if ((input instanceof MyObject || output instanceof MyObject) && input != output) {
return [{op: 'replace', path: ptr.toString(), value: output}]
}
}
const my_patch = createPatch(input, output, myDiff)
This will short-circuit on encountering an instance of
MyObject, but otherwise recurse as usual.
Operation
interface Operation {
op: 'add' | 'remove' | 'replace' | 'move' | 'copy' | 'test'
from?: string
path?: string
value?: string
}
Different operations use different combinations of
from /
value;
see JSON Patch (RFC6902) below.
I'm not going to copy & paste my relatively descriptive commit messages into groups here; rather, these are just the changes that merited major version bumps:
4.x.x →
5.0.0 (2021-12-15)
__proto__,
constructor, and
prototype. I.e.,
/a/__proto__/b and
/a/b evaluate to the same thing.
This is in violation of the spec,
which makes no special provisions for this idiosyncrasy of the JavaScript language,
but AFAIK there's no way to strictly comply with the spec in JavaScript.
It would probably be more correct to throw an error in those cases,
but this 'solution' feels less disruptive / more in line with workarounds implemented by other libraries.
3.x.x →
4.0.0 (2020-07-27)
compare(a, b): boolean and
diff(a, b): Operation[] logic into basically defining
compare(a, b) as
!diff(a, b).length (i.e.,
diff(a, b) returns empty array).
This simplifies the codebase and ensures underlying semantics do not diverge,
but potentially does unnecessary work in computing a full diff when all we really care about is whether there is at least one difference.
It also facilitates the user completely specifying custom diff functionality with just one
diff function,
as opposed to a
diff and corresponding
compare
(and avoids the headache of having to propagate both of those around internally).
2.x.x →
3.0.0 (2018-09-17)
applyPatch,
createPatch, and
createTests from
'rfc6902',
nothing has changed.
If you've ever implemented Levenshtein's algorithm,
or played tricks with
git rebase to get a reasonable sequence of commits,
you'll realize that computing diffs is rarely deterministic.
E.g., to transform the string
ab →
bc, you could:
a (⇒
b)
c (⇒
bc)
Or...
b with
c (⇒
ac)
a with
b (⇒
bc)
Both consist of two operations, so either one is a valid solution.
Applying
json-patch documents is much easier than generating them,
which might explain why, when I started this project,
there were more than five patch-applying RFC6902 implementations in NPM,
but none for generating a patch from two distinct objects.
(There was one that used
Object.observe(), which only works when you're the one making the changes,
and only as long as
Object.observe() hasn't been deprecated, which it has.)
So when comparing your data objects, you'll want to ensure that the patches it generates meet your needs. The algorithm used by this library is not optimal, but it's more efficient than the strategy of wholesale replacing everything that's not an exact match.
Of course, this only applies to generating the patches. Applying them is deterministic and unambiguously specified by RFC6902.
The RFC is a quick and easy read, but here's the gist:
/reference-token parts.
reference-token bits are usually Object keys,
but may also be (decimal) numerals, to indicate array indices.
E.g., consider the NPM registry:
{
"_updated": 1417985649051,
"flickr-with-uploads": {
"name": "flickr-with-uploads",
"description": "Flickr API with OAuth 1.0A and uploads",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "git://github.com/chbrown/flickr-with-uploads.git"
},
"homepage": "https://github.com/chbrown/flickr-with-uploads",
"keywords": [
"flickr",
"api",
"backup"
],
...
},
...
}
/_updated: this selects the value of that key, which is just a number:
1417985649051
/flickr-with-uploads: This selects the entire object:
{
"name": "flickr-with-uploads",
"description": "Flickr API with OAuth 1.0A and uploads",
"repository": {
"type": "git",
"url": "git://github.com/chbrown/flickr-with-uploads.git"
},
"homepage": "https://github.com/chbrown/flickr-with-uploads",
"keywords": [
"flickr",
"api",
"backup"
],
...
}
/flickr-with-uploads/name: this effectively applies the
/name pointer to the result of the previous item,
which selects the string,
"flickr-with-uploads".
/flickr-with-uploads/keywords/1: Array indices start at 0,
so this selects the second item from the
keywords array, namely,
"api".
/ in the desired key should be replaced by the escape sequence,
~1.
~ should be replaced by the other escape sequence,
~0.
This allows keys containing the literal string
~1 (which is especially cruel)
to be referenced by a JSON pointer (e.g.,
/~01 should return
true when applied to the object
{"~1":true}).
This project implements JSON Pointer functionality in
rfc6902/pointer; e.g.:
const {Pointer} = require('rfc6902/pointer')
const repository = {
contributors: ['chbrown', 'diachedelic', 'nathanrobinson', 'kbiedrzycki', 'stefanmaric']
}
const pointer = Pointer.fromJSON('/contributors/0')
//⇒ Pointer { tokens: [ '', 'contributors', '0' ] }
pointer.get(repository)
//⇒ 'chbrown'
The RFC is only 18 pages long, but here are the basics:
A JSON Patch document is a JSON document such that:
application/json-patch+json
.json-patch
op, with one of the following six values,
and an operator-specific set of other keys.
add: Insert the given
value at
path. Or replace it, if it already exists.
If the parent of the intended target does not exist, produce an error.
If the final reference-token of
path is "
-", and the parent is an array, append
value to it.
path: JSON Pointer
value: JSON object
remove: Remove the value at
path. Produces an error if it does not exist.
If
path refers to an element within an array,
splice it out so that subsequent elements fill in the gap (decrementing the length of the array).
path: JSON Pointer
replace: Replace the current value at
path with
value.
It's exactly the same as performing a
remove operation and then an
add operation on the same path,
since there must be a pre-existing value.
path: JSON Pointer
value: JSON object
move: Remove the value at
from, and set
path to that value.
There must be a value at
from, but not necessarily at
path;
it's the same as performing a
remove operation, and then an
add operation, but on different paths.
from: JSON Pointer
path: JSON Pointer
copy: Get the value at
from and set
path to that value.
Same as
move, but doesn't remove the original value.
from: JSON Pointer
path: JSON Pointer
test: Check that the value at
path is equal to
value.
If it is not, the entire patch is considered to be a failure.
path: JSON Pointer
value: JSON object
Copyright 2014-2021 Christopher Brown. MIT Licensed.