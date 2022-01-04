This library implements encoding and decoding for the data formats specified in rfc4648:

base64

base64url

base32

base32hex

base16

Each encoding has a simple API inspired by Javascript's built-in JSON object:

import { base32 } from "rfc4648" ; base32.stringify([ 42 , 121 , 160 ]); base32.parse( "FJ42A===" );

The library has tree-shaking support, so tools like rollup.js or Webpack 2+ can automatically trim away any encodings you don't use.

Zero external dependencies

100% test coverage

Built-in types for Typescript & Flow

0.8K minified + gzip (can be even smaller with tree shaking)

API details

The library provides the following top-level modules:

base64

base64url

base32

base32hex

base16

codec

Each module exports a parse and stringify function.

const string = baseXX.stringify(data, opts)

Each stringify function takes array-like object of bytes and returns a string.

If you pass the option { pad: false } in the second parameter, the encoder will not output padding characters ( = ).

const data = baseXX.parse(string, opts)

Each parse function takes a string and returns a Uint8Array of bytes. If you would like a different return type, such as plain Array or a Node.js Buffer , pass its constructor in the second argument:

base64.parse( "AOk=" , { out : Array }); base64.parse( "AOk=" , { out : Buffer.allocUnsafe });

The constructor will be called with new , and should accept a single integer for the output length, in bytes.

If you pass the option { loose: true } in the second parameter, the parser will not validate padding characters ( = ):

base64.parse( "AOk" , { loose : true });

The base32 codec will also fix common typo characters in loose mode:

base32.parse( "He1l0==" , { loose : true });

Custom encodings

To define your own encodings, use the codec module:

const codec = require ( "rfc4648" ).codec; const myEncoding = { chars : "01234567" , bits : 3 }; codec.stringify([ 220 , 10 ], myEncoding); codec.parse( "670050" , myEncoding, { loose : true });