rfb

rfb2

by Andrey Sidorov
0.2.2 (see all)

rfb wire protocol client and server

1.1K

125

2yrs ago

8

0

Built-In

Readme

node-rfb2

RFB wire protocol client and server

var rfb = require('rfb2');
var r = rfb.createConnection({
  host: '127.0.0.1',
  port: 5900,
  password: 'secret'
});

r.on('connect', function() {
  console.log('successfully connected and authorised');
  console.log('remote screen name: ' + r.title + ' width:' + r.width + ' height: ' + r.height);
});

r.on('error', function(error) {
  throw new Error(error);
});

r.pointerEvent(100, 100, 0); // x, y, button state (bit mask for each mouse button)
r.keyEvent(40, 0);           // keycode, is down?
r.updateClipboard('send text to remote clipboard');

// screen updates
r.on('rect', function(rect) {
   switch(rect.encoding) {
   rfb.encodings.raw:
      // rect.x, rect.y, rect.width, rect.height, rect.data
      // pixmap format is in r.bpp, r.depth, r.redMask, greenMask, blueMask, redShift, greenShift, blueShift
   rfb.encodings.copyRect:
      // pseudo-rectangle
      // copy rectangle from rect.src.x, rect.src.y, rect.width, rect.height, to rect.x, rect.y
   rfb.encodings.hextile:
      // not fully implemented
      rect.on('tile', handleHextileTile); // emitted for each subtile
   }
});

r.on('resize', function(rect) {
  console.log('window size has been resized! Width: %s, Height: %s', rect.width, rect.height);
});

r.on('clipboard', function(newPasteBufData) {
  console.log('remote clipboard updated!', newPasteBufData);
});

r.on('bell', console.log.bind(null, 'Bell!!'));

// force update
// updates are requested automatically after each new received update
// you may want to have more frequent updates for high latency / high bandwith connection
r.requestUpdate(false, 0, 0, r.width, r.height); // incremental?, x, y, w, h

r.end(); // close connection

Status:

Ready

  • pointer, keyboard, cutText, requestUpdate client messages
  • colormap, bell, cutText server messages
  • Raw FB update encoding
  • pseudoDesktopSize and copyRect pseudo rect updates
  • record/replay to/from file

In progress:

  • Hextile encoding support
  • Server side protocol

TODO:

  • ZRle, RRE, CoRRE, Zlib, Tight encodings
  • ARD and MS security types
  • VNC server with x11 and COMPOSITE/DAMAGE extensions

see also:

