RFB wire protocol client and server

var rfb = require ( 'rfb2' ); var r = rfb.createConnection({ host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 5900 , password : 'secret' }); r.on( 'connect' , function ( ) { console .log( 'successfully connected and authorised' ); console .log( 'remote screen name: ' + r.title + ' width:' + r.width + ' height: ' + r.height); }); r.on( 'error' , function ( error ) { throw new Error (error); }); r.pointerEvent( 100 , 100 , 0 ); r.keyEvent( 40 , 0 ); r.updateClipboard( 'send text to remote clipboard' ); r.on( 'rect' , function ( rect ) { switch (rect.encoding) { rfb.encodings.raw: rfb.encodings.copyRect: rfb.encodings.hextile: rect.on( 'tile' , handleHextileTile); } }); r.on( 'resize' , function ( rect ) { console .log( 'window size has been resized! Width: %s, Height: %s' , rect.width, rect.height); }); r.on( 'clipboard' , function ( newPasteBufData ) { console .log( 'remote clipboard updated!' , newPasteBufData); }); r.on( 'bell' , console .log.bind( null , 'Bell!!' )); r.requestUpdate( false , 0 , 0 , r.width, r.height); r.end();

Ready

pointer, keyboard, cutText, requestUpdate client messages

colormap, bell, cutText server messages

Raw FB update encoding

pseudoDesktopSize and copyRect pseudo rect updates

record/replay to/from file

In progress:

Hextile encoding support

Server side protocol

TODO:

ZRle, RRE, CoRRE, Zlib, Tight encodings

ARD and MS security types

VNC server with x11 and COMPOSITE/DAMAGE extensions

