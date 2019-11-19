RFB wire protocol client and server
var rfb = require('rfb2');
var r = rfb.createConnection({
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 5900,
password: 'secret'
});
r.on('connect', function() {
console.log('successfully connected and authorised');
console.log('remote screen name: ' + r.title + ' width:' + r.width + ' height: ' + r.height);
});
r.on('error', function(error) {
throw new Error(error);
});
r.pointerEvent(100, 100, 0); // x, y, button state (bit mask for each mouse button)
r.keyEvent(40, 0); // keycode, is down?
r.updateClipboard('send text to remote clipboard');
// screen updates
r.on('rect', function(rect) {
switch(rect.encoding) {
rfb.encodings.raw:
// rect.x, rect.y, rect.width, rect.height, rect.data
// pixmap format is in r.bpp, r.depth, r.redMask, greenMask, blueMask, redShift, greenShift, blueShift
rfb.encodings.copyRect:
// pseudo-rectangle
// copy rectangle from rect.src.x, rect.src.y, rect.width, rect.height, to rect.x, rect.y
rfb.encodings.hextile:
// not fully implemented
rect.on('tile', handleHextileTile); // emitted for each subtile
}
});
r.on('resize', function(rect) {
console.log('window size has been resized! Width: %s, Height: %s', rect.width, rect.height);
});
r.on('clipboard', function(newPasteBufData) {
console.log('remote clipboard updated!', newPasteBufData);
});
r.on('bell', console.log.bind(null, 'Bell!!'));
// force update
// updates are requested automatically after each new received update
// you may want to have more frequent updates for high latency / high bandwith connection
r.requestUpdate(false, 0, 0, r.width, r.height); // incremental?, x, y, w, h
r.end(); // close connection
