A tiny (349B) utility to transform various
import statements into
require() calls, using regular expressions.
Looking for something more backwards compatible?
Check out
v1.4.0which does not rely on destructured assignment!
This module returns a string and does not provide a runtime nor does it evaluate the output.
💡 For this behavior, use
rewrite-moduleor check out
@taskr/esnextfor an example.
The output requires a JavaScript runtime that supports
require calls and destructuring assignments with Objects.
At least
Node 6.x is required
Or, for browsers:
If you have false positives, you may want to use an AST to find actual
import statements before transformation.
Check out an example implementation.
$ npm install --save rewrite-imports
import { rewrite } from 'rewrite-imports';
// or
const { rewrite } = require('rewrite-imports');
rewrite(`import foo from '../bar'`);
//=> const foo = require('../bar');
rewrite(`import { foo } from 'bar'`);
//=> const { foo } = require('bar');
rewrite(`import * as path from 'path';`);
//=> const path = require('path');
rewrite(`import { foo as bar, baz as bat, lol } from 'quz';`);
//=> const { foo:bar, baz:bat, lol } = require('quz');
rewrite(`import foobar, { foo as FOO, bar } from 'foobar';`);
//=> const foobar = require('foobar');
//=> const { foo:FOO, bar } = foobar;
Type:
String
The
import statement(s) or the code containing
import statement(s).
See MDN for valid
importstatement syntax.
Type:
String
Default:
'require'
The
require-like function name to use. Defaults to
require but you may choose to pass the name of a custom shim function; for example,
__webpack_require__ may work for webpack in the browser.
MIT © Luke Edwards