A Rework plugin to add support for the W3C-style CSS variables syntax.
N.B. This is not a polyfill. This plugin aims to provide a future-proof way of using a limited subset of the features provided by native CSS variables.
npm install rework-vars
As a Rework plugin:
// dependencies
var fs = require('fs');
var rework = require('rework');
var vars = require('rework-vars');
// css to be processed
var css = fs.readFileSync('build/build.css', 'utf8').toString();
// process css using rework-vars
var options = {};
var out = rework(css).use(vars(options)).toString();
map
Optionally, you may pass an object of variables -
map - to the JavaScript
function.
var map = {
'app-bg-color': 'white'
}
var out = rework(css).use(vars({map: map})).toString();
preserve (default:
false)
Setting
preserve to
true will preserve the variable definitions and
references in the output, so that they can be used by supporting browsers.
var out = rework(css).use(vars({preserve: true})).toString();
Variables can be declared as custom CSS properties on the
:root element,
prefixed with
--:
:root {
--my-color: red;
}
Variables are applied using the
var() function, taking the name of a variable
as the first argument:
:root {
--my-color: red;
}
div {
color: var(--my-color);
}
Fallback values are supported and are applied if a variable has not been declared:
:root {
--my-color: red;
}
div {
color: var(--other-color, green);
}
Fallbacks can be "complex". Anything after the first comma in the
var()
function will act as the fallback value –
var(name, fallback). Nested
variables are also supported:
:root {
--my-color: red;
}
div {
background: var(--my-other-color, linear-gradient(var(--my-color), rgba(255,0,0,0.5)));
}
Variables can only be declared for, and scoped to the
:root element. All
other variable declarations are left untouched. Any known variables used as
values are replaced.
:root {
--color-one: red;
--color-two: green;
}
:root,
div {
--color-two: purple;
color: var(--color-two);
}
div {
--color-three: blue;
}
span {
--color-four: yellow;
}
yields:
:root,
div {
--color-two: purple;
color: green;
}
div {
--color-three: blue;
}
span {
--color-four: yellow;
}
Variables are not dynamic; they are replaced with normal CSS values. The value
of a defined variable is determined by the last declaration of that variable
for
:root.
:root {
--brand-color: green;
}
.brand {
color: var(--brand-color);
}
:root {
--brand-color: red;
}
yields:
.brand {
color: red;
}
Variables declared within
@media or
@supports are not currently supported
and will also be ignored.
@media (min-width: 320px) {
:root {
--brand-color: red;
}
}
yields:
@media (min-width: 320px) {
:root {
--brand-color: red;
}
}
MIT