A Rework plugin to add support for the W3C-style CSS variables syntax.

N.B. This is not a polyfill. This plugin aims to provide a future-proof way of using a limited subset of the features provided by native CSS variables.

Installation

npm install rework-vars

Use

As a Rework plugin:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var rework = require ( 'rework' ); var vars = require ( 'rework-vars' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( 'build/build.css' , 'utf8' ).toString(); var options = {}; var out = rework(css).use(vars(options)).toString();

Options

map

Optionally, you may pass an object of variables - map - to the JavaScript function.

var map = { 'app-bg-color' : 'white' } var out = rework(css).use(vars({ map : map})).toString();

preserve (default: false )

Setting preserve to true will preserve the variable definitions and references in the output, so that they can be used by supporting browsers.

var out = rework(css).use(vars({ preserve : true })).toString();

Supported features

Variables can be declared as custom CSS properties on the :root element, prefixed with -- :

:root { --my-color : red; }

Variables are applied using the var() function, taking the name of a variable as the first argument:

:root { --my-color : red; } div { color : var (--my-color); }

Fallback values are supported and are applied if a variable has not been declared:

:root { --my-color : red; } div { color : var (--other-color, green); }

Fallbacks can be "complex". Anything after the first comma in the var() function will act as the fallback value – var(name, fallback) . Nested variables are also supported:

:root { --my-color : red; } div { background : var (--my-other-color, linear-gradient(var(--my-color), rgba (255,0,0,0.5))); }

What to expect

Variables can only be declared for, and scoped to the :root element. All other variable declarations are left untouched. Any known variables used as values are replaced.

:root { --color-one : red; --color-two : green; } :root , div { --color-two : purple; color : var (--color-two); } div { --color-three : blue; } span { --color-four : yellow; }

yields:

:root , div { --color-two : purple; color : green; } div { --color-three : blue; } span { --color-four : yellow; }

Variables are not dynamic; they are replaced with normal CSS values. The value of a defined variable is determined by the last declaration of that variable for :root .

:root { --brand-color : green; } .brand { color : var (--brand-color); } :root { --brand-color : red; }

yields:

.brand { color : red; }

Variables declared within @media or @supports are not currently supported and will also be ignored.

@ media (min-width: 320px ) { :root { --brand-color : red; } }

yields:

@ media (min-width: 320px ) { :root { --brand-color : red; } }

License

MIT