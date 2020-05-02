openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

rework-pure-grids

by pure-css
2.0.1 (see all)

Generate custom units for Pure Grids via Rework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

107

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Rework Pure Grids

Generate custom units for Pure Grids via Rework.

Usage

Install Rework and this Rework plugin from npm:

$ npm i rework rework-pure-grids

Create custom media queries for Pure's defaut Grids unit sizes:

var rework    = require('rework'),
    pureGrids = require('rework-pure-grids');

var css = rework('').use(pureGrids.units({
    mediaQueries: {
        sm : 'screen and (min-width: 35.5em)',
        md : 'screen and (min-width: 48em)',
        lg : 'screen and (min-width: 64em)',
        xl : 'screen and (min-width: 80em)'
    }
})).toString();

Or create a customized set unit sizes for Pure Grids:

var rework    = require('rework'),
    pureGrids = require('rework-pure-grids');

// Creates a 12ths-based Grid.
var css = rework('').use(pureGrids.units(12, {
    mediaQueries: {
        sm : 'screen and (min-width: 35.5em)',
        md : 'screen and (min-width: 48em)',
        lg : 'screen and (min-width: 64em)',
        xl : 'screen and (min-width: 80em)'
    }
})).toString();

The new classnames can be added to HTML elements whenever their width should change at the break-points specified in the mediaQueries option above.

<div class="pure-g">
    <div id="main" class="pure-u-1 pure-u-med-3-4 pure-u-xlrg-2-3">
        <h1>Main Content</h1>
    </div>

    <div id="side" class="pure-u-1 pure-u-med-1-4 pure-u-xlrg-1-3">
        <h1>Side Content</h1>
    </div>
</div>

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial