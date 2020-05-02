Rework Pure Grids

Generate custom units for Pure Grids via Rework.

Usage

Install Rework and this Rework plugin from npm:

npm i rework rework-pure-grids

Create custom media queries for Pure's defaut Grids unit sizes:

var rework = require ( 'rework' ), pureGrids = require ( 'rework-pure-grids' ); var css = rework( '' ).use(pureGrids.units({ mediaQueries : { sm : 'screen and (min-width: 35.5em)' , md : 'screen and (min-width: 48em)' , lg : 'screen and (min-width: 64em)' , xl : 'screen and (min-width: 80em)' } })).toString();

Or create a customized set unit sizes for Pure Grids:

var rework = require ( 'rework' ), pureGrids = require ( 'rework-pure-grids' ); var css = rework( '' ).use(pureGrids.units( 12 , { mediaQueries : { sm : 'screen and (min-width: 35.5em)' , md : 'screen and (min-width: 48em)' , lg : 'screen and (min-width: 64em)' , xl : 'screen and (min-width: 80em)' } })).toString();

The new classnames can be added to HTML elements whenever their width should change at the break-points specified in the mediaQueries option above.

< div class = "pure-g" > < div id = "main" class = "pure-u-1 pure-u-med-3-4 pure-u-xlrg-2-3" > < h1 > Main Content </ h1 > </ div > < div id = "side" class = "pure-u-1 pure-u-med-1-4 pure-u-xlrg-1-3" > < h1 > Side Content </ h1 > </ div > </ div >

License

This software is free to use under the Yahoo! Inc. BSD license. See the LICENSE file for license text and copyright information.