Inherit

Inherit mixin for rework. Allows you to inherit all the rules associated with a given selector.

API

var inherit = require ( 'rework-inherit' ) var css = rework(inputCSS) .use(inherit()) .toString()

Option parameters:

propertyRegExp - Regular expression to match the "inherit" property. By default, it is /^(inherit|extend)s?$/i , so it matches "inherit", "inherits", "extend", and "extends". For example, if you only want to allow the extend keyword, set the regular expression to /^extend$/ .

Examples

Regular inherit

.gray { color : gray; } .text { inherit : .gray; }

yields:

.gray , .text { color : gray; }

Multiple inherit

Inherit multiple selectors at the same time.

.gray { color : gray; } .black { color : black; } .button { inherit : .gray, .black; }

yields:

.gray , .button { color : gray; } .black , .button { color : black; }

Placeholders

Any selector that includes a % is considered a placeholder. Placeholders will not be output in the final CSS.

% gray { color : gray; } .text { inherit : %gray; }

yields:

.text { color : gray; }

Partial selectors

If you inherit a selector, all rules that include that selector will be included as well.

div button span { color : red; } div button { color : green; } button span { color : pink; } .button { inherit : button; } .link { inherit : div button; }

yields:

div button span , div .button span , .link span { color : red; } div button , div .button , .link { color : green; } button span , .button span { color : pink; }

Chained inheritance

.button { background-color : gray; } .button-large { inherit : .button; padding : 10px ; } .button-large-red { inherit : .button-large; color : red; }

yields:

.button , .button-large , .button-large-red { background-color : gray; } .button-large , .button-large-red { padding : 10px ; } .button-large-red { color : red; }

Media Queries

Inheriting from inside a media query will create a copy of the declarations. It will act like a "mixin". Thus, with % placeholders, you won't have to use mixins at all. Each type of media query will need its own declaration, so there will be some inevitable repetition.

.gray { color : gray } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .button { inherit : .gray; } } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .link { inherit : .gray; } }

yields:

.gray { color : gray; } @ media (min-width: 320px ) { .button , .link { color : gray; } }

Substitute for Nested Syntax

Rework doesn't support nested syntax. However, you can simulate nested syntax with inheritance.

.no-touchevents % link-hover :hover { text-decoration : underline; } a , button { inherit : %link-hover; }

yields:

.no-touchevents a :hover , .no-touchevents button :hover { text-decoration : underline; }

Thus, you have the features of nested syntax without the nesting.

Limitations

You can not inherit a rule that is inside a media query; you can only inherit rules outside a media query. If you find yourself in this situation, just use placeholders instead.

