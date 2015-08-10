openbase logo
rework-import

by reworkcss
2.1.0 (see all)

A rework plugin to read and inline css via @import

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

rework-import Build Status

Import stylesheets using @import and an optional media query

Install

$ npm install --save rework-import

Usage

var data = require('fs').readFileSync('index.css');
var imprt = require('rework-import');
var rework = require('rework');

rework(data)
    .use(imprt({path: 'app/stylesheets'}))
    .toString();

Options

encoding

Type: String
Default: utf8

Use if your CSS is encoded in anything other than UTF-8.

path

Type: Array|String
Default: process.cwd() or __dirname of the rework source

A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.

Note: nested @import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of imported files.

transform

Type: Function

A function to transform the content of imported files. Takes one argument and should return the modified content. Useful if you use css-whitespace.

Example

@import 'foo.css' (min-width: 25em);

body {
    background: black;
}

yields:

@media (min-width: 25em) {
    body {
        background: red;
    }

    h1 {
        color: grey;
    }
}

body {
    background: black;
}

License

MIT © Jason Campbell and Kevin Mårtensson

