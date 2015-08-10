Import stylesheets using @import and an optional media query

Install

$ npm install --save rework-import

Usage

var data = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( 'index.css' ); var imprt = require ( 'rework-import' ); var rework = require ( 'rework' ); rework(data) .use(imprt({ path : 'app/stylesheets' })) .toString();

Options

encoding

Type: String

Default: utf8

Use if your CSS is encoded in anything other than UTF-8 .

path

Type: Array|String

Default: process.cwd() or __dirname of the rework source

A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.

Note: nested @import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of imported files.

transform

Type: Function

A function to transform the content of imported files. Takes one argument and should return the modified content. Useful if you use css-whitespace .

Example

@ import 'foo.css' (min-width: 25em ); body { background : black; }

yields:

@ media (min-width: 25em ) { body { background : red; } h1 { color : grey; } } body { background : black; }

License

MIT © Jason Campbell and Kevin Mårtensson