Import stylesheets using
@importand an optional media query
$ npm install --save rework-import
var data = require('fs').readFileSync('index.css');
var imprt = require('rework-import');
var rework = require('rework');
rework(data)
.use(imprt({path: 'app/stylesheets'}))
.toString();
Type:
String
Default:
utf8
Use if your CSS is encoded in anything other than
UTF-8.
Type:
Array|String
Default:
process.cwd() or
__dirname of the rework source
A string or an array of paths in where to look for files.
Note: nested
@import will additionally benefit of the relative dirname of imported files.
Type:
Function
A function to transform the content of imported files. Takes one argument and should return the modified content. Useful if you use
css-whitespace.
@import 'foo.css' (min-width: 25em);
body {
background: black;
}
yields:
@media (min-width: 25em) {
body {
background: red;
}
h1 {
color: grey;
}
}
body {
background: black;
}
MIT © Jason Campbell and Kevin Mårtensson