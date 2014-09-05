A Rework ( >=1.0.0 ) plugin to add support for the W3C-style CSS Custom Media Queries syntax.

Installation

npm install rework-custom-media

Use

As a Rework plugin:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var rework = require ( 'rework' ); var media = require ( 'rework-custom-media' ); var css = fs.readFileSync( 'build/build.css' , 'utf8' ).toString(); css = rework(css).use(media()).toString();

Options

map

Optionally, you may define the <media-query-list> for each <extension-name> in a JavaScript object that is passed to the function.

var options = { map : { '--wide-screen' : 'screen and (min-width:900px)' } } var out = rework(css).use(media(options)).toString();

CSS syntax

A custom media query is defined with the @custom-media rule. Its scope is global.

@ custom - media <extension-name> <media-query-list>;

This defines that the custom media query named by the <extension-name> represents the given <media-query-list> .

The <extension-name> can then be used in a media feature. The alias must be wrapped in parentheses.

@ custom - media --narrow-window screen and (max-width: 30em ); @ media (--narrow-window) { }

If an undefined <extension-name> is used by a media feature, the media feature will be stripped from the output, and a warning will be logged to the console.

License

MIT